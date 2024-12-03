2025 Ford Bronco Sport: Cool Sasquatch Off-Road Package, Rally Mode, Updated Safety Features & Starting MSRP

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Summary Points

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport will now have the Sasquatch off-road performance package for the Badlands and Outer Banks. It includes Bilstein rear dampers, better ground clearance, and 29-inch bespoke Goodyear A/T rubber.

New to the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport are updated front and rear bumpers with modular points to install optional accessories like driving lights or brush bars. The fan-favorite Free Wheeling model returns for 2025 as well.

Ford has overhauled the Bronco Sport’s interior and now includes a standard digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch SYNC4 touchscreen.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Powertrain

The 2025 Bronco Sport has two engine options depending on the trim model.

The Big Bend, Outer Banks, Heritage, Free Wheeling, and Outer Banks Sasquatch have a 1.5-liter EcoBoost turbocharged three-cylinder with 180 horsepower and 200 lb-ft. of torque. It sends power to all four wheels using an eight-speed automatic transmission and a standard 4×4 drivetrain with an air-cooled power transfer unit.

Meanwhile, the Bronco Sport Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch have a 2.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged four-cylinder with 238 horsepower and 277 lb-ft. of torque. Both models have an eight-speed automatic (with paddle shifters) that distributes power to a standard 4×4 drivetrain with a water-cooled power transfer unit.

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport with the Sasquatch package is equipped with Bilstein shocks to provide a wider range of compression and rebound. New front and rear springs increase ride height by four-tenths of an inch over the current Bronco Sport Badlands, while the Badlands Sasquatch has up to 8.3 inches of front suspension travel and 8.7 inches of rear suspension travel. Photo: Ford Motor Company.

Ford Bronco Sport Sasquatch

Ford is offering the Sasquatch package for the first time in the 2025 Bronco Sport. The contents are similar to what you’ll find in the larger Bronco, and Ford was kind enough to offer some hardware upgrades, too.

The Sasquatch package applies to the Bronco Sport 1.5-liter Outer Banks and 2.0-liter Badlands. The changes start with a more rugged twin-clutch rear-drive unit for the 4×4 drivetrain. It includes a 4WD lock mode and a locking rear differential.

All Sasquatch Bronco Sports ride on larger 29-inch Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels. Ford said Goodyear developed the rubber explicitly for the Bronco Sport Sasquatch. The tires have reinforced sidewalls, an open-tread design, and rugged good looks to match. A full-size spare is included as part of the Badlands Sasquatch package.

The set of upgrades for the Sasquatch includes auxiliary switches, Bilstein rear shock absorbers (equipped with position-sensitive damping and piggyback reservoirs), new front and rear springs, steel skid plates, a front brush guard, modular front and rear bumpers with steel bash plates, and four recovery points (tow hooks in the front and D-rings in the back).

Exclusive to Bronco Sport Badlands and Sasquatch models are tie-down hooks that stow neatly when not in use, which are great for securing rooftop loads. Ford said the tie-downs are rated up to 150 lbs.

Black Diamond Off-Road Package

Bronco Sport customers who don’t need the all-out off-road capabilities of the Sasquatch can select the Black Diamond Off-Road Package. It’s available for the Bronco Sport Big Bend and includes underbody protection, new front and rear bumpers with four recovery points, and a 2,200 lbs. max towing capacity when properly equipped.

Rally G.O.A.T Driving Mode & Trail View

Every 2025 Ford Bronco Sport has the G.O.A.T. (Go Over Any Terrain) system with Normal, Eco, Sport, and Slippery driving modes. Bronco Sport models with the 1.5-liter engine receive an additional Off-Road driving mode.

Meanwhile, the Bronco Sport Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch have a new Rally driving mode. When engaged, it sharpens the throttle and steering responses and holds gears for longer to enable better high-speed performance over sandy landscapes.

The 2025 Bronco Sport has an available 360-degree camera with Trail View, which activates automatically in Off-Road and Rally G.O.A.T. Modes. Trail View functions at high speeds and shows width-accurate tire overlays.

Meanwhile, the Badlands model and Sasquatch Badlands have an available 360-degree camera with split-view that shows the front tires via the cameras under the side mirrors. Depending on your needs and preferences, an aftermarket 360-degree camera system may also be beneficial.

Max Towing Capacity

When properly equipped, Ford said the max towing capacity is 2,200 lbs. for the Bronco Sport with the 1.5-liter engine and up to 2,700 lbs. for those with the 2.0-liter engine. The max payload is 916 lbs. (1.5-liter) and 921 lbs. (2.0-liter).

Unlike the larger Bronco with a ladder frame chassis and more potent towing numbers (up to 3,500 lbs. when properly equipped), the Bronco Sport is a unibody crossover that shares its underpinnings with the Ford Escape and Maverick.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport is a five-seat crossover SUV. Once inside, the cabin offers 42.4 and 36.9 inches of legroom in the front and second row, respectively.

Cargo space differs slightly by model. For example, the Big Bend, Outer Banks, Heritage, Free Wheeling, and Outer Banks Sasquatch offer up to 32.5 cubic feet behind the second row and 65.2 cubic feet when the second row is folded. The Badlands and Badlands Sasquatch provide 29.4 cubic feet behind the second row and 60.6 cubic feet when folded.

Water Fording & Crawl Ratio

The 2025 Ford Bronco Sport could tackle river crossings up to 17.7 inches deep (20.6 inches for Outer Banks Sasquatch) and 23.6 inches for Badlands Sasquatch. Every 2025 Ford Bronco Sport has an 18:1 crawl ratio.

“While other small SUVs simply look rugged, Bronco Sport is engineered rugged from the inside out and top to bottom,” said Eddie Khan, Bronco Sport Vehicle Engineering Manager.

Ford has overhauled the Bronco Sport’s dashboard and infotainment features for 2025.

The changes include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster (with reconfigurable display menus and unique animations) and a 13.2-inch SYNC 4 infotainment touchscreen. It features over-the-air updates and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

An optional “bring your own device tray” with two USB-C ports can be factory-installed atop the dashboard (photos above). The tray adds to the family-friendly, go-anywhere vibe of the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport.

Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+

Every 2025 Ford Bronco Sport comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+.

The advanced driver assistance package includes blind-spot information with cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beam headlights, lane-keeping assist, lane-keeping alert, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, evasive steering assist, and a rearview camera with parking sensors.

Standard in the Bronco Sport Badlands and optional on the Outer Banks model is Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0. The package adds a 360-degree camera with a split-view function, speed sign recognition, and reverse brake assist.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport Starting MSRP

The chart below shows the starting MSRP by trim level for the 2025 Ford Bronco Sport. The figures do not reflect the destination charge, additional cost for the Sasquatch package, or other fees.

If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel. The Ford Extended Service Plan covers mechanical repairs and defects for up to eight years or 150,000 miles past 2025 Bronco Sport’s purchase date.

Model & Trim Level Starting MSRP Big Bend $29,995 Free Wheeling $33,135 Heritage $33,395 Outer Banks $35,195 Badlands $40,115

Photos & Source: Ford Motor Company.