2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid: Revitalized Façade, Frugal Hybrid Powertrain, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Summary Points

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid will enter the market with similar exterior and interior updates as the gas-only Sorento and Sorento PHEV.

The changes include bright amber LED daytime running lights and an updated dashboard with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Powering the Sorento Hybrid is a 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine and an electric motor for an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive (FWD). All-wheel drive (AWD) is optional.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid: What’s New?

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid is the middle child of the newly revamped Sorento family. It has naturally inherited the newfound styling cues of its brethren, including Kia’s newest Star Map front and rear lights, amber daytime running lights, and hybrid-specific 19-inch wheels.

The new Dust Blue interior is similar to that of the Sorento PHEV, while new paint colors include Mineral Blue, Cityscape Green, Volcanic Sand, and Interstellar Gray.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Powertrain

The all-new Kia Sorento Hybrid has a gutsy 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, a 44.2 kWh electric motor, and a 1.5 kWh battery pack, collectively producing 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque.

Front-wheel drive is standard, while an all-wheel drivetrain is available. All Sorento Hybrids have a six-speed automatic.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid scores highly in fuel economy like a hybrid-electric vehicle should. Front-wheel drive variants are EPA-rated at 36 in the city, 36 on the highway, and 36 combined, while all-wheel drive variants could return 34 mpg combined.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid’s 1,654 lbs. towing capacity is the same as the Sorento PHEV. By contrast, its gas-only counterpart could tow up to 3,500 lbs. (when properly equipped) or 4,000 lbs. if you have the X-Pro trim level.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid is a three-row crossover with second-row captain’s chairs for a six-seat capacity. The roomy cabin offers 41.4 and 40.7 inches of legroom in the first and second rows. The third row delivers 29.6 inches of legroom, making it suitable for pets, kids, or smaller adults.

With the third-row seats upright, the Sorento Hybrid offers 12.6 cubic feet of cargo space. Dropping the third row reveals 38.5 to 45 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding everything down gives you up to 75.5 cubic feet of space.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Starting MSRP

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid is available in EX and SX Prestige trim grades. Below is a breakdown of each and the corresponding MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,375 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Sorento Hybrid EX

The base EX starts at $40,065 (FWD) and $41,865 (AWD). It has LED projector headlights, LED fog lamps, roof rails, SynTex upholstery, power-operated and heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a dual-level cargo floor.

Also included is a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart key with push-button start, eight USB charging ports, a power liftgate, and wireless smartphone charging.

Sorento Hybrid SX Prestige

The range-topping SX Prestige starts at $48,265 and is standard with all-wheel drive. It adds leather seat trim, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, second-row sunshades, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, and a suede headliner.

The updates include dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver and center display, a Bose 12-speaker stereo, sound-absorbing front glass, and a digital key.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Safety Ratings

The gas-only Kia Sorento is a 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick, and we expect the Sorento Hybrid to receive similar safety commendations.

Moreover, every Sorento Hybrid has advanced driving aids like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, highway driving assist, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, driver attention warning, and front and rear parking sensors.

Like its Sorento and PHEV siblings, the Sorento Hybrid features Highway Driving Assist 2 (HAD-2) with automatic lane changing and Smart Cruise Control-Machine Learning (SCC-ML) that adapts to your driving style and braking patterns.

Kia Sorento Hybrid Warranty

The Kia Sorento Hybrid leaves the West Point, Georgia, manufacturing plant with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that includes the battery and hybrid systems. The package includes a five-year/100,000-mile anti-perforation warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile roadside assistance plan.

Options are available to extend the warranty on any Kia vehicle, including the Sorento Hybrid.

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid Conclusion

The 2025 Sorento Hybrid retains the merits of what crossover buyers expect from a hybridized three-row SUV but with more style points and a richly appointed interior. Even with its small third row, the Sorento Hybrid makes a solid case for a roomy and thrifty family vehicle.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.