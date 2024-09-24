2025 Chrysler Pacifica: Plug-In Hybrid Option, Available AWD, Updated Trim Levels & Safety Features

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Summary Points

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica has received sensible updates to keep it competitive against the Toyota Sienna, Kia Carnival, and Honda Odyssey.

The new Pacifica Select and Pinnacle are available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that delivers 32 miles of all-electric range and an EPA-rated 82 MPGe.

The S Appearance package is now standard for Pacifica Limited (optional for Plug-in Hybrid Select) and includes anodized badging, grille surrounds, and dark-finish wheels.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Powertrain

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica is available in three simplified trim grades: Select, Limited, and Pinnacle. The Select and Pinnacle are available with a gas or plug-in hybrid powertrain, while the Limited is only available with a gas engine.

Gasoline Engine & AWD System

The gas engine is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 287 horsepower and 262 lb-ft. of torque. It connects to a nine-speed TorqueFlite automatic.

Front-wheel drive (FWD) is standard, but all-wheel drive (AWD) remains optional. AWD Pacifica minivans have a limited-slip differential that transfers available torque to the wheels with more traction, which can provide extra peace of mind for drivers who live in snowy or rainy locales.

Chrysler’s AWD system features a power-transfer unit and rear drive module that automatically disconnects the rear wheels when extra grip is not required. This reduces driveline drag and improves fuel economy over time. The AWD system will automatically activate again when more traction is needed based on sensor inputs.

Plug-In Hybrid Models

The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid has a gas-fed Pentastar V6, two electric motors, and a 16 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Plug-In Hybrid models have 260 horsepower (total system output) and are FWD only, fed by a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) that Stellantis calls an eFlite, or electrically variable transmission (EVT).

The Plug-In Hybrid does not require driver input, switching automatically between all-electric and hybrid modes. Drivers can view the “Max Regeneration” message on the cluster display, which indicates when the battery is charging via regenerative braking.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Pinnacle in Fathom Blue (left) with the gasoline 2025 Pacifica in Red Hot (right). Photos: Stellantis.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Fuel Economy

The gas-only Chrysler Pacifica FWD achieves an EPA-rated 19 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 22 combined. Selecting the option for AWD lowers the fuel economy slightly to 17/25 city/highway and 20 combined. Gas-only Pacifica models have a 19-gallon fuel tank.

On the other hand, the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid is EPA-rated at 82 MPGe and can deliver up to 32 miles of all-electric range. The total range is 520 miles on a full tank. Plug-In Hybrid models have a 16.5-gallon fuel tank.

Charging-wise, the included 120-volt Level 1 AC charging cord can replenish the batteries in 14 hours, while an optional 240-volt Level 2 charger takes only two hours.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica with the Pentastar V6 could tow up to 3,600 lbs. when properly equipped. Chrysler does not recommend towing or pulling heavy loads with the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, hence the non-existent tow ratings.

Interior Space & Cargo Room

According to the PDF spec sheets for the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, there is a difference in available seating configurations.

The gasoline Pacifica has the option for second-row captain’s chairs or a bench seat, the latter of which will accommodate eight passengers. Plug-In Hybrid models only have the the captain’s chairs and no option for a second-row bench, thus seating a total of seven.

However, both the gasoline and Plug-In Hybrid Pacifica offer up to 39 and 36.5 inches of legroom in the second and third rows, respectively. Moreover, the spacious interior delivers 32.3 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row.

Folding the third and second rows reveals 140.5 cubic feet of cargo space. The gasoline-powered Pacifica comes standard with Stow ‘n Go seats for the second and third rows, a Chrysler innovation that enables the seats to fold flat into the floor. However, the Pacifica Pinnacle and Plug-In Hybrid variants only have Stow ‘n Go seats for the third row.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid Pinnacle interior layout. Photos: Stellantis.

The Chrysler Pacifica Select has premium amenities like second-row one-touch windows, upscale carpeting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and a universal garage door opener. Other standard features include LED headlights and taillamps and a 3D diamond-style front grille.

Meanwhile, the range-topping Pacifica Pinnacle has a suede headliner, posh Berber floor mats, platinum chrome exterior trim, satin chrome interior accents, quilted sepia Nappa leather-trimmed seating, and lumbar pillows for the second-row captain’s chairs.

The popular S Appearance styling package returns for 2025. First introduced for the 2017 model year, Chrysler said that one in three Pacifica buyers opt for the S Appearance package. It is now standard for the Pacifica Limited and includes anodized badging, “Foreshadow” finished wheels, and more.

Ultra & Premium Consoles

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica has two center console designs that allow drivers and passengers to stow any additional cargo or items.

The Pinnacle has the Ultra Console with dual-level storage and a pass-through area under the console, which is sufficient for holding a laptop or larger handbag. The Premium Console is standard for the Limited and Select Plug-In Hybrid, also with dual-level storage areas and pass-through storage underneath.

The main difference is that the Premium Console is a smaller version of the Ultra Console.

Uconnect 5 Infotainment

All 2025 Chrysler Pacificas receive a Uconnect 5 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by an Android operating system. It features dual Bluetooth connectivity, TomTom navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, SiriusXM with 360 XL (three-month subscription), and over-the-air (OTA) firmware and map updates.

Plug-In Hybrids receive an updated Uconnect 5 touchscreen with “hybrid electric pages” and Smartphone Control 2.0 to support up to three customer-defined charging schedules.

Other neat features include up to 11 USB ports, wireless smartphone charging, a FamCAM interior camera (with zoom-to-seat, split-view, and child-seat view), Amazon Fire TV, a rear seat entertainment system, and an available Harman Kardon stereo with 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer.

Chrysler Pacifica Safety Ratings

The Chrysler Pacifica earned a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and was an IIHS Top Safety Pick for the 2024 model year.

Chrysler has outfitted the 2025 Pacifica with a slew of advanced driving aids. Standard active safety features include adaptive cruise control, forward collision mitigation, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, and pedestrian automatic emergency braking.

The Pinnacle adds a 360-degree camera, ParkSense active parking assist, and front and rear parking sensors.

Chrysler Pacifica Warranty

The 2025 Chrysler Pacifica has a three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty. The Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid has an additional 10-year/100,000-mile battery and hybrid warranty.

New Pacifica models also come with five years or 60,000 miles (whichever comes first) of roadside assistance and a five-year/unlimited mileage corrosion and perforation warranty.

Extended warranty options from Chrysler include Maximum Care, Added Care Plus, and Powertrain Care Plus. Here is a comprehensive overview of each plan if you are considering additional coverage.

2025 Chrysler Pacifica Starting MSRP

The official MSRP remains forthcoming. We expect the base prices to start at about $45,000 and $53,000 for the Pacifica Select gas and Plug-In Hybrid, respectively. The top-of-the-line Pinnacle will likely start at $56,000 (gas) and $62,000 (Plug-In Hybrid).

If you have questions about new vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Photos & Source: Stellantis.