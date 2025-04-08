2025 Kia EV9 Overview: Trim Levels, Driving Range & MSRP

2025 Kia EV9 Summary Points

The 2025 Kia EV9 is a three-row electric crossover SUV that seats six or seven while offering up to 81.7 cubic feet of total cargo space.

Compatible with up to 350 kW DC fast charging stations to replenish the battery pack in under 25 minutes.

Range-topping GT-Line has dual electric motors, standard all-wheel drive (AWD), and an EPA-estimated 270 miles of range.

Battery & Range

The 2025 Kia EV9 has a single electric motor and rear-wheel drive (RWD) or dual electric motors and all-wheel drive (AWD), depending on the trim model.

EV9 Light

The base Kia EV9 Light has a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 215 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 7.7 seconds and has a top speed of 118 mph.

The EV9 Light is the only model with the standard-range 76.1 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which delivers an EPA-estimated 230 miles of range.

EV9 Light Long Range

Light Long Range models have a rear-mounted electric motor that produces 201 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds and has a 115 mph top speed. The Light Long Range has an extended-range 99.8 kWh battery to deliver an EPA-estimated 304 miles of range.

EV9 Wind

The mid-tier Wind has dual electric motors and all-wheel drive. The front electric motor produces 189.5 horsepower and 184.4 lb-ft. of torque. The rear motor produces 189.5 horsepower and 258.2 lb-ft. of torque.

The EV9 Wind has a total output of 379 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque. Users can engage the FoD (Feature on Demand) button to hike the total torque output to 516 lb-ft.

Meanwhile, Wind models have a 99.8 kWh battery to deliver an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range.

EV9 Land

The Land has near-identical performance and battery specs as the Wind variant.

It has dual electric motors that collectively produce 379 horsepower and 443 lb-ft. of torque. Moreover, it goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.7 seconds and has a 124 mph top speed. Land models have a 99.8 kWh lithium-ion battery to return an EPA-estimated 280 miles of range per full charge.

EV9 GT-Line

The GT-Line has dual electric motors and standard AWD. The front motor produces 189.5 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. The rear motor produces 189.5 horsepower and 258.2 lb-ft. of torque.

The GT-Line has a collective output of 379 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. It’s the quickest EV9 of the lot, capable of rushing to 60 mph in five seconds. The top speed is 124 mph. GT-Line models have a 99.8 kWh battery to deliver an EPA-estimated 270 miles of range.

Charging Specs

The 2025 Kia EV9 has a standard 11kW AC recharger that charges the battery pack in about seven to nine hours, depending on the model. However, all EV9s are compatible with DC charging to replenish the battery pack in 20 to 24 minutes using a 350 kW fast charger.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Kia EV9’s max towing capacity will differ by trim level.

Light and Light Long Range can tow up to 1,000 lbs. (without trailer brakes) and 2,000 lbs. (with trailer brakes). Meanwhile, the Wind has a max towing capacity of 1,653 lbs. (without trailer brakes) or 3,500 lbs. (with trailer brakes).

The Land and GT-Line have max towing capacities of 1,653 lbs. without trailer brakes. Those numbers rise from 3,500 lbs. to 5,000 lbs. with trailer brakes and other factory equipment.

2025 Kia EV9. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia EV9 Starting MSRP

Below is a breakdown of each trim level and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,495 destination charge. If you have questions about vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will help get you started.

EV9 Light

Starting MSRP: $56,395.

The Light has 19-inch alloy wheels, a tire mobility kit, LED headlamps, heated and ventilated front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a hands-free liftgate.

Light models have a second-row 60/40 folding rear bench to accommodate seven. If you need to seat seven on a regular basis, the Light is the most affordable EV9 in the lineup for that purpose.

Other standard features include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and an eight-speaker stereo.

EV9 Light Long Range

Starting MSRP: $61,395.

The 2025 Kia EV9 Light Long Range has similar equipment to the Light but has second-row captain’s chairs instead of a bench seat and a rearview mirror with HomeLink capability.

EV9 Wind

Starting MSRP: $65,395.

The Kia EV9 Wind has a seven-seat cabin with a second-row 60/40 folding rear bench. It has a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and the option for 20-inch wheels.

EV9 Land

Starting MSRP: $71,395.

Land models have a six-seat cabin with second-row captain’s chairs. The standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, bespoke cube-type LED headlamps, heated and power-folding wing mirrors, and body-color mirror caps.

Moreover, the EV9 Land has a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, a Meridian premium stereo with 14 speakers, and a surround-view monitor.

EV9 GT-Line

Starting MSRP: $75,395.

The GT-Line has second-row captain’s chairs for a six-seat interior.

Standard features include 21-inch wheels, black raised-type roof rails, a unique GT-Line front and rear fascia, self-leveling rear suspension, a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) exterior outlet, shift-by-wire gear selector, and a heads-up display.

Interior Space & Cargo Room

The 2025 Kia EV9 offers 41.4 inches of legroom in the front row and 42.8 inches in the second row. The third row has 30.8 to 32 inches of legroom, depending on whether the second row has a bench or captain’s chairs.

Cargo space behind the third row is 20.2 cubic feet, which extends to 43.5 cubic feet when folded. Folding the second and third rows opens up 81.7 cubic feet of space.

Kia Drive Wise Package

Every 2025 Kia EV9 is standard with the Drive Wise package. It includes high beam assist, highway driving assist, forward collision avoidance, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, navigation-based smart cruise control, parking distance warning, and more.

Kia Factory Warranty

The 2025 Kia EV9 leaves the factory with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile EV system warranty. The coverage includes a 10-year/100,000-mile EV battery warranty. Extended warranties from Kia come in five coverage levels with varying term lengths.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.