2025 Hyundai Elantra: New SEL Sport, Available Hybrid Powertrain, Advanced Safety Aids & Starting MSRP

2025 Hyundai Elantra Summary Points

The 2025 Elantra proves that variety is the spice of life with its multi-energy powertrain lineup. It includes the Elantra Hybrid, which delivers up to 54 mpg combined, and the sporty Elantra N with its 276 horsepower turbocharged gas engine.

New for 2025 is the SEL Sport, which is available for gasoline and hybrid variants. It includes 17-inch wheels, black exterior trim, and a black headliner.

The 2025 Hyundai Elantra starts at $23,025 (including the $1,150 destination fee) for the SE gas model, while the hybrid starts at $26,250, about $1,150 less than the 2024 model.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Powertrain Lineup

Headlining the 2025 Elantra lineup is the hybrid HEV variant with an Atkinson Cycle 1.6-liter direct-injected four-cylinder, a single electric motor, and a 1.32 kWh lithium-ion battery, collectively producing 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to the front wheels using a six-speed EcoShift dual-clutch automatic.

All Hyundai Elantras are front-wheel drive (FWD), including the performance-minded Elantra N and N Line variants. However, the transmission depends on the powertrain. The Elantra is among the few available with a manual transmission from the factory, but you’ll need to upgrade to the Elantra N to enjoy the privilege.

Non-hybrid Elantras have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to a Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Hyundai-speak for a CVT or continuously variable automatic transmission.

Elantra N Line

The Hyundai Elantra N Line has a 1.6-liter turbocharged and direct-injected four-cylinder gas engine that generates 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft. of torque. It mates to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with a dry double plate and diaphragm spring. The gearbox features Shiftronic manual shift modes with paddle shifters.

Elantra N

The high-strung Hyundai Elantra N doesn’t quite match up with the Honda Civic Type R, but it’s getting there.

It has a 2.0-liter turbocharged and direct-injected “Flat Power” four-cylinder with 276 horsepower and 289 lb-ft. of torque. Engaging N Grin Shift mode unleashes 286 horsepower momentarily for maximum grunt.

The engine connects to a standard six-speed manual transmission. Hyundai’s eight-speed wet dual-clutch automatic is optional for the Elantra N.

2025 Hyundai Elantra N. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Fuel Economy

The 2025 Elantra’s fuel economy numbers will vary according to trim level and powertrain.

Hybrid Models

The Elantra Hybrid HEV can return an EPA-rated 49/52 city/highway and 50 combined. The entry-level Hybrid HEV Blue returns slightly better numbers at 51/58 city/highway and 54 combined.

SE, SEL & Limited

The gas-only Elantra SE is EPA-rated at 32 in the city, 41 on the highway, and 36 combined. SEL Sport, SEL Convenience, and Limited have an EPA rating of 30 in the city, 39 on the highway, and 34 combined.

N Line & N Models

The Hyundai Elantra N Line is EPA-rated at 28/35 city/highway and 31 combined with the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

The range-topping Elantra N returns 21 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 24 combined with the six-speed manual. Selecting the optional eight-speed dual-clutch automatic lowers the numbers to a still-respectable 20/27 city/highway and 23 combined.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Hyundai Elantra remains part of the seventh-generation model that arrived in 2021. It rides on a unibody chassis with a 107.1-inch wheelbase, enabling up to 42.3 and 38 inches of legroom in the front and rear.

Meanwhile, the Elantra’s trunk offers up to 14.2 cubic feet of storage room, which is average in its class. For reference, the 2025 Civic Sedan has 14.8 cubic feet of cargo space, while the 2025 Civic Hatchback tops others in the compact class with 24.5 cubic feet.

2025 Hyundai Elantra interior layout. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2025 Hyundai Elantra SEL Sport

The SEL Sport is the newest member of the Elantra’s growing family and is available with a gas-only or hybrid powertrain.

Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a black rear lip spoiler, black mirror caps, a black headliner, aluminum sport pedals, wireless smartphone charging, and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Furthermore, the Elantra Hybrid SEL Sport receives an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and Hyundai’s BlueLink+ connected car services.

Standard Safety Features

All 2025 Elantras come standard with forward-collision avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, intelligent speed limit assist, and a rear occupant alert.

Hyundai Elantra Warranty

All 2025 Hyundai Elantras leave the Alabama manufacturing facility with a five-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Elantra Hybrid has an additional 10-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.

In addition, all Elantras have a seven-year/unlimited miles anti-perforation warranty and five years/unlimited miles of 24-hour roadside assistance. Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any Hyundai vehicle, including the Elantra.

2025 Hyundai Elantra Starting MSRP

The charts below show the starting MSRP by trim level for the 2025 Elantra, including the $1,150 destination fee. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Gasoline Models

Trim Level Engine MSRP SE 2.0L 4-cylinder $23,025 SEL Sport 2.0L 4-cylinder $24,150 SEL Convenience 2.0L 4-cylinder $26,725 Limited 2.0L 4-cylinder $27,675 N Line 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder $29,875 N (Manual) 2.0L Turbo 4-cyl. $35,100 N (Automatic) 2.0L Turbo 4-cyl. $36,600

Hybrid Models

Trim Level Engine MSRP HEV Blue 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder $26,250 HEV SEL Sport 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder $28,225 HEV 1.6L GDI 4-cylinder $30,600

2024 Hyundai Elantra Gallery

2024 Hyundai Elantra N Gallery

2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.