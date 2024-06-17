2025 Honda Civic Arrives With Simplified Trim Levels, Available Hybrid Powertrain & New Paint Colors

2025 Honda Civic Summary Points

The 2025 Honda Civic is breaking cover with a revised trim lineup and the much-anticipated Civic Hybrid with an electrified powertrain derived from the Accord and CR-V.

“Honda has helped energize hybrid-electric sales in America, and the new Civic Hybrid is a powerful and perfectly timed addition to our popular electrified lineup,” said Lance Woelfer, vice president of auto sales at American Honda Motor Co.

For the first time in the automaker’s history, the Civic Hybrid is available in a sedan or hatchback body.

2025 Honda Civic: What’s New?

The EX and Touring are history, and so is the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that has powered range-topping Civics since the eleventh-gen model debuted in 2022. However, the base LX and Sport remain, as do their naturally aspirated Atkinson cycle 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft. of torque.

The newest top-of-the-line Civic is the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid. As the name implies, both have a 2.0-liter engine with two hybrid-electric motors derived from the Accord and CR-V Hybrid, albeit slightly detuned. The Civic Hybrid has 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft. of torque, which still makes it the most potent Civic that does not wear a Type R badge.

2025 Honda Civic Sport Touring Hybrid Sedan (left) and Civic Sport Touring Hybrid Hatchback (right). Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

2025 Honda Civic Fuel Economy

The Civic LX returns an EPA rating of 32/41 city/highway and 36 combined, a one-mpg improvement over a comparable 2024 model. The Civic Sport has an EPA rating of 31 in the city, 39 on the highway, and 34 combined.

Meanwhile, the all-new Civic Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are EPA-rated at 50/47 city/highway and 49 combined. Honda expects 40 percent of Civic sales to be hybrids, and sterling fuel economy numbers will help reach that goal.

Honda added a few tweaks to the 2025 Civic’s well-sorted styling cues. The Sport and Sport Hybrid receive darkened exterior trim and black 18-inch alloy wheels. The Sport Hybrid receives a front lower spoiler, body-color headlight garnishes, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power moonroof. New to all 2025 Civics are front USB-C charging ports.

The range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid has more standard features like custom machine-finished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, a more immersive nine-inch infotainment touchscreen display with Google built-in, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker Bose stereo, and wireless smartphone charging.

Moreover, the Google-powered infotainment comes with a complimentary three-year unlimited data plan. New grayscale paint options for the 2025 Honda Civic, including Solar Silver Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl, further prove that brighter colors are losing favor with car buyers. Other new colors include Sand Dune Pearl (exclusive to Civic Hatchback) and Blue Lagoon Pearl (Civic Sedan).

2025 Honda Civic interior layout. Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Honda Civic Safety Ratings & Features

The Honda Civic is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA for the 2024 model year. We expect the 2025 Honda Civic to obtain comparable safety ratings. All Civics benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure for better crash protection.

The 2025 Civic comes standard with Honda Sensing. The package includes collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and road departure mitigation.

Honda Civic Warranty

All 2025 Honda Civics will leave the Ontario, Canada (Civic Sedan), and Greensburg, Indiana (Civic Hatchback) manufacturing facilities with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Furthermore, Civic Hybrids receive an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain and battery warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle, including the Civic and Civic Hybrid.

2025 Honda Civic Starting MSRP

The 2025 Civic is available in LX ($25,345), Sport ($27,345), Sport Hybrid ($29,845), and Sport Touring Hybrid ($32,845). The price figures include the $1,095 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.