2025 Ford Maverick Receives New Tremor & Hybrid AWD Models, Plus Updated Tech Features

2025 Ford Maverick Summary Points

The 2025 Ford Maverick is getting a hybrid all-wheel drive (AWD) model due to popular demand. Front-wheel drive (FWD) is still available, however.

The Maverick AWD is available with the 4K Tow Package, which unlocks up to 4,000 lbs. of towing capacity.

Other changes include a new range-topping Maverick Tremor, updated styling, a bigger touchscreen, and more safety features.

2025 Ford Maverick: What’s New?

Ford is shaking things up with its 2025 Maverick compact pickup truck. After debuting with a front-wheel drive hybrid powertrain in 2022 (and making said hybrid optional for 2024), the hybrid is once again standard for 2025.

Moreover, Ford has listened to customer feedback and made the hybrid—previously available only in front-wheel drive—available with an all-wheel drivetrain for the 2025 model year.

Also new for the 2025 Maverick is the Lobo model, inspired by the lowered truck era that started in the mid-1980s and continued through the early 2000s.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat with Space White exterior color and Black Appearance Package. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Engine & Powertrain

The 2025 Ford Maverick is now standard with a hybrid powertrain, complete with a four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gas engine, a permanent magnet electric traction motor, and an electronic continuously variable automatic transmission (eCVT). Official power figures are forthcoming, but Ford is targeting a total system output of 191 horsepower and 155 lb-ft. of torque.

The 2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid is standard with FWD by default, although AWD is available for the XL, XLT, and Lariat.

Meanwhile, the Maverick is also available with a 2.0-liter Ecoboost four-cylinder. Official power figures are forthcoming for the turbocharged engine, but Ford is targeting 238 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. The 2.0-liter EcoBoost will connect to an eight-speed automatic transmission with an exclusive all-wheel drivetrain.

Towing & Payload Capacity

Ford’s 4K Tow Package is available for the Maverick Hybrid AWD. It expands the standard 2,000 lb. towing capacity to a healthier 4,000 lb., which the automaker said is enough to pull utility trailers, small campers, and your favorite Powersports toys. Max payload is 1,500 lbs. with FWD and 1,400 lbs. with AWD.

The FLEXBED lets owners section off the bed or create a two-tier loading space to prevent items from rolling around and getting damaged. Ford’s multi-position tailgate will fit up to 18 full sheets of half-inch, 4-by-8-foot plywood. Likewise, the multi-position tailgate can be placed flat to accommodate longer cargo, like furniture or bikes. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Ford Maverick Fuel Economy

The Ford Maverick’s fuel economy numbers will vary according to the powertrain and whether it has FWD or AWD.

The gas-only Maverick achieves an EPA-rated 26 in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined with FWD. By contrast, the AWD Maverick has an EPA rating of 22/29 city/highway and 25 combined.

Ford is targeting an EPA-estimated 42 mpg in the city with the 2025 Maverick Hybrid FWD and an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in the city with AWD.

Ford Maverick Tremor

The Tremor off-road package was an optional extra for the 2024 Maverick. For 2025, Ford has made it the newest range-topping model for the Maverick lineup.

The Maverick Tremor has an EcoBoost gas engine, an eight-speed automatic, and an off-road-tuned suspension with increased ground clearance. Other standard goodies include Ford’s advanced 4WD drivetrain with a twin-clutch rear drive unit, 17-inch machined-face wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, a transmission oil cooler, a 360-degree camera, and Tremor-specific interior trim.

However, the Tremor is unavailable with the 4K Towing Package, which limits the towing capacity to 2,000 lbs. The max payload is also limited to 1,140 lbs.

2025 Ford Maverick Tremor. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

New Tech Equipment

The 2025 Ford Maverick ditches the old eight-inch touchscreen for a 13.2-inch infotainment display with SYNC 4. It features enhanced voice recognition, connected navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. Drivers also have access to an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.

Available in early 2025 are Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist, both standard in the Maverick Lariat and Tremor. The former uses radars and the rear camera to align the hitch with the coupler by controlling the speed, steering, and braking. Pro Trailer Backup Assist comes with a knob to control the direction of the trailer while reversing.

Cleaner Styling

The 2025 Ford Maverick has new dark-appearance headlamps, revised grille designs, 19-inch wheels (Lariat), and a reshaped front bumper. Higher trim grades have LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights. Other changes include new interior trim colors and materials.

An all-new Black Package adds a more sinister vibe with a unique front grille, a black roof, black Ford badging, and 19-inch gloss black wheels.

Ford Co-Pilot360

Every 2025 Maverick leaves the factory with Ford Co-Pilot360. The package includes pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, automatic LED high-beam headlights, and a rearview camera.

Furthermore, the Lariat and Tremor have adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane centering, and speed sign recognition.

2025 Ford Maverick Lariat interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

2025 Ford Maverick Starting MSRP

The 2025 Maverick XL starts at $27,890 (including the $1,595 destination charge) with the hybrid powertrain and front-wheel drive, a significant hike from the sub-$22,000 price tag when the Maverick first went on sale in 2022. The range-topping Maverick Tremor starts at $41,390.

