2025 Ford Expedition: Fresh Styling, Digital Experiences, New Split Tailgate & Rugged Tremor Model

2025 Ford Expedition Summary Points

Ford team members spent over 1,100 hours talking with Expedition owners about their everyday lives. “With those insights, we’ve redesigned Expedition to help customers make the most of their precious time with family and to make life easier,” said Trevor Scott, general manager of Ford Utilities.

The Expedition’s redesigned interior gains a 24-inch panoramic instrument cluster with Google Assistant or Alexa voice control. Practical new features include Open-on-Approach, the Split Gate, and more flexible seating for the third row.

New for the 2025 Expedition is the Tremor model that adds trail-rated hardware, 33-inch all-terrain tires, bespoke suspension, and 10.6 inches of ground clearance.

Redesigned For Family Life

The 2025 Ford Expedition is the fifth-gen variant of the brand’s successful full-size SUV. It retains the seven or eight-seat cabin, familiar shape, and 122.5-inch wheelbase (131.6 inches with the Expedition MAX) of the previous fourth-gen Expedition.

However, a few changes are worth mentioning to make it the most family-friendly Expedition in its lineage.

Split Gate

The all-new Expedition has a standard Ford Split Gate, a feature the automaker first unveiled for the 2025 Lincoln Navigator. It’s a feature that combines a conventional SUV liftgate and a pickup truck tailgate. Three-quarters of the liftgate opens and lifts like a traditional unit, but the lower quarter folds down like an F-150 (i.e., like a standard tailgate).

When down, the lower portion supports up to 500 lbs. of load. The available Cargo Tailgate Manager includes a seatback that can be reconfigured to become a serving table.

“It was designed to not only get customers to where they need to go but to be the center of the experience once they arrive,” said Jill Dougherty, Ford Expedition exterior designer. “Our goal was to enable customers to linger longer whether they’re at the stadium or the campsite.”

Open-on-Approach

With the keyfob in your pocket, the available Open-on-Approach feature automatically opens the Split Gate by standing near the back of the vehicle, which is excellent when carrying gear or a 62-quart hard cooler for your kid’s soccer team. Power outlets in the rear cargo area are standard.

2025 Ford Expedition Powertrain

The Active, King Ranch, and Platinum come standard with a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 that produces 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft. of torque.

The new-for-2025 Expedition Tremor has a high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque. The more potent V6 is also available in the range-topping Expedition Platinum. Both engines connect to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Max Towing Capacity & Towing Tech

The 2025 Ford Expedition could tow up to 7,000 lbs. when properly equipped. The numbers rise to 9,600 lbs. when equipped with a load-leveling bar or a weight-distributing hitch.

Standard towing technologies include Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The former uses a rear camera and corner radars to align the hitch with the trailer coupler while controlling the vehicle’s speed, steering, and braking. The latter controls the vehicle’s steering and uses a camera to track the trailer position while the driver guides it using a control knob.

Aftermarket 360-degree camera systems for towing are also available.

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor

For the first time, the Expedition is available with Ford’s Tremor Package. “Expedition Tremor delivers off-road capability and hardware shared with F-150 Tremor combined with Expedition big family and cargo-carrying versatility,” said Adrian Aguirre, Expedition chief engineer.

The Expedition Tremor has a go-anywhere vibe with its 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain rubber, 10.6 inches of ground clearance, recalibrated suspension and electric power steering, and Raptor-inspired running boards. Underbody skid plates protect the front axle, transfer case, and fuel tank.

Other Tremor-specific features include off-road auxiliary lights behind the front grille, a Rock Crawl mode, Trail Turn Assist, and Trail 1-pedal. Moreover, the driveline features an electronic locking rear differential and a two-speed transfer case.

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Ford Digital Experience

The 2025 Expedition debuts the Ford Digital Experience, a system that combines a 13.2-inch center touchscreen with a 24-inch panoramic display for the gauge cluster. The latter is unique for its placement near the lower end of the windshield and slightly to the right of the driver, which overlaps the center touchscreen.

Ford claims the position of the 24-inch display enables drivers to see over and not through the steering wheel, improving the line of sight while minimizing distractions. For this, Ford has dutifully trimmed the top and bottom of the steering wheel, forming a squarish, circular shape.

Ford optimized the display to better recognize voice commands, with Google Assistant serving as the default voice assistant (Alexa Built-in is also available). With Google Assistant or Alexa Built-in, occupants can adjust the temperature, find a destination, search for information, make calls, or even control connected smart home devices.

The Ford Digital Experience includes a one-year complimentary trial of the Connectivity Package. It provides access to Google Maps, Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity, and the ability to download apps like Spotify and YouTube. Moreover, you can play games like the Ford-exclusive Asphalt Nitro 2 using a Bluetooth gaming controller.

The Ford Connectivity Package includes Wi-Fi hotspot capability, which can accommodate up to 10 devices at a range of up to 50 feet around the 2025 Expedition. The back of the first-row headrests are available with a digital device holder to secure smartphones or tablets in place. Photos: Ford Motor Company.

Mindful Storage & Lighting

The 2025 Ford Expedition is available with the new Flex Powered Console, which slides nearly eight inches backward to reveal a large cubby hole in the front while giving second-row occupants easier access to a console with audio, climate controls, and cupholders.

Furthermore, the third-row seats are available with Third-Row Flexible Seating. It consists of a middle-folding third-row bench to create a long center aisle from the tailgate to the front center console, good for accommodating longer items like fishing rods, skis, or lumber.

New to the 2025 Expedition is optional exterior zone lighting. It consists of four configurable lighting zones in the vehicle’s front, back, and sides, a mindful feature when outdoors or camping at dusk. Users can configure the lighting zones via the infotainment system.

BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving

Ford said its BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist technology is available on nearly 90 percent of all 2025 Expedition variants, including the Active, Tremor, King Ranch, and Platinum.

The updated BlueCruise system allows drivers more time in hands-free mode and has features like hands-free Lane Change Assist (by tapping the turn signal) and In-Lane Repositioning. The latter provides more space by subtly shifting the 2025 Expedition away from vehicles in adjacent lanes.

Depending on the trim level, BlueCruise is available with a one-year or one-time purchase option upon ordering—otherwise, the 2025 Ford Expedition comes with a 90-day trial of BlueCruise. An annual or monthly subscription to BlueCruise is also available after the trial period.

2025 Ford Expedition Warranty

The 2025 Ford Expedition has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. Ford’s extended warranty options are called Protect Extended Service Plans, which can vary by cost.

2025 Ford Expedition Starting MSRP

The 2025 Ford Expedition will arrive at dealerships in the spring of 2025, but the order books will open as of October 24th, 2024.

The official MSRP is forthcoming, but we expect the base prices to start at $64,000 for the Active and around $85,000 for the top-of-the-line Expedition Platinum. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

