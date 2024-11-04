2025 Hyundai Sonata: Value-Packed SE Model, New SEL Convenience Trim, Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Hyundai Sonata Summary Points

The 2025 Hyundai Sonata is available in gas-only, hybrid, and a high-performance N-Line configuration with a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

New for the 2025 Sonata is a reconfigured base SE trim with 16-inch wheels, dual LED projector headlights, automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and more for $27,800 (including the $1,150 destination fee).

The SEL Convenience, once only available as an equipment package, is now available as a dedicated trim level that slots between the SEL and N-Line.

2025 Hyundai Sonata Powertrain Lineup

Like the 2025 Elantra, you can get the 2025 Sonata as a hybrid, employing a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, a 39 kW electric motor, and a 1.62 kWh battery. It produces a combined 192 horsepower and sends power to the front wheels using a standard six-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the non-hybrid SE, SEL, and SEL Convenience share a 2.5-liter Smartstream four-cylinder gas engine that generates 191 horsepower and 181 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to an eight-speed automatic that turns the front wheels.

The gas-only Sonata SEL is the only variant available with Hyundai’s HTRAC all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2025 Hyundai Sonata N-Line

Hyundai is preaching to the enthusiast crowd with the 2025 Sonata N-Line or perhaps to anybody who wants a sporty sedan at a reasonable price.

It has a retuned 2.5-liter turbocharged Smartstream four-cylinder gas engine with 290 horsepower and 311 lb-ft. of torque. That’s a lot of mechanical twist to send to the front wheels, but the N-Line handles it with an eight-speed N Wet Dual Clutch automatic transmission.

The Sonata N-Line is not as hardcore as some other performance cars, but it attacks a straight line with alacrity, sprinting from zero to 60 mph in about 5.6 seconds. Given the N-Line’s starting MSRP ($36,400, including the $1,150 destination charge), it provides a lot of bang for the buck.

Other N-Line niceties include custom 19-inch wheels, heated side mirrors, a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen navigation system, and a Bose premium stereo with 12 speakers.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Sonata Hybrid is the fuel miser of the bunch, returning an EPA-rated 44 in the city, 51 on the highway, and 47 combined.

By contrast, the entry-level Sonata SE FWD is EPA-rated at 28/38 city/highway and 32 combined, while the Sonata SEL AWD returns up to 28 combined.

The sporty Sonata N-Line, despite its power hike, returns a decent 23 in the city, 32 on the highway, and 27 combined.

2025 Hyundai Sonata SE

The entry-level Sonata SE epitomizes the brand’s approach of offering more for the money.

SE models start at $27,800 and offer a generous array of standard features, including 16-inch alloy wheels, dual LED projector headlights, LED taillamps, a proximity key with push-button start, and a hands-free trunk.

Standard interior features include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, dual front and rear USB-C charging ports, a hands-free trunk, and dual automatic climate control functionality.

2025 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Hyundai Sonata remains part of the ninth-generation model that debuted in 2019. Hyundai gave the Sonata a comprehensive update for 2024, including a redesigned façade and a refreshed cabin.

The Sonata is a four-door sedan that seats up to five adults. It rides on a lengthy 111.8-inch wheelbase (including the Sonata Hybrid) to deliver up to 46.1 and 34.8 inches of legroom for front and rear occupants, respectively. Meanwhile, the trunk offers up to 15.6 cubic feet of storage space.

Standard Safety Features

Every 2025 Sonata is standard with driver and passenger airbags, side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, and an airbag for the driver’s knee. The LATCH system for car seats is standard (two rear lower anchors and three rear upper tether anchors).

All 2025 Sonatas come standard with blind-spot collision warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keeping assist, lane following assist, driver attention warning, rear occupant alert, and safe exit warning.

Hyundai Sonata Warranty

The 2025 Sonata leaves the Alabama manufacturing facility with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Sonata Hybrid has an additional 10-year/100,000-mile hybrid battery warranty.

In addition, all new Sonatas have a seven-year/unlimited miles anti-perforation warranty and five years/unlimited miles of 24-hour roadside assistance.

Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Sonata.

2025 Hyundai Sonata Starting MSRP

The charts below show the starting MSRP by trim level for the 2025 Sonata, including the $1,150 destination fee. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 video guide.

Gasoline Models

Trim Level Engine MSRP SE 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder $27,800 SEL 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder $28,900 SEL AWD 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder $30,400 SEL Convenience 2.5L GDI 4-cylinder $31,950 N Line 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder $36,400

Hybrid Models

Trim Level Engine MSRP HEV SEL 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid $32,150 HEV Limited 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder Hybrid $38,600

2025 Hyundai Sonata N Line Photo Gallery

2025 Hyundai Sonata Limited Hybrid Photo Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.