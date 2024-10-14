2025 Dodge Hornet: Two Powertrains, Standard AWD, New Performance Upgrades & Advanced Safety Features

2025 Dodge Hornet Summary Points

The 2025 Hornet is classified into two trim levels: the R/T and the GT. R/T models have a performance hybrid with over 30 miles of all-electric range, while GT models have a gas-powered Hurricane engine. All-wheel drive is standard for both.

Dodge has updated the 2025 Hornet GT with steering-mounted paddle shifters as part of the Track Pack package. Other features include Alcantara sport seats, red brake calipers, and 20-inch wheels.

The 2025 Dodge Hornet R/T has a standard plug-in hybrid powertrain that produces 288 horsepower with a zero to 60 mph time of 5.6 seconds (PowerShot feature).

2025 Dodge Hornet R/T

The range-topping Dodge Hornet R/T is what the automaker refers to as the “Head of Hive” and scampers with authority thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

R/T models have a 1.3-liter turbocharged all-aluminum four-cylinder gas engine with MultiAir technology that adjusts the valve lift and timing. Hybrid assistance is courtesy of a 90 kW electric motor in the rear axle that draws power from a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery. As described by Dodge, an integrated starter generator delivers torque to the engine belt to optimize battery recharging.

The Hornet R/T has a standard six-speed automatic and an all-wheel drivetrain, thanks to the rear-mounted electric motor. The plug-in hybrid powertrain collectively produces 288 horsepower and 383 lb-ft. of torque. The system includes a high-power inverter and a 7.4 kW charging module that recharges the battery from zero to full in 2.5 hours with a Level 2 charger.

Furthermore, the Hornet R/T’s 15.5 kWh battery enables up to 32 miles of all-electric range. The hybrid system has regenerative braking and an e-Coasting function to recover kinetic energy from braking or slowing down.

2025 Dodge Hornet R/T (left) in Hot Tamale and 2025 Dodge Hornet GT in Gray Cray (right). Photo: Stellantis.

2025 Dodge Hornet GT

Buyers who want a gasoline-only Hornet will find the GT to their liking. GT models have a 2.0-liter turbocharged Hurricane4 engine (four-cylinder) that generates 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. The Hurricane4 connects to a fully electronic nine-speed automatic and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system with torque vectoring.

Zero to 60 Times

The 2025 Dodge Hornet offers quick acceleration in both gas-only and performance hybrid formats.

In Sport mode, the Hornet GT rushes from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the Hornet R/T does the job in 5.6 seconds.

The Hornet R/T has a PowerShot feature that unleashes 30 more horsepower for 15 seconds to achieve sports car-like acceleration times. PowerShot is repeatable after a 15-second cooldown. The system activates by pulling both the paddle shifters and doing a pedal kickdown.

Fuel Economy & Range

The non-hybrid Dodge Hornet GT achieves an EPA-rated 21 in the city, 29 on the highway, and 24 combined.

On the other hand, the Hornet R/T performance hybrid returns an EPA-rated 29 mpg combined (gas only) or up to 77 MPGe (gas+electric). R/T models offer up to 32 miles of all-electric range with up to 360 miles of total driving range.

2025 Dodge Hornet R/T in Blu Bayou. The PowerShot function of the R/T kicks its performance hybrid powertrain into high gear, providing a 30-horsepower burst for a quicker zero to 60 time. A PowerShot symbol in the instrument cluster offers real-time driver feedback when activated. Photo: Stellantis.

Dodge Hornet Styling Packages

Dodge is offering four styling packages for the Hornet GT and R/T: Plus, Blacktop, Track, and Tech.

Plus Package

The Plus package for the Hornet R/T includes leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, heated and ventilated front seats with memory settings, a sunroof, a Harman Kardon stereo, and a hands-free power liftgate. The Hornet GT Plus has all of those features as well but adds wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a remote start.

Blacktop Package

This adds 18-inch blacked-out wheels, glossy black exterior badging, black mirror caps, and a black daylight opening molding.

Track Pack

The Track Pack is a performance-minded package with 20-inch Abyss wheels, dual-stage valve suspension, Alcantara seats, aluminum pedals, and red brake calipers.

Tech Pack

Added safety features here include highway assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, drowsy driver detection, front-park sensors, a ParkView 360 camera, and parking assist for both parallel and perpendicular parking.

Performance Hardware

Dodge is not fooling around when it says the Hornet is a gateway to the Brotherhood of Muscle, regardless of its powertrain. It has an independent front MacPherson strut and a three-link rear Chapman suspension with Koni frequency selective dampers, which are standard for both the GT and R/T.

The Track Pack (outlined above) includes the customizable dual-stage valve suspension.

All models have Brembo four-piston fixed caliper brakes for the front axle. Dodge claims the performance-minded hardware enables the Hornet GT to deliver a maximum lateral g-force of 0.87, while the R/T does better at 0.90.

2025 Dodge Hornet interior layout with the Track Pack package. Photo: Stellantis.

Uconnect 5 Infotainment

The 2025 Hornet is standard with an Android-based Uconnect 5 infotainment system consisting of a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch center touchscreen with three separate information zones.

Other standard tech features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and dual Bluetooth connectivity.

Safety Features

The 2025 Dodge Hornet has many standard active safety features, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-path detection, parking sensors, and a backup camera.

The optional Tech Pack (outlined above) adds more driving aids like intelligent speed assist, traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert, lane control, traffic jam assist, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Dodge Hornet Warranty

The 2025 Dodge Hornet leaves the Stellantis manufacturing facility in Turin, Italy, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The battery and hybrid components have an additional eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

Dodge offers four extended warranty options, including a comprehensive plan that covers the Hornet for six years or 75,000 miles.

Direct Connection Performance Parts

Direct Connection is Dodge’s performance parts portfolio for the Hornet. Dodge has GLH (Goes Like Hell) concepts for the 2025 Hornet GT and R/T to showcase the many possibilities of unleashing more style and performance using factory-backed Direct Connection upgrades.

The expanding lineup includes engine stage kits (Hornet GT), a suspension lowering kit, dual exhausts with black chrome tips, custom GLH 20-inch wheels, GLH body graphics, and more.

When Direct Connection upgrades are installed through a qualified Dodge dealer, the Hornet’s factory warranty is unaffected.

2025 Dodge Hornet Starting MSRP

The official MSRP figures for the 2025 Dodge Hornet remain forthcoming. We expect the base prices to start at around $34,000 for the Hornet GT and $39,000 for the range-topping Hornet R/T. If you have questions about vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Available paint colors include Acapulco Gold, Blu Bayou, Blue Steele, Gray Cray, Hot Tamale, Q Ball, and 8 Ball. Every 2025 Hornet includes an optional one-day session at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge SRT driving academy.

