2025 Infiniti QX55: Standard Equipment, Turbo Engine, Sleek Paint Options & Starting Price

2025 Infiniti QX55 Summary Points

The 2025 Infiniti QX55 is unchanged after receiving mindful updates for the 2024 model year.

The standard Infiniti Premium Care plan for the 2025 QX55 covers 36 months or 22,500 miles (whichever comes first) of routine maintenance.

Every Infiniti QX55 has a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with Nissan’s Variable Compression Turbocharged (VC-Turbo) technology that produces 268 horsepower.

2025 Infiniti QX55: What’s New?

The 2025 QX55 remains the curvy roof brethren of the QX50. It will enter 2025 with virtually zero changes after receiving more equipment, new wheel designs, and a standard Infiniti Premium Care prepaid maintenance plan for the 2024 model year.

Six exterior paint colors are available for the 2025 QX55: Hermosa Blue, Graphite Shadow, Slate Gray, Black Obsidian, Dynamic Sunstone Red, and Radiant White.

Engine & Drivetrain

Powering the 2025 Infiniti QX55 is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder equipped with parent company Nissan’s Variable Compression Turbocharged (VC-T) technology. The system utilizes pivot points inside the engine to alter the piston’s compression ratio, maximizing engine power and fuel efficiency.

It produces a healthy 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. The engine connects to a continuously variable Xtronic automatic that sends power to all four wheels via a standard all-wheel drivetrain. The latter could direct up to 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear when it detects slippage in the front wheels.

Fuel Economy

With no changes under the hood, the 2025 QX55 mirrors the EPA-rated fuel economy numbers of the 2024 variant. It returns 22 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 mpg combined.

Towing Capacity

The Infiniti QX55 could tow an impressive 3,500 lbs. (when properly equipped) and matches the towing numbers of popular five-seat crossovers like the Toyota RAV4 and Mazda CX-50 Turbo.

2025 Infiniti QX55 in Dynamic Sunstone Red. Photo: Infiniti Motor Company.

Cargo & Interior Room

Despite its sloping roofline, the 2025 Infiniti QX55 is a genuine five-seat crossover SUV. Like the QX50, it offers 39.6 and 38.7 inches of front and rear legroom and is just as practical.

When needed, the 2025 QX55 delivers 26.9 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats, expanding to 54.1 cubic feet when folded. A power liftgate is standard across the lineup, while the Sensory models have a motion-activated function for easier loading and unloading.

2025 Infiniti QX55 Starting MSRP

The 2025 QX55 is available in Luxe, Essential, and Sensory trim grades. Below is the starting MSRP of each and the standard equipment. The price figures include the $1,350 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 guide will help.

QX55 Luxe

The entry-level Luxe starts at $51,500. The standard features include 20-inch wheels, heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and the Infiniti InTouch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

QX55 Essential

The Essential starts at $56,450. The upgraded equipment includes navigation, climate-controlled front seats, rain-sensing wipers, and a Bose premium stereo with 16 speakers.

Meanwhile, the Essential includes updated driving aids, such as traffic sign recognition and a 360-degree monitor with moving object detection.

QX55 Sensory

The range-topping Sensory starts at $60,000. It adds open-pore black maple wood trim, metallic cargo area trim plates, a heads-up display, heated rear seats, semi-aniline leather upholstery, interior ambient lighting, and a motion-activated liftgate to its equipment list.

Sensory models also have traffic sign recognition and the 360-degree monitor with moving object detection from the QX55 Essential.

Safety Features

Every 2025 QX55 is standard with forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind-spot warning, rear automatic braking, lane departure warning, and high beam assist.

Furthermore, the Infiniti QX55 is standard with ProPilot Assist. Under the proper conditions and with an attentive driver, the system helps drivers stay centered in the lane and can assist with acceleration and braking on the highway.

Infiniti QX55 Warranty

The 2025 Infiniti QX55 leaves the Aguascalientes, Mexico, manufacturing facility with a four-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Infiniti Premium Care plan covers 36 months or 22,500 miles of routine maintenance.

Here is a more extensive overview of Infiniti’s Elite Protection Program and whether or not you need the additional coverage.

2025 Infiniti QX55 Conclusion

The 2025 QX55 has a lot going for it regarding style, luxury, and tech gadgets. It’s maybe not as practical as the QX50, but it stands out with its rich appointments, attractive base price, and dynamic styling.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Infiniti Motor Company.