2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Google Built-In & Efficient Hybrid Powertrain

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Summary Points

The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback has gained similar updates that we first saw in the 2025 Civic Sedan, including a 200-horsepower two-motor hybrid powertrain with excellent fuel economy.

“With our new Honda Civic hybrid models, which now includes the first-ever Civic Hatchback hybrid, we’ve electrified America’s number one retail compact car and our highest volume gateway model,” said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President of Honda Auto Sales.

Prices start at $31,045 (including the $1,095 destination charge) for the Civic Hatchback Sport Hybrid. The non-hybrid Civic Hatchback Sport has a $28,545 starting MSRP.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Powertrain

The Honda Civic Hatchback is undergoing a few subtle and not-too-obvious changes for the 2025 model year. Like its 2025 Civic Sedan brethren, Honda ditched the LX, EX-L, and Touring trim grades for a more simplistic lineup.

The Civic Hatchback Sport is the new base model for 2025. It’s the only one with a non-hybrid powertrain, a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder with 150 horsepower and 133 lb-ft. of torque. The engine turns the front wheels using Honda’s CVT, or Continuously Variable Automatic Transmission.

Meanwhile, the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid mark the first time a hybrid variant of the Civic Hatchback has been available in the United States. Both models have the Atkinson cycle 2.0-liter four-cylinder but with two hybrid-electric motors. The Civic Hatchback hybrids have 200 horsepower (total system output) and 232 lb-ft. of torque, making them the most potent Civics outside of the Type R.

Built at Honda’s Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, most of the significant components of the 2.0-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder have been redesigned and improved, including the block, main bearing caps, cylinder heads, connecting rods, and camshafts. The two-motor hybrid-electric power unit is built by associates at the Honda Transmission Plant, also in Ohio.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring Hybrid. Photo: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Fuel Economy

The non-hybrid Civic Hatchback Sport delivers an EPA-rated 30/38 city/highway and 34 combined. By contrast, the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid return an EPA-rated 50 in the city, 45 on the highway, and 48 combined.

Legroom & Cargo Space

The 2025 Civic Hatchback offers 42.3 inches of legroom in the front and 37.4 inches of legroom in the back seat. Headroom is 39.3 inches in front and 37.1 inches in the rear. The Civic Hatchback offers 24.5 cubic feet of cargo room, surpassing the Sedan’s 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space.

The new Civic Hatchback has inherited the styling changes of the redesigned Civic Sedan. It includes a Type R-derived front grille, bespoke dark trim, and black 18-inch alloy wheels for all Hatchback Sport trim grades. Meanwhile, the Sport Hybrid has dual automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen, a moonroof, and heated front seats.

On the other hand, the range-topping Sport Touring Hybrid receives custom machine-finished alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, a nine-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 12-speaker Bose stereo.

Other tech features include Google built-in with Google Assistant, Google Maps, and downloadable Google Play apps using the complimentary three-year unlimited data plan. Both the Sport Hybrid and Sport Touring Hybrid are available with a gray interior.

Honda Civic Hatchback Safety Ratings

The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback is an IIHS Top Safety Pick with a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA. All Civics utilize Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure for better crash protection.

Moreover, all Civic Hatchbacks have the Honda Sensing package. It includes collision mitigation braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

Honda Civic Hatchback Warranty

All 2025 Honda Civic Hatchbacks leave the Greensburg, Indiana, plant with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hybrid models have an additional eight-year/100,000-mile hybrid powertrain and battery warranty.

Options are available to extend the factory warranty on any new Honda vehicle.

2025 Honda Civic Hatchback Starting MSRP

The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback is available in Sport ($28,545), Sport Hybrid (31,045), and Sport Touring Hybrid ($34,045). The price figures include the $1,095 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, this Auto Loans 101 video guide will help.

The 2025 Civic is available in four new paint colors: Urban Gray Pearl, Solar Silver Metallic, the Sedan-exclusive Blue Lagoon Pearl, and the Hatchback-exclusive Sand Dune Pearl.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.