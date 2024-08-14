2025 Ford Maverick Lobo: Vintage Low Rider Styling With Modern Street Truck Vibes

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo Summary Points

The 2025 Ford Maverick will arrive at dealerships with an all-new Lobo trim grade, a unique and fun addition to the Maverick lineup.

Whereas other Mavericks focus on practicality and efficiency, the Lobo is about style and enhanced street performance.

All Maverick Lobos have a non-hybrid 2.0-liter Ecoboost turbo four-pot with torque-vectoring all-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic transmission.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo: What’s New?

Ford has expanded its 2025 Maverick lineup with the sporty Lobo model. The Lobo is rather enticing since we can’t remember the last time a production compact pickup came with such aftermarket-inspired styling cues and a lowered, planted stance.

The Maverick Lobo’s journey from concept to reality began in 2019 when Ford designer Josh Blundo started fiddling with a clay model of the Maverick, later adding some flourishes like custom wheels, a widebody kit, a front splitter, and some wings to seal the deal.

The modified concept caught the attention of New York-based auto restoration expert Tucci Hot Rods, who unveiled a one-off Maverick build at the 2021 SEMA show that drew “oohs” and “ahhs” from guests and car-crazy enthusiasts.

Ford didn’t take long to realize the potential of a souped-up yet factory-spec Maverick, so it gave the nod to Blundo and the rest of the team to create the production Lobo.

Powertrain & Driveline

The 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo is exclusively available with the brand’s 2.0-liter Ecoboost turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Official power figures are forthcoming, but Ford is targeting 238 horsepower and 275 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to all four wheels using a torque-vectoring 4WD system with a twin-clutch rear drive unit (borrowed from the Bronco Sport) and an updated seven-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

The Maverick Lobo engineering team extracted more than just the 4WD system from the Ford parts bin. It has beefier brakes with dual-piston front calipers from the Euro-spec Focus ST and a steering rack from the Kuga small SUV. Meanwhile, the Mustang Mach-E donated its strut mounts to the Maverick Lobo, and its rear dampers are the same as those found in the new-for-2025 Maverick Tremor.

Moreover, the Maverick Lobo has cooling system updates from the 4K Towing Package, such as a transmission oil cooler and a high-performance radiator fan. Despite this, the Maverick Lobo can only tow up to 2,000 lbs. and has the lowest payload rating (1,045 lbs.) among its siblings.

An additional “Lobo” driving mode that enhances grip, stability, and cornering performance is unique to the Maverick Lobo. The system activates driveline torque vectoring and minimizes stability control intervention when engaged, which is excellent when drifting or navigating autocross courses. It sounds fun, but Ford said Lobo mode is for track use only.

Low Riding Street Truck

The main cool factor of the Maverick Lobo is the lowered suspension. Unique springs and shocks enable the truck to sit a half-inch lower in the front and 1.12 inches lower in the rear than a standard Maverick. The Lobo’s roof height is 0.8 inches lower than a stock Maverick.

Combined with 19-inch turbofan-inspired black wheels wrapped in sportier rubber, the Maverick Lobo is ready for cruising right out of the box. The bespoke design includes a Lobo-exclusive front grille and lower fascia, LED projector headlamps and box lighting, and a black-painted roof (although when we configured a Lobo on Ford’s U.S. retail website, it let us opt for a body-color roof).

Meanwhile, Ford interior designer Kristen Keenan imbued the Lobo’s cabin with black seats, graffiti-inspired seat overprints, and contrast Grabber Blue and Electric Lime stitching as a nod to popular streetwear trends.

2025 Ford Maverick Lobo interior layout. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Standard & High Configurations

The 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo is available in Standard and High configurations. The former includes all the standard features for the Lobo described above, while the High configuration adds more luxury items, such as heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a moonroof, a spray-in bedliner, and Ford’s Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist uses radars and the rear camera to align the hitch with the coupler by controlling the speed, steering, and braking. Pro Trailer Backup Assist comes with a knob to control the direction of the trailer while reversing.

Ford Co-Pilot360

Every 2025 Maverick, including the Lobo, leaves the factory with Ford Co-Pilot360. The package includes pre-collision assistance with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, automatic LED high-beams, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera, among other features.

Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, an expanded version of Co-Pilot360, is part of the Maverick Lobo High configuration.

Ford Maverick Lobo Starting MSRP

The 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo starts at $42,090 (including the $1,595 destination charge). The first deliveries will arrive by early 2025, while the Maverick Lobo High models will come later in 2025. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company, including Ford’s U.S. retail website (2025 Maverick “Build & Price” configurator).