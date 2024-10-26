Dodge Celebrates 20 Years of Hemi With SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet & R/T 20th Anniversary Durango Models

2025 Dodge Durango Summary Points

The 2025 model year marks the 20th anniversary of Hemi V8 power for the Durango SUV. Commemorating the milestone are two limited-edition Hemi models, the SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet and R/T 20th Anniversary.

“The Dodge Durango and the Hemi engine form a powerful pair and continue to deliver Hemi power to enthusiasts and families alike,” said Dodge brand CEO Matt McAlear.

The Durango R/T 20th Anniversary starts at $72,065, while the SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet starts at $115,315 (includes the $1,595 destination charge).

2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet

The 2025 Dodge Durango remains part of the third-gen variant that arrived in 2011, although the nameplate has been strutting its wares since 1997. Despite its long history, the Durango is the last chance for muscle car fans to get their hands on a Hemi V8 since Dodge retired the Charger and Challenger in 2023.

The brand adds more spice to Durango’s SRT Hellcat lineup with the new-for-2025 Silver Bullet. It’s the first limited-edition model for the Durango SRT Hellcat, and it wants to make a lasting impression with its bespoke trimmings and equipment.

Silver Bullet models have an exclusive Triple Nickel paint job, a satin black hood, gray metallic SRT Hellcat badging, SRT black exhaust tips, and six-piston Brembo brakes with red calipers.

Moreover, the interior includes a suede headliner, silver and sephia stitching, a suede steering wheel, a wrapped instrument panel, Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, a sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, and carbon fiber trim.

The infotainment system consists of a 10.1-inch touchscreen with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet has seven Drive modes: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet. Photo: Stellantis.

Standard Hellcat V8

Under the hood of the SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 with 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft. of torque. “The Hemi engine has fueled the Dodge Durango for 20 years, and the supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 Hemi engine option transforms the Durango into the most powerful SUV ever,” McAlear added.

The engine connects to a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic that turns all four wheels via standard all-wheel drive (AWD). Such raw muscle enables the three-row Durango to scoot from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Keep your foot down to eclipse the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds, which is excellent for a large SUV. The top speed is 180 mph.

Drivers can access the Performance Pages to keep tabs on their engine and dyno readouts and activate, deactivate, and adjust the rpm values for the Launch Control and Shift Light features.

Meanwhile, the stout V8 enables a max towing capacity of 8,700 lbs. (when properly equipped), a max payload of 1,590 lbs., and a GVWR of 7,100 lbs.

Standard Safety Systems

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet has advanced driving aids like blind-spot monitoring with trailer detection, forward collision warning with active braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and more.

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary

Commemorating two decades of Hemi goodness is the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary edition.

The Durango R/T has a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 with 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft. of torque. It has a TorqueFlite 8HP70 eight-speed automatic and standard four-wheel drive. Special features include the Tow N Go package with Brembo brakes, an active exhaust, performance-tuned steering, adaptive suspension, and up to 8,700 lbs. of max towing.

For reference, a standard Durango R/T could tow up to 7,400 lbs. (RWD) and 7,200 lbs. (AWD).

Styling highlights include “345” fender badging with Brass Monkey accents, second-row captain’s chairs, a black Hemi hood graphic, 20-inch x 10-inch Y-spoke forged Brass Monkey wheels, and black exterior badging.

2025 Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary. Photo: Stellantis.

Plus & Premium Trim Levels

The Durango R/T 20th Anniversary has two trim options: Plus and Premium. Regardless of the trim level, it’s available in four paint colors: White Knuckle, Diamond Black, Vapor Grey, and Destroyer Grey.

Plus

The Plus trim level has a power sunroof, heated first and second-row seats, ventilated front seats, and a nine-speaker Alpine stereo. Safety and convenience features include forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, trailer detection, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Premium

The Premium trim adds black roof rails, a suede headliner, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon stereo. The package includes active safety features like advanced brake assist and lane departure warning.

Dodge Durango Warranty

Every 2025 Dodge Durango leaves the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit, Michigan, with a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Dodge offers four extended warranty options, including a comprehensive plan that covers the Durango for six years or 75,000 miles.

Starting MSRP

The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet starts at $115,315. Meanwhile, the Durango R/T 20th Anniversary starts at $68,565 (Plus) and $72,065 (Premium). The price figures include the $1,595 destination charge.

