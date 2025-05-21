Jeep Entices Outdoorsy SUV Buyers With Exclusive 2025 Wagoneer Overland

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Summary Points

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is a solution for luxury buyers looking for a more rugged family SUV and/or weekend getaway vehicle.

The Overland Special Edition is limited to 2,000 units and includes factory-spec off-road hardware like 32-inch all-terrain tires, skid plates, and a two-speed transfer case.

Based on the Wagoneer Series II, the Overland has not abandoned its posh upbringing. The premium features include tri-zone climate control, Nappa leather seats, and a tri-pane panoramic sunroof.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Powertrain

All 2025 Jeep Wagoneers (including the Overland Special Edition) have a 3.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane inline-six with 420 horsepower and 486 lb-ft. of torque. The twin-turbo engine connects to an eight-speed automatic transmission shared with other Wagoneer models.

Although some trim grades of the Wagoneer are available with a 4×2 drivetrain, the Quadra-Drive II 4×4 system is standard for the Overland Special Edition. The system includes an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case to send 100 percent of the engine’s power to the front or rear axle, depending on the driving environment.

Moreover, the two-speed transfer case has a 4Low setting with a 48:1 crawl ratio and a Rock Mode setting, accessed through the Select-Terrain traction management system. Other driving modes include Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud.

Max Towing Capacity

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition has a max towing capacity of 10,000 lbs. when properly equipped. The Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow Package is standard and includes a trailer brake controller.

Similarly, the Overland Special Edition includes two front tow hooks and a single removable rear tow hook. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

EPA Fuel Economy

2025 Jeep Wagoneer 4×2 models return an EPA-estimated 17 in the city, 24 on the highway, and 20 combined. However, since the Overland Special Edition is a 4×4, those numbers dip slightly to 16/23 city/highway and 19 combined.

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is standard with 32-inch all-terrain tires, a Quadra-Lift air suspension, skid plates, and power-folding side mirrors. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Off-Road Hardware

Jeep refers to the 2025 Wagoneer Overland Special Edition as “purpose-built for challenging conditions,” making it the most off-road-ready Wagoneer from the factory.

“From active families to passionate overlanders, we’ve cleverly packaged capability features and content to deliver a full-size SUV that inspires adventure and confidence on every journey, as only a Jeep vehicle can,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf.

The Wagoneer Overland Special Edition has 20-inch aluminum wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, a Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping (to offer up to 10 inches of ground clearance), roof rails, and robust steel skid plates for the front axle, transfer case, and fuel tank.

Meanwhile, off-road technologies include a 360-degree surround view camera and Select Speed Control. The latter automatically adjusts the speed on sloping terrain so drivers can concentrate on steering the Wagoneer.

Jeep Off-Road Pages+ With Adventure Guides

New to all 2025 Wagoneer 4×4 models is a two-year trial of the built-in Jeep Off-Road Pages+ with an Adventure Guides app.

Developed by Jeep and Trails Off-Road, the app provides access to over 200 off-road trail guides across the United States, including Jeep Badge of Honor trails, along with difficulty ratings for each route and downloadable maps.

In addition to the two-year trial of Off-Road Pages+, buyers receive a three-month trial of the optional all-access membership. That membership tier offers an expanded library of thousands of trail guides with over 10,000 waypoints across North America.

All 2025 Wagoneer buyers receive Jeep Connect Services for three years at no cost. The app-based feature set allows owners to start the engine and lock or unlock the doors remotely, among other commands.

Buyers also receive 10 years of access to the Safety and Security Package (including recall alerts and stolen vehicle assistance) and five years of the Vehicle Performance Package, including vehicle health reports.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition interior layout. Photo: Jeep Brand.

Interior Features & Special Edition Styling

Despite its rugged inclinations, the 2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition remains as posh as the rest of its siblings, with accommodations for seven or eight passengers. Power-folding third-row seats and a hands-free power liftgate are among the convenience features.

Standard luxury features include Nappa leather, tri-zone automatic climate control, a tri-pane panoramic sunroof, and all-weather floor mats. Technology highlights include a Uconnect 5 NAV 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, Sirius XM, wireless smartphone charging, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Exterior-wise, the Overland Special Edition marks the first time a Wagonner has received a black-painted roof. The blacked-out vibe continues with dark-colored exterior trim for the headlights, front grille, lower front fascia, and fender flares.

Standard Safety Equipment

All 2025 Wagoneers are standard with full-speed forward collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path detection, among other driver-assist features.

Exclusive to the Overland Special Edition is a side distance warning and parking assistance for parallel and perpendicular parking spots.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Starting MSRP

The Wagoneer Overland Special Edition is limited to 2,000 units and is available for order at Jeep dealers. The starting MSRP is $74,835, including the $2,095 destination charge.

If you have questions about financing before heading to the dealership, our Auto Loans 101 Guide can help. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Jeep vehicle, including the Wagoneer.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.