2025 GMC Yukon: Available Duramax Diesel, Denali & AT4 Ultimate Trim Levels & Refreshed Styling

2025 GMC Yukon Summary Points

Hot on the heels of the refreshed Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Tahoe, the 2025 GMC Yukon and its extended-wheelbase Yukon XL derivative will enter the market with two available V8 engines or an optional Duramax diesel mill.

“Following the all-new GMC Acadia and next-gen GMC Terrain, adding the updated 2025 GMC Yukon completes GMC’s reimagined SUV lineup,” said Duncan Aldred, Buick & GMC global vice president.

The GMC Yukon Elevation is the new base model for 2025, ditching the SLE and SLT trim grades. The AT4 Ultimate is new for 2025 and combines luxury appointments with rugged hardware.

2025 GMC Yukon: What’s New?

The 2025 GMC Yukon remains part of the fifth-generation model that debuted in 2021. Following the inside-and-out retooling of its Chevy Tahoe and Cadillac Escalade platform mates, General Motors has given the Yukon a similar facelift and some trim model reshuffling.

New for 2025 are different grille designs, animated LED headlights and taillights, an optional panoramic sunroof, a 16.8-inch infotainment screen, and an eight-inch rear screen for the climate controls.

GMC ditched the SLE and SLT for the 2025 Yukon. The Elevation takes its place as the newest base model, while the first-ever AT4 Ultimate joins the lineup. The Yukon AT4 Ultimate commemorates the fifth anniversary of GMC’s AT4 sub-brand.

“We’re raising the bar on what our customers expect from GMC’s flagship, and the addition of the AT4 Ultimate trim fuses ruggedness and capability with craftsmanship and refinement,” Aldred said.

2025 Yukon Denali Ultimate (left) and AT4 Ultimate (right). Photos: GMC.

2025 GMC Yukon Powertrain Lineup

The Elevation and AT4 have a standard 5.3-liter V8 with 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the Yukon AT4 Ultimate, Denali, and Denali Ultimate have a 6.2-liter V8 with 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque. The burlier 6.2 V8 is optional for the Yukon AT4.

Key features of the 5.3 and 6.2 V8 engines include a cast aluminum block and cylinder heads and direct high-pressure fuel injection with GM’s Dynamic Fuel Management. All Yukons have a 10-speed automatic transmission and a rear-wheel drivetrain, but all-wheel drive is available across the board.

The 3.0-liter Duramax turbo diesel inline-six is now available for all Yukon trim grades. It produces 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft. of torque, more grunt than a comparable 2024 GMC Yukon with a Duramax (277 horsepower and 460 lb-ft. of torque). 2025 Yukon models with the Duramax will arrive at dealerships later than the gas-fed V8s.

2025 GMC Yukon Towing & Cargo Capacity

The GMC Yukon is a towing champ among full-size family SUVs. The 2025 GMC Yukon can tow up to 8,400 lbs when properly equipped. By contrast, the longer Yukon XL can pull up to 8,200 lbs. when properly equipped.

The 2025 Yukon has many available trailering technologies to make pulling heavy loads a breeze. Available features include blind zone steering assist, transparent trailer view, trailer reverse trajectory, trailer tire health, and jackknife alert. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

Meanwhile, the Yukon’s cavernous seven or eight-seat interior offers loads of room. The standard-wheelbase Yukon has up to 122.9 cubic feet of cargo space when the second and third rows are folded. The Yukon XL offers more, with 144.7 cubic feet of available space.

2025 GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate. Photo: GMC.

GMC Yukon AT4 Ultimate

New for 2025 is the AT4 Ultimate. It combines an Obsidian rush interior, full-grain leather seating across all three rows, and open-pore Ash Burl wood trim with wilderness-approved hardware.

AT4 Ultimate models have 20-inch wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain rubber, a front skid plate, and an adaptive air ride suspension (that can raise the ground clearance by two inches).

GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate

If the AT4’s outdoorsy style is too much for your refined nature, the Yukon Denali Ultimate is worth considering. It has custom features like gigantic 24-inch wheels (with laser etchings) and a 22-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system. The Bose stereo even includes stainless steel and head restraint-mounted speakers.

Meanwhile, the luxury theme continues with laser-etched open-pore wood appliques, chrome accents, and front and second-row heated, ventilated, and massaging seats.

2025 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC.

The 2025 GMC Yukon is brimming with advanced safety technologies, including side bicyclist alert, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, rear cross-traffic braking, and intersection automatic emergency braking.

The 2025 Yukon has an available night vision system that uses thermal object detection to alert the driver of pedestrians and animals via the digital instrument cluster and the heads-up display.

Moreover, the 2025 Yukon is available with Super Cruise. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the 2025 Yukon on compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to GMC, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

2025 GMC Yukon Starting MSRP

The 2025 Yukon will start trickling into dealerships by late 2024. The official MSRP information remains forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to begin at about $65,000 for the base Elevation and up to $103,000 for the range-topping Yukon Denali Ultimate.

