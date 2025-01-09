2025 Kia K4 Overview: Fastback Styling, Turbo Power, Interior Space & Safety Features

2025 Kia K4 Summary Points

The K4 replaces the Forte in the South Korean automaker’s compact sedan lineup. Two powertrain options are available, including a turbocharged trim level.

An available “multi-segment cockpit display” offers nearly 30 inches of digital screen space.

The EX model will land just about in the middle of the road for pricing, with a starting MSRP of around $25,200.

2025 Kia K4 Powertrain

Powering most trim models of the 2025 K4 is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque, a carryover from the outgoing Forte. The engine turns the front wheels using a continuously variable automatic that Kia calls “IVT” or Intelligently Variable Transmission.

The range-topping GT-Line Turbo receives a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine that generates 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. It’s worth noting that the K4’s predecessor, the 2024 Forte GT, has a 201-horsepower version of the same engine.

Kia’s turbo engine connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters. Like its other K4 stablemates, the GT-Line is also front-wheel drive. Of note is how the GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo have an exclusive multi-link rear suspension architecture with better lateral stiffness.

2025 Kia K4. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Fuel Economy

The entry-level LX returns an EPA-estimated 30 in the city, 40 on the highway, and 34 mpg combined. LXS, EX, and GT-Line models achieve an EPA rating of 29/39 city/highway and 33 combined.

Meanwhile, the GT-Line Turbo returns 26 in the city, 36 on the highway, and 29 combined. Every 2025 Kia K4 has a 12.4-gallon fuel tank.

Sleek, Fastback Body

The all-new Kia K4 is the small-car interpretation of the brand’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, the same artistic discipline that makes new Kias like the K5 and EV6 the head-turners in their respective segments. The design philosophy allows the 2025 Kia K4 to be larger than some might expect for a smaller car, with an overall length of 185.4 inches and an overall width of 72.8 inches.

The 2025 Kia K4 is a four-door sedan with a hatchback-style rear end, somewhat a salute to the now-defunct Stinger. It has vertically oriented LED headlights and taillights inspired by the ones on the Kia EV9.

“By juxtaposing the K4’s fastback roofline and wide stance, we split the difference visually between the compact and midsize segments,” said Tom Kearns, Chief Designer, Kia Design Center America. “The creative tension that the Opposites United design language stresses allowed us to improvise on the traditional three-box form factor.”

Other unique design touches include hidden rear door handles and fancy lighting signatures in the front and rear. The sportier K4 GT-Line has gloss black exterior trim, a satin chrome beltline, black mirror caps, and 18-inch wheels. The GT Line Turbo adds cube LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, and bespoke 18-inch alloy wheels.

Photo: Kia Motors America.

Interior & Cargo Space

The 2025 Kia K4 is 2.7 inches longer and about two inches wider than the Forte sedan it replaces, resulting in more rear legroom (38 inches). Front legroom is 42.3 inches, while the trunk offers 14.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

The headroom is 39 inches in the front and 37.3 inches in the rear. However, if you opt for a GT-Line or GT-Line Turbo with a sunroof, the front headroom drops to 37.1 inches. Rear headroom drops slightly to 37 inches.

Interior Colors & Tech Features

The LX, LXS, and EX have a Medium Gray interior, while the EX comes in either Slate Green or Medium Gray. K4 GT-Line models feature an Onyx and off-white cabin, a three-spoke steering wheel, and heated front seats. Both the GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo are available with a Red Interior Package.

The 2025 Kia K4 has a standard digital instrument cluster and the brand’s connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNc) software. As described by Kia, the ccNC system is faster and displays in higher fidelity, with “Quick Controls” available through a swipe of the screen.

An available “multi-segment cockpit display” offers nearly 30 inches of digital screen space. It includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch center touchscreen, and a five-inch display for the automatic climate control. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard on all 2025 K4 models.

The GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo feature myQ Connected Garage, which lets drivers remotely monitor and control their garage doors via the K4’s touchscreen display. The custom geo-fencing feature automatically opens or closes the garage door based on proximity to the owner’s home.

Ensuring a quieter ride is an optional acoustic windshield and acoustic tires on K4s with 18-inch wheels. A six-speaker stereo is standard for the LXS and above trim levels, while the GT-Line Turbo has an eight-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. GT-Line models with the Premium Package will also have the Harman Kardon stereo.

An available “multi-segment cockpit display” offers nearly 30 inches of digital screen space. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia K4 Safety Features

The 2025 K4 has eight airbags (including new rear-side airbags), and an updated suite of advanced driver assistance features. Lane-keeping assistance, intelligent speed limit assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go are standard, while Forward Collision Avoidance 1.5 with haptic steering alerts is optional. Kia’s Forward Collision Avoidance 1.5 system can detect vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists in front of the K4.

Forward Collision Avoidance 2 is optional on the GT-Line Turbo. As described by Kia, the system can detect crossing vehicles while passing through an intersection. Likewise, the system provides a degree of braking and/or steering inputs to help prevent certain collisions if it detects oncoming vehicles while passing another car.

Highway Driving Assist 2 is also available, which helps maintain a predetermined distance to the vehicle in front of the K4. Blind-spot collision warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems are standard.

Kia K4 Warranty

The 2025 Kia K4 has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Extended warranties from Kia come in five coverage levels with varying term lengths.

2025 Kia K4 Starting MSRP

The 2025 K4 is available in LX, LXS, EX, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo. Starting MSRP ranges from $23,165 for the entry-level LX, to $29,265 for the GT-Line Turbo at the top of the mountain (including the destination charge of $1,175). The EX will land just about in the middle of the road for pricing, with a starting MSRP of around $25,165.

