2025 Honda Odyssey: Styling Updates, New Tech Features, Standard V6 & Starting MSRP

2025 Honda Odyssey Summary Points

Honda has given its top-selling minivan a generous styling and equipment revamp for the 2025 model year.

The new Honda Odyssey receives a digital instrument cluster, a bigger touchscreen, and an improved rear entertainment system with a 12.8-inch screen.

All Honda Odysseys feature an eight-seat cabin and Honda Sensing safety technologies.

2025 Honda Odyssey: What’s New?

The existing fifth-generation Honda Odyssey is aging gracefully, and it’s only fitting that the Japanese automaker treats its best-selling minivan with mindful exterior and interior updates. New for the 2025 model year is a sportier front grille, reshaped fog light surrounds, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and rear vertical deflectors borrowed from the second-gen Acura NSX.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey’s roomy eight-seat cabin is home to technology upgrades like a seven-inch digital instrument cluster (with an all-digital tachometer on the left and a physical speedometer on the right side), a nine-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and more USB-C charging ports across all three rows.

The Honda Odyssey Touring and Elite receive a new Rear Seat Entertainment System with enhanced functionalities and a more immersive 12.8-inch display screen. Also for 2025 are new wheel designs and two new paint colors: Smoke Blue Pearl and Solar Silver Metallic.

2025 Honda Odyssey. Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

2025 Honda Odyssey Powertrain

All Honda Odysseys remain motivated by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to the front wheels using a 10-speed automatic transmission. Unlike the competition (i.e., the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica), the Honda Odyssey is unavailable with all-wheel drive or a hybrid powertrain.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey has an EPA rating of 19 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 22 combined, decent numbers for a V6 front-wheel drive minivan. Then again, Honda might soon reconsider turning its people carrier into a hybrid to match the fuel economy of its competitors.

Interior & Cargo Room

The Honda Odyssey delivers a spacious eight-seat cabin across three rows of seating. It offers 40.9 inches of legroom in the front and second row, while the third row has 38.1 cubic feet to accommodate adults or long-legged teenagers.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey offers 38.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, which expands to 91 cubic feet by folding the third row. If you need more, folding the second row reveals up to 155.8 cubic feet of storage room.

2025 Honda Odyssey Starting MSRP

The 2025 Honda Odyssey is available in four trim grades: EX-L, Sport-L, Touring, and Elite. Below is a breakdown of each variant and the starting MSRPs. The price figures include the $1,395 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Odyssey EX-L

The base EX-L starts at $43,315. The standard features include cowhide upholstery, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a one-touch power moonroof, a power tailgate, power-adjustable and heated front seats, Magic Slide second-row seats, and a rear seat reminder system.

Odyssey Sport-L

The Sport-L starts at $44,465. It adds blacked-out taillamps, black 19-inch wheels, and glossy black exterior accents to its standard features list. Also included are a black headliner, red interior accent lighting, and black leather seats with red stitching.

Odyssey Touring

The Touring starts at $48,005. It includes satellite-linked navigation, Honda’s CabinWatch child viewing system, a rear entertainment system with a 12.8-inch digital screen, third-row sunshades, more USB-C ports in the third row, front and rear parking sensors, and bespoke leather seats with contrast stitching and piping.

Odyssey Elite

The range-topping Elite starts at $52,275. The features list includes two-tone perforated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, a hands-free power tailgate, auto-dimming side mirrors, and a premium 11-speaker stereo.

2025 Honda Odyssey Safety Features

The 2025 Odyssey comes standard with Honda Sensing. The package includes collision mitigation braking with advanced pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

Honda Factory Warranty

All Honda Odysseys leave the Lincoln, Alabama, manufacturing facility with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The factory coverage includes a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion warranty.

There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Odyssey.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.