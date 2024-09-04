2025 Jeep Compass: Simplified Trim Grades, New Standard Features & Lower Starting MSRP

2025 Jeep Compass Summary Points

The 2025 Jeep Compass makes do without the midtier Latitude Lux and will arrive at dealerships in four trim grades: Sport, Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk.

“With more standard content for Latitude and lower price points for both Limited and Trailhawk, all four Compass trims offer outstanding performance and value for our customers,” said Bill Peffer, senior vice president and head of Jeep North America.

Available for the Compass Limited is the High Altitude Package with premium LED lighting, a dual-pane sunroof, custom 19-inch wheels, and more.

2025 Jeep Compass: What’s New?

The 2025 Compass remains part of the second-generation variant that debuted in 2016. Rumor mills suggest an all-new, third-gen Compass will debut in mid-2025, offering a choice of gas, hybrid, and all-electric powertrains nesting within a more expansive architecture. The move will likely provide the Compass with more power, better efficiency, and more interior room.

However, with Jeep’s recent price cuts, the 2025 Compass remains a sterling alternative to the Mazda CX-5, Ford Bronco Sport, or Honda CR-V. The Compass Sport and Latitude now start at under $30,000, while the Limited and Trailhawk have an MSRP under $34,000.

New for 2025 is a limited-edition Joose paint color (late availability) and more standard features for the Latitude trim level. Latitude models now include a remote start, heated steering wheel, and heated seats.

2025 Jeep Compass High Altitude. Photo: Jeep Brand.

2025 Jeep Compass Powertrain & Driveline

There are no changes under the hood for the 2025 Compass. It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with 200 horsepower and 221 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic and a Jeep Active Drive 4×4 drivetrain.

All Compass models have three Selec-Terrain driving modes: Auto, Snow, and Mud/Sand. The Compass Trailhawk adds a Rock mode for when the going gets tough.

Fuel Economy & Max Towing Capacity

Despite having a rugged appeal and standard all-wheel drive, the Jeep Compass returns favorable numbers at the pumps. The EPA rates it at 24 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 27 combined for the 2025 model year. The eight-speed automatic, a fully disconnecting rear axle, and engine stop-start technology help with fuel efficiency.

All Jeep Compass models could tow up to 2,000 lbs. when properly equipped.

Cargo Capacity

The Compass offers 27.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. Folding the rear seats reveals up to 59.8 cubic feet of storage space.

2025 Jeep Compass Trailhawk

The Trailhawk offers more off-road capabilities with its standard array of rugged hardware. It has an Active Drive Low 4×4 drivetrain with a 20:1 crawl ratio, a one-inch factory lift, chunkier off-road tires, hill descent control, and underbody skid plates.

The changes enable the Compass Trailhawk to conquer water crossings up to 19 inches deep while unlocking a 30-degree approach angle, a 24-degree breakover angle, and a 34-degree departure angle.

2025 Jeep Compass Trailhawk. Photo: Jeep Brand.

High Altitude Edition

The Limited is available with the High Altitude Edition package. It includes bespoke styling cues like body-color front and rear lower fascias, Neutral Gray exterior accents, painted side flares, LED headlamps and taillights, 19-inch Granite Crystal wheels, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Meanwhile, the available color palettes for the High Altitude Edition include Bright White, Diamond Black, and Silver Zynith. The standard paint colors include Hydro Blue, Red Hot, and the incoming Joose, which we suspect will be a juicy, orangey hue.

Uconnect 5 Infotainment

The Latitude, Limited, and Trailhawk receive a 10.1-inch Uconnect5 infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, HD Radio, and wireless smartphone charging. Optional is a 10.25-inch digital instrument and gauge cluster.

The standard features for the entry-level Sport and Latitude include an 8.4-inch touchscreen, wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, front USB Type A and Type C charging ports, a six-speaker stereo, Jeep Connected Services, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity.

Standard Safety Features

The 2025 Jeep Compass is standard with automatic emergency braking, active lane management, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder, rear cross-path detection, and more.

Other safety and convenience technologies, like parallel and perpendicular park assist, traffic sign recognition, a 360-degree surround camera, and a semi-autonomous driving system, are available.

Jeep Compass Warranty

The 2025 Jeep Compass leaves the factory with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Options are available to extend the warranty on any Jeep vehicle, including the Compass.

2025 Jeep Compass Starting MSRP

The 2025 Compass Sport starts at $27,495, while the Latitude starts at $29,765. Meanwhile, the Limited and Trailhawk start at $33,840 and $33,990, respectively. Those price figures include the $1,595 destination fee.

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Jeep Brand.