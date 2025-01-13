2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey Offers Cool Bespoke Equipment & Howling Supercharged V8

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey Summary

The Brass Monkey is the third commemorative edition of the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat to celebrate 20 years of V8-powered muscle.

The “Brass Monkey” name comes from the standard 20-inch dark bronze wheels and Red Oxide paint.

It shares a 710-horsepower supercharged Hemi V8 with the Durango Hellcat Silver Bullet and Hammerhead.

Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey Powertrain

The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey has a darker exterior theme than its Silver Bullet and Hammerhead stablemates. It’s the third and final special edition SRT Hellcat model of the Durango SUV for 2025.

“The Brass Monkey caps a trio of 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat special edition models as we recognize 20 years of Hemi power in the Dodge performance SUV,” said Matt McAlear, Dodge brand CEO.

As expected, the Brass Monkey uses Dodge’s 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, producing 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. It has a standard all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) and an eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission. The gearbox features paddle shifters for manual-type shifting.

When properly equipped, the 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey has a max towing capacity of 8,700 lbs. The max payload and gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) are 1,590 lbs. and 7,100 lbs., respectively.

Zero to 60 Time

The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey scoots with authority like its Silver Bullet and Hammerhead brethren. It rushes from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, which is very sprightly for a six-seat family SUV!

Moreover, it completes the quarter-mile in an NHRA-certified 11.5 seconds and has a 180 mph top speed. “The Durango continues to lead the segment with the Durango SRT Hellcat, the fastest, most capable American three-row gas SUV,” McAlear added.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey. Photo: Stellantis.

Race Options & SRT Performance Pages

The standard Race Options feature lets the driver adjust the rpm values for the launch control and the shift light, which is handy for maximizing performance and acceleration at the drag strip.

Seven drive modes are available at any given time: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet. Meanwhile, the standard SRT Performance Pages, a Dodge hallmark, include a lap timer, g-force readings, and dyno readouts.

Brass Monkey Design Theme

The Brass Monkey’s sinister theme is courtesy of custom 20-by-10-inch dark bronze wheels, unique exterior badging, and a satin black painted hood to infuse some street culture into the mix. Brembo six-piston brakes (with black calipers) and black exhaust tips are standard.

Inside, the Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey has Sepia Laguna cowhide upholstery, silver embroidered SRT Hellcat logos on the seatbacks, silver and sepia accent stitching, a suede headliner, forged carbon and light black chrome accents, and a wrapped instrument panel.

A sunroof and a second-row console with an armrest are also standard.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey interior layout. Photo: Stellantis.

Connectivity & Active Safety Features

The Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey has a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and an 825-watt Harman Kardon stereo with 19 speakers.

Meanwhile, the suite of advanced driver assistance systems includes forward collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with trailer detection, and more.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey starts at $115,315 (including the $1,595 destination charge). All special edition SRT Hellcat Durangos are available to order at Dodge dealerships nationwide. Dodge offers four extended warranty options, including a plan that covers the Durango for six years or 75,000 miles.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey Gallery

Photos & Source: Stellantis.