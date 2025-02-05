Old But Still Gold: 5 Reasons Why The 2025 Dodge Durango is a Great Family SUV

2025 Dodge Durango Summary Points

The 2025 Durango is a three-row SUV that offers Hemi V8 power, seating for up to seven, and the latest advanced safety features.

Three special edition models for 2025 celebrate the legacy of the Hemi Hellcat V8, each with its own bespoke styling.

“Ranging from efficient V6 power to the performance of the SRT Hellcat, the Durango offers an option for every modern muscle-car performance enthusiast with a family.” ~ Dodge describing the 2025 Durango.

Dakota & Ram Pickups

The Dodge Durango has been around since 1997. The original Durango started life as a derivative of the Dakota and Ram pickups with standard rear-wheel drive or an available all-wheel drivetrain. The 2025 Durango remains part of the third generation that debuted in 2011, notable for shedding its pickup-based ladder frame architecture for a unibody construction.

The 2011 model year was also significant as Chrysler had increased its company-wide durability and reliability testing. Before the 2011 Durango hit the market, it underwent six million miles of testing, including time at the Chrysler proving grounds and on public roads in various weather conditions.

Although the original Durango is as old as Tubthumping by Chumbawamba, it remains a sterling choice today for families who need a three-row SUV that’s anything but ordinary. Here are five reasons why the 2025 Durango is worth taking a look at.

Ralph Gilles, then Dodge Car Brand President and CEO, reveals the 2011 Durango during the 2010 Los Angeles International Auto Show in November of that year. Key features of the all-new Durango included its 50/50 weight distribution and a unibody structure more than 25 percent stiffer than its predecessor. The available 5.7-liter Hemi had 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. Photo: Joe Wilssens for Chrysler Group LLC.

#5: Available Supercharged V8 Engine

Nothing beats the barrel-chested sound and pulling power of a V8, and the 2025 Dodge Durango delivers. The Durango R/T has a standard 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. It has a standard all-wheel drivetrain, a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, and cylinder deactivation to increase efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Durango SRT Hellcat gets a supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V8 with 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and crushes the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 11.5 seconds. Top speed is 180 mph. Every 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is standard with an all-wheel drivetrain. The SRT Performance Pages house the g-force gauges, lap timers, and dynamometer readouts.

The Durango SRT Hellcat is a large muscle car only with more seats! However, if V8 power isn’t necessary, the GT has a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with a solid 295 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. GT models are standard with a rear-wheel drivetrain but optional with all-wheel drive.

4: Special Edition SRT Hellcats

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat has three limited edition variants: Silver Bullet, Hammerhead, and Brass Monkey. All share the supercharged Hemi V8 with 710 horsepower, but each model has a different theme with a custom interior, wheels, and exterior paint.

For instance, the Silver Bullet has a Triple nickel paint job, a satin black hood, and six-piston Brembo brakes with red calipers. Silver Bullet editions on the inside have Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, sephia stitching, a suede steering wheel, and carbon fiber trim.

The Hammerhead has a dark blue paint called Night Moves, 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels, six-piston Brembo brakes with black calipers, and Grey Laguna leather seats with silver and sephia accent stitching throughout the cabin. As for the Brass Monkey, the name is derived from its 20-inch dark bronze wheels and Red Oxide paint.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead

#3: Room For All Your Stuff

Lightning-fast quarter mile times aside, the 2025 Durango shines at being a family vehicle first and foremost.

GT and R/T have a seven-seat cabin by default, although captain’s chairs are optional for the second row. The SRT Hellcat has a six-seat cabin with second-row captain’s chairs standard. Car seats can be latched into each captain’s chair in the second row as others can “pass-through” the small walkway to sit in the third row.

The 2025 Durango offers 17.2 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row. Folding it unveils 43.3 cubic feet of storage space. If you need more, folding all the rear seats reveals a cavernous 85.1 cubic feet of cargo space.

When properly equipped, the 2025 Dodge Durango GT with a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 could tow up to 6,200 lbs. The R/T with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 is rated at 7,200 lbs. when properly equipped. The towing champion is the SRT Hellcat, which can pull up to 8,700 lbs. when properly equipped. Aftermarket options, including 360-degree camera systems, are available to assist with towing.

#2: Creature Comforts

All 2025 Dodge Durangos have a 10.1-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment touchscreen that is angled seven degrees toward the driver. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a power driver’s seat with memory, heated front seats, and a power liftgate are standard.

Available tech and convenience features include wireless charging and the Uconnect LTE Wi-Fi Package. With the latter, 2025 Dodge Durango owners can, with Alexa-enabled devices, ask Alexa to start the vehicle or lock or unlock doors, among other commands.

New for 2025 is the Plus Package for the Durango GT. It includes navigation, a power sunroof, heated seats (first and second rows), ventilated front seats, and an Alpine stereo with nine speakers and a subwoofer.

#1: Standard Safety Equipment

Every 2025 Dodge Durango is standard with blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, traction and electronic stability control, trailer sway control, front-row active head restraints, rear cross-path detection, and Uconnect Access with 911 calling and roadside assistance. The cabin features seven standard airbags, including full-length three-row curtain airbags and front seat-mounted side-thorax airbags.

The aforementioned Durango GT Plus Package includes advanced brake assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring with a trailer tow detection system.

2025 Dodge Durango Starting MSRP

The 2025 Durango ranges in its starting MSRP from $41,995 for GT models with rear-wheel drive to around $114,000 for one of the special edition Hellcats. R/T models are more in the middle of the road, starting at around $55,000 for the base R/T to $61,390 for the R/T Premium.

Dodge offers four extended warranty options, including a plan that covers the Durango for six years or 75,000 miles. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.