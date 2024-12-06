2025 Kia EV6 Overview: Driving Range, Fast Charging Times, New Features & Digital Services

2025 Kia EV6 Summary Points

The 2025 Kia EV6 benefits from mindful styling updates and slightly altered dimensions to enhance its sporting appeal.

“The EV6 represents Kia’s forward-thinking approach to electrification, and with this refreshed model, we are excited to build on that success by offering even more style, technology, and features that our customers will love,” said Steven Center, COO and EVP of Kia America.

New to the 2025 Kia EV6 is a standard 63 kWh and an available 84 kWh battery to improve the driving range. At the bottom of this page are charts that show the charging times and all-electric driving ranges for the 2025 EV6.

Fresh from the accolades of snatching the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award, Kia has imbibed the 2025 EV6 with higher-capacity battery options to improve the power output and range numbers.

When looking at the spec sheet for the 2025 Kia EV6, we see five overall trim levels: Light, Light Long Range, Wind, GT-Line, and GT. Rear-wheel drive (RWD) is standard across the board, and all-wheel drive (AWD) is available—however, Light is the only trim level that does not have the AWD option. Similarly, the GT is not available with RWD.

RWD EV6 models have a rear motor, while AWD models have a dual-motor setup.

Larger Battery Packs

The standard battery is now 63 kWh, an upgrade from the standard 58 kWh battery pack of the 2024 EV6 Light RWD. Meanwhile, the larger 84 kWh battery for 2025 replaces the 77.4 kWh unit found in all other 2024 EV6 models, including the Long Range and GT-Line variants.

Kia said the 2025 EV6 Light Long Range, Wind, and GT-Line with RWD could achieve a manufacturer-estimated 319 miles of all-electric range per full charge with the new 84 kWh battery. For context, the 77.4 kWh battery of the 2024 models provided 310 miles of range in these configurations.

Horsepower & Torque

Kia has not confirmed any increase in horsepower and torque related to the burlier battery options. In a press release for the 2025 EV6, Kia said EV6 models with RWD and the 63 kWh battery produce 167 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, the same as the 2024 variant.

Meanwhile, EV6 RWD models with the larger 84 kWh battery are good for 225 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque, unchanged from 2024 EV6 models with the 77.4 kWh battery. The same applies to the dual-motor EV6 with all-wheel drive, which Kia said would still produce 320 horsepower and 446 lb-ft. of torque despite the larger battery.

The 2025 Kia EV6 features a belt-type steering column to improve the handling and steering response. Sound absorption materials were added throughout the cabin to lessen outside road noise, while the reinforced frame was designed to meet more stringent IIHS safety standards. Photo: Kia Motors America.

2025 Kia EV6 GT: The Spicy Meatball!

For the 2025 model year, the high-performance EV6 GT receives a zesty horsepower hike! It now produces 601 horsepower from its dual-motor setup, good for a zero to 60 time of 3.6 seconds.

The torque figure for the 2025 EV6 GT remains at 545 lb-ft., the same as the 2024 EV6 GT. However, the 601 horsepower rating is an improvement over the 576 horsepower of the 2024 EV6 GT.

Activating the GT mode temporarily unlocks 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque, dropping the zero to 60 time down to 3.4 seconds. With the GT launch mode engaged, the 2025 Kia EV6 GT has a top speed of 161 mph! Other 2025 EV6 models will be lucky to crest 120 mph, which is still impressive, but the GT variant will easily leave them in the dust.

Making things more interesting (and engaging) is a new Virtual Gear Shift feature exclusive to the EV6 GT. It enables virtual gear shifts combined with visual, sound, and tactile effects to simulate the brutish acceleration of a high-strung performance vehicle.

Towing Capacity

According to the spec sheet for the 2025 Kia EV6, those with the 84 kWh battery have a maximum towing capacity of 2,700 lbs. when properly equipped. This represents an improvement over the 2024 EV6, which offers a max towing capacity of 2,300 lbs.

NACS-Compatible Charging Port

All 2025 Kia EV6 models have an 800V DC charging system with an optimized Integrated Converter Control Unit (ICCU). Kia said it takes about 18 minutes to recharge from 10 to 80 percent using a 350 kW fast charger.

Meanwhile, Kia relocated the charge port to the left rear fender and made it compatible with the North American Charging Standard (except the EV6 GT), making the EV6 eligible to recharge at Tesla Supercharger stations nationwide.

2025 Kia EV6. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Sportier Styling

The Kia EV6 has stood out from its peers with its “Opposites United” styling idiom.

For 2025, Kia went as far as altering the EV6’s dimensions to improve upon its athletic stance. The front overhang and overall length have increased by 0.6 inches, and the front and rear bumpers have been redesigned with sharper detailing.

The front has new Star Map headlights with distinctive daytime running lights, while the rear has similar three-dimensional Star Map lighting clusters. Flush door handles are now standard fare for every EV6.

Moreover, Kia altered the side profile and gave the EV6 more angular side sills and new claddings for the front and rear. Other changes include new 19- to 21-inch wheel designs.

Drive Assist Features

The 2025 EV6 will have updated versions of Kia’s drive assist features. These include a forward collision avoidance system with new capabilities, like junction-turning vehicles, junction-crossing vehicles, lane change side vehicles, and evasive steering assist.

Other helpful features include remote smart parking assist, distance warning, and forward, side, and reverse collision avoidance while parking.

The optional Highway Driving Assist maintains a predetermined distance from the other vehicle just ahead, helps keep the EV6 within the lane, and assists the driver with lane changes when certain conditions are met.

Through the Kia Connect Store, the EV6 offers a number of digital features and services, including video and music streaming, gaming, and a Wi-Fi hotspot. 2025 Kia EV6 owners can change the display to the color and logos of their favorite NBA team. Photo: Kia Motors America.

Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC)

The 2025 EV6 has a curved dual 12.3-inch display encompassing the digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen, all powered by Kia’s next-generation Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) software.

The ccNC operating system offers faster processing and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Kia’s Connect Store lets users download digital features, services, and apps for gaming, entertainment, and content streaming. New for 2025 are Star Map interior lighting, a refinished center console, and a D-shaped steering wheel.

The 2025 EV6 has a new ultrawideband-based Digital Key 2.0 that allows owners to lock, unlock, or drive the vehicle using a compatible smart device or NFC-enabled smart card. The feature supports key sharing via text messaging.

Legroom & Cargo Space

The EV6 is a two-row SUV with 42.2 inches of front legroom and 39 inches in the rear. With the rear seats upright, the cargo capacity is 24.4 cubic feet, expanding to 46.7 cubic feet when folded.

Kia EV6 Warranty

The 2025 Kia EV6 has a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, including the EV battery. Extended warranties from Kia come in five coverage levels with varying term lengths.

2025 Kia EV6 Starting MSRP

The 2025 EV6 will arrive at dealerships midway through 2025. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we suspect the base prices will stay in the $45,000 to $64,000 range. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

2025 Kia EV6 All-Electric Range Chart

Drivetrain Light Light Long Range Wind GT-Line GT RWD 240 miles 319 miles 319 miles 319 miles NA AWD NA 295 miles 295 miles 270 miles 231 miles

2025 Kia EV6 Charging Times Chart

Battery Charge Light Light Long Range Wind GT-Line GT Maximum Charging Input Power (DC Fast Charge) 180 kW 240 kW 240 kW 240 kW 240 kW AC Normal Charge with ICCB (230V/12A) (In Cable Control Box) (V/kW/Hour) 54h 5m (120V /12A) 72h (120V /12A) 72h (120V /12A) 72h (120V /12A) 72h (120V /12A) AC Normal Charge with 11kW EVSE (Electrical Vehicle Supply Equipment) (V/kW/Hour) 5h 40m (240V / 48A) 7h 20m (240V / 48A) 7h 20m (240V / 48A) 7h 20m (240V / 48A) 7h 20m (240V / 48A) DC Fast Charge with 50kW EVSE (V/ kW/ Minute) 61 minutes 81 minutes 81 minutes 81 minutes 81 minutes DC Fast Charge with 150kW EVSE (V/ kW/ Minute) 24 minutes 29 minutes 29 minutes 29 minutes 29 minutes DC Fast Charge with 350kW EVSE (V/ kW/ Minute) 20 minutes 20 minutes 20 minutes 20 minutes 18 minutes

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.