2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Combines Supercharged V8 & Custom Gray Interior

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Summary

Dodge is celebrating 20 years of Hemi-powered Durangos by unveiling the SRT Hellcat Hammerhead for 2025.

The “Hammerhead” name is from the SUV’s Hammerhead Grey leather interior and dual silver/sepia stitching.

Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 that pushes the special edition Durango to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Powertrain

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is the third commemorative model to celebrate 20 years of Hemi V8 goodness in an otherwise practical three-row family SUV. “Dodge is America’s performance brand, and we plan to continue that legacy at every turn,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO.

Dodge launched the Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet and R/T 20th Anniversary in mid-2024. The Hammerhead joins the stable, sharing the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 with the Silver Bullet model. The monstrous engine produces 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to an eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission (with paddle shifters) to turn all four wheels using a standard all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

When properly equipped, the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead has a max towing capacity of 8,700 lbs., a max payload of 1,590 lbs., and a GVWR of 7,100 lbs.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead. Photo: Stellantis.

Zero to 60 Time

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead could rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and run a quarter mile in 11.5 seconds (National Hot Rod Association certified). Top speed is 180 mph, which is incredible for a three-row SUV.

Drive Modes & Race Options

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead has seven drive modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet. Meanwhile, the SRT Performance Pages deliver driver-centric information via the 10.1-inch touchscreen display, including g-force readings, lap timers, and dynamometer readouts.

The standard Race Options enable the driver to activate the launch control, adjust the rpm values at launch, and tinker with the Shift Light features to achieve the quickest time at the strip.

Bespoke Detailing

What sets the Hammerhead apart from its other anniversary brethren are the Grey Laguna leather seats, silver and sephia accent stitching throughout the cabin, and a luscious dark blue Night Moves paint job.

The exterior add-ons include 20-by-10-inch Satin Carbon wheels, bright exhaust tips, a satin black hood, and six-piston Brembo brakes with black calipers. Interior features include a suede headliner, a leather and suede steering wheel, and light black chrome accents mixed with forged carbon fiber.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead interior layout. Photo: Stellantis.

Standard Equipment & Active Safety Features

Standard in every Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead is a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, an 825-watt Harman Kardon stereo with 19 speakers, wireless smartphone charging, a sunroof, and a second-row console with an armrest. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is standard.

On the safety front, the Hammerhead Durango has advanced driving aids, which include forward collision warning with active braking, blind-spot monitoring with trailer detection, and adaptive cruise control.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead starts at $115,315 (including the $1,595 destination charge). The Dodge Power Dollars program enables potential buyers to qualify for a $10 per horsepower cash allowance. Dodge offers four extended warranty options, including a comprehensive plan that covers the Durango for six years or 75,000 miles.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead Gallery

Photos & Source: Stellantis.