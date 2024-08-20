2025 GMC Terrain Brings Refined Styling, Elevated Luxury & More Safety Features

2025 GMC Terrain Summary Points

The 2025 GMC Terrain marks the third iteration of the brand’s small SUV, with new styling cues and more standard safety tech.

“The 2025 GMC Terrain builds on GMC’s strengths and offers our latest premium technology and safety features while bringing a fresh, bold design to our two-row SUV,” said Duncan Aldred, Global Vice President of Buick and GMC.

Elevation models will be available by late 2024. Denali and AT4 trims will launch in 2025 as 2026 models.

2025 GMC Terrain: What’s New?

The 2025 Terrain is the third-generation model of the American legacy automaker’s popular small SUV. It coincides with the launch of the all-new Chevy Equinox, which is no surprise given both share a modified GM D2XX platform.

The updated Equinox exemplifies new-age crossover styling with its slim headlights and aggressive front grille. However, the GMC Terrain has a more truckish vibe with vertically stacked headlights, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a more upright front grille. Likewise, the 2025 Terrain is the first in its lineage to have a two-tone roof option in black or gray.

Space behind the rear seats for the 2025 GMC Terrain is just a touch more than a 2024 model. With the rear seats up, the 2025 Terrain offers 29.8 cubic feet of cargo space, which extends to 63.5 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded (the 2024 Terrain offers a cargo volume of 29.6 and 63.3 cubic feet with the rear seats up and folded, respectively).

Group shot of the next-generation GMC Terrain lineup, including Denali, AT4, and Elevation (left to right). Shown are 2026 models of the Denali and AT4, while the Elevation is a 2025 model. Photo: GMC.

Powertrain & Towing Capacity

Despite its newfound image, the 2025 GMC Terrain has the same hardware under the hood as the 2024 model, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 175 horsepower and 203 lb-ft. of torque.

All Terrains are standard with all-wheel drive (AWD) and an eight-speed automatic, although GMC plans to add a front-wheel drive (FWD) variant with a CVT gearbox in the future. Max towing capacity is 1,500 lbs. with AWD, dropping to 800 lbs. for the Elevation FWD.

Since there are no changes under the hood, we expect the 2025 GMC Terrain to deliver fuel economy numbers similar to the 2024 model. For reference, the 2024 Terrain returns an EPA-rated 23 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 25 combined with AWD.

GMC Terrain Elevation

The 2025 GMC Terrain Elevation is the newest entry point to the brand’s SUV lineup. It arrives at dealerships in late 2024 as a 2025 model. It may be the base Terrain, but the Elevation trim moves the goalpost with its array of standard features.

The Terrain Elevation has 17-inch wheels and an Acadia-sourced 15-inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System with built-in Google Assistant and Google Maps. Meanwhile, the driver has an 11-inch diagonal instrument cluster. Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel are standard equipment.

GMC has highlighted the multitasking capability of the Terrain’s expansive center touchscreen by saying the system can display up to three applications to “showcase key information,” an ability we hope would lessen the swipes and distractions that come with larger screens overall.

Moreover, the Terrain Elevation has a Black Edition package that imbibes the crossover with a midnight theme, including 19-inch gloss black wheels, a dark front grille, black roof rails, and black exterior badges.

2025 GMC Terrain Elevation. Photo: GMC.

2025 GMC Terrain AT4 & Denali

The Elevation will come first, but the AT4 and range-topping Denali will arrive mid-to-late 2025 as 2026 models.

GMC touts the 2026 Terrain AT4 as the most capable Terrain AT4 ever. Key features include a lifted ride height, 17-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, animated LED headlamps and taillights, underbody skid plates, red tow hooks, an exclusive Terrain driving mode, and standard all-wheel drive with hill descent control.

On the other hand, the Denali adds luxury to its rugged countenance with heated front and rear seats, animated lighting fixtures, 19-inch wheels (20-inch wheels available), Smart Frequency Dampers for better comfort, and standard all-wheel drive with hill descent control.

The 2025 GMC Terrain offers more tech features than just larger screens.

The available niceties include a rear camera mirror (with up to eight views), an HD surround vision camera, rain-sensing wipers, heated wiper park, a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, and a power liftgate that opens automatically by sensing the keyfob (no more frantic air-kicking under the rear bumper).

Meanwhile, all 2025 Terrains have over 15 standard safety and driver assistance features. The list includes blind zone steering assist, enhanced automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, side bicyclist alert, reverse automatic braking, intersection automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic braking.

GMC’s new interior design for the 2025 Terrain emphasizes long, sweeping lines with chrome accents to accentuate the cabin’s width. The new 15-inch touchscreen characterizes GMC’s Premium Infotainment Center, while the available wireless chargers would be located near the armrest. Photo: GMC.

2025 GMC Terrain Starting MSRP

The official MSRP information for the 2025 GMC Terrain remains forthcoming. We reckon the Elevation will start at around $35,000, about $3,500 more than before. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: GMC.