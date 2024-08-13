2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Debuts With Powerful Twin-Turbo LT7 Engine, ZTK Package & Split Rear Window

2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Summary Points

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 features a 5.5-liter twin-turbo DOHC flat-plane crank V8 known as the LT7.

Small Block Gemini Architecture from the LT6 engine program served as inspiration for the twin-turbo LT7.

Optional ZTK Performance Package incorporates stiffer springs with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 has undergone extensive testing and development at Road Atlanta, Virginia International Raceway, and the Nürburgring.

Long Live The King

Chevrolet dubs the 2025 Corvette ZR1 the King of the Hill, a fitting title for America’s ultimate performance car. The title has its roots in the 1990 C4 Corvette ZR-1, a car that, as described by Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine, trended into Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach territory with its LT5 V8, ZF six-speed transmission, and FX3 Bilstein adaptive suspension.

Fast forward 35 years, and it’s a turbocharged LT7 engine, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and an incredible ZTK package for the track. In terms of its performance, the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is to the 2020s what the C4 Corvette ZR-1 was to the 1990s: this is simply the latest chapter for a world-class supercar that can make its competition sweat nuts and bolts for a lower sticker price.

“The team that revolutionized Corvette with a mid-engine architecture took on another challenge: take ZR1 to the next level,” said Scott Bell, Vice President of Chevrolet. “Corvette ZR1 is about pushing the envelope with raw power and cutting-edge innovation”

2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 coupe with the ZTK Performance Package. Photo: Chevrolet.

LT7 Engine: Power Figures & Speed Estimates

The heart of the 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a 5.5-liter twin-turbo dual overhead cam (DOHC) flat-plane crank V8 known as the LT7. Per guidelines from the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the twin-turbo LT7 creates 1,064 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 828 lb-ft. of torque (1,123 Nm) at 6,000 rpm.

The LT7’s horsepower figure is above that of the mighty 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and its 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8, which produces 1,025 horsepower. Ultimately, the LT7 produces more power than two LS7 engines, the legendary 7.0L V8 from the sixth-generation Corvette Z06, akin to one LS7 engine per bank.

GM’s estimated quarter-mile time is under 10 seconds. Racetrack top speed is GM-estimated at above 215 mph.

On its first lap at GM’s Milford Proving Ground, about 43 miles from downtown Detroit, the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 clocked a faster peak speed than the production C7 ZR1. Meanwhile, Chevrolet engineers recorded a sub-10-second quarter-mile time on the Corvette ZR1’s first launch.

Four different test drivers also clocked a peak speed of over 200 mph during their initial laps on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, pushing the 2025 ZR1 into the realm of Porsche, Mercedes-AMG, and Lamborghini, all three of which are record holders on the illustrious track.

Small Block Gemini Architecture

Although it’s the first time in Corvette’s distinguished history that we have seen the implementation of turbos, the LT7 utilizes the same architecture as the naturally aspirated 5.5-liter LT6 of the 2023 Corvette Z06.

Chevrolet calls it the Small Block Gemini Architecture, noting that the LT6 program was only the beginning of its overarching plan to create incredible power from both a naturally aspirated and turbocharged flat-plane crankshaft engine.

“With these goals in mind, engineers did not create an LT6 with turbochargers but instead changed and optimized virtually every system for a boosted application,” Chrevorlet wrote in its press release of the 2025 Corvette ZR1. “Corvette ZR1’s 5.5L, twin-turbo DOHC flat-plane crank LT7 engine is the result of engineering prowess and pushing the boundaries of what the engine architecture can do.”

Key features of the 5.5-liter LT7 twin-turbo V8 include:

New intake system tuned for the turbochargers.

Head castings with unique ports and a larger combustion chamber.

Anti-lag calibration techniques for the ZR1 that adapt and react to driving style.

CNC machined combustion chamber, exhaust, and intake ports specific to the LT7.

Valve train timing and lift profile optimized for forced induction with higher exhaust temp enabling exhaust valves.

Dual, ported shroud, ball bearing, mono-scroll (76 mm) turbochargers integrated with the exhaust manifold. This reduces the volume and distance from the exhaust valve to the turbine wheel for quicker response with electronic wastegates.

The LT7 engine expands upon the Small Block Gemini Architecture with additional block and head machining to support turbo cooling and oiling. Counterweight changes are meant to account for the pistons and connecting rods. Chevrolet engineers devised a secondary port fuel injection system to deliver the fuel needed to support the LT7’s increased output.

Engineers also considered the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission relative to the increase in power output from the twin-turbo LT7. Key updates to the dual-clutch transmission include:

Inner and outer input shaft upgrades.

Increased gear and strength capacity via shot peening for all gears.

Oil management to support increased vehicle longitudinal and lateral capability.

Increased control valves to accommodate the higher required clutch clamp load for the LT7.

Aerodyanmics & Cooling

Three noteworthy aerodynamic enhancements add to the potency and effectiveness of the twin-turbo LT7 engine and the Corvette’s overall track performance.

The first is the ZR1’s flow-through hood. As air enters the front grille, it “flows through” the intercooler heat exchanger and exits the hood to increase front downforce and cool charged air temperatures. Meanwhile, the carbon fiber side ducts send air to cool the rear brakes without compromising rear wheel travel.

Thirdly, the carbon fiber inlets on top of the coupe’s rear hatch help cool the turbo compressor’s inlet air temperatures.

When the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is at its top speed, the carbon fiber aero package creates over 1,200 lbs. of downforce. Photos: Chevrolet.

Carbon Ceramic Braking System

The carbon ceramic braking system is designed to reduce component temperatures on the track. Front rotors measure 15.7 inches (400mm) in diameter, while the rear rotors measure 15.4 inches (390mm) in diameter (the front rotors are the largest on a Corvette to date).

The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 can go from 80 to 200 mph and back to 80 mph again in 24.5 seconds. That figure is 20 percent quicker than the C7 Corvette ZR1 and 53 percent quicker than the C6 Corvette ZR1.

Standard Chassis & ZTK Performance Package

The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is available in two different setups, complete with Magnetic Ride dampers: the standard chassis and the optional ZTK Performance Package.

Chevrolet describes the standard chassis as a configuration that combines the on-road comfort of a daily driver with track capability. Key features include a lower drag and a smaller spoiler with driver-adjustable short and tall wickers. The standard ZR1 chassis also consists of a carbon fiber front splitter, rocker moldings, side intakes with brake cooling, and a front underwing with stall gurney deflectors.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires wrap 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels on the standard chassis.

Drivers who want to take things a step further can opt for the ZTK Performance Package. The package adds a more aggressive, high-downforce rear wing, front dive planes, and a tall hood Gurney lip, each constructed from woven carbon fiber. Underbody strakes replace the front underwing of the standard chassis to increase downforce.

The ZTK package for the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 also incorporates stiffer springs and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires.

2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 coupe with the ZTK Performance Package and split rear window. The carbon fiber roof reduces mass and lowers the center of gravity, while optional carbon fiber wheels for the ZR1 further reduce mass. Photo: Chevrolet.

Split Rear Window

Corvette enthusiasts and aficionados will recognize the return of the split rear window, last seen on the C2 Corvette and Z06 GT3.R race car.

“We didn’t approach this decision lightly; we know this is a beloved element from Corvette’s history,” said Phil Zak, Executive Design Director of Chevrolet. “Not only does this element provide function, but we were able to integrate passionate design into the form and do it in a way that paid homage to Corvette’s history.”

The split window is best described as a carbon fiber “spine” between the two rear windows. It’s available in exposed weave or body color for the 2025 Corvette ZR1 and provides additional heat extraction from the engine compartment. “ZR1 felt like the right time to bring the split window back,” Zak said.

2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Pricing & Availability

The Corvette ZR1 will enter production in 2025 at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. Master technicians at the Performance Build Center, part of the Bowling Green Assembly Plant, will hand-assemble the LT7 engine. The 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 is available as either a coupe or convertible.

Chevrolet will offer a number of customization options between exterior and interior.

New exterior colors include Competition Yellow, Hysteria Purple, and Sebring Orange, the latter being a fan-favorite from the previous C7 Corvette ZR1. Various full-length racing stripe packages and brake caliper colors will also be available.

A new Habanero interior is available in addition to a Blue Stitch option and different seat belt colors. Other cockpit treatments include unique ZR1 badging, a stitch pattern for the doors specific to the ZR1 (3LZ trim), and a boost gauge denoting the first-ever factory turbocharged Corvette.

More details on the starting MSRP for the 2025 Chevy Corvette ZR1 are expected closer to production. The 2025 ZR1 joins the Stingray, Z06, and E-Ray in the Corvette lineup.

