2025 Cadillac Optiq: Compact Luxury EV Offers Long Range, Adequate Power & Premium Styling

2025 Cadillac Optiq Summary Points

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq is the newest and smallest member of the legacy automaker’s growing EV lineup after introducing the Lyriq electric SUV and the eye-catching Celestiq touring sedan.

“Optiq will be an important gateway to attract luxury EV intenders to Cadillac as we look to offer a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac.

The all-new Cadillac Optiq is a five-seat electric crossover with dual electric motors and an Ultium battery that achieves 300 horsepower and up to 300 miles of estimated range.

2025 Cadillac Optiq: What’s New?

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq is the newest member of the brand’s rapidly expanding EV portfolio. General Motors initially debuted the Optiq in China in 2023, an unsurprising move given that the Optiq resulted from a partnership between the Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation and GM (SAIC-GM).

Despite Optiq’s East Asian roots, Cadillac will sell it in over 10 regions globally, including Europe and North America. Beneath its shrunken Lyriq body style, the Optiq has Ultium underpinnings and hardware to deliver exhilarating performance and an extended driving range.

2025 Cadillac Optiq. Photo: Cadillac.

Powertrain, Range & Charging

All 2025 Cadillac Optiqs will arrive at American dealerships with dual electric motors, standard all-wheel drive, and an 85 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain musters up to 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft. of torque while achieving 300 miles of range (all of those figures are Cadillac-estimated for the time being).

“The Ultium Platform allows us to fit enough muscle into a smaller package to provide a thrilling performance, delivering a sensation of isolated precision,” said John Cockburn, chief engineer at Cadillac.

When the batteries go dry, the Optiq can replenish 79 miles in 10 minutes via DC fast charging (Cadillac-estimated). By contrast, the standard dual-level recharging cord enables Level 2 recharging up to 19.2 kW, adding 55 miles per hour of recharging via a professionally installed 100A dedicated charge station. The cord allows owners to plug into an appliance-style four-pronged outlet or a standard three-pronged outlet.

The Optiq has Regen On Demand and one-pedal driving capabilities to help convert wasted heat into usable energy.

Towing Capacity

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq could tow up to 1,500 lbs. when properly equipped. The towing numbers match those of similarly sized EV contemporaries like the Chevy Equinox EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E, or Nissan Ariya.

Interior Space & Cargo Capacity

The new Cadillac Optiq is a roomy five-seat crossover SUV with up to 41.6 and 37.8 inches of legroom in the front and rear, almost eerily similar to what you get in the Chevy Equinox EV.

The similarities don’t end there. The Optiq offers 25 cubic feet of storage room with the rear seats up and 57 cubic feet when folded, almost matching the Equinox EV’s 26.4 and 57.2 cubic feet of cargo capacity, respectively.

Premium Styling

The Optiq has a style befitting of an entry-level Cadillac electric crossover. The exterior features a fixed glass roof, stylish 20-inch wheels, a black crystal grille with signature vertical lighting and laser-etched patterns, an acoustic laminate rear quarter panel window, and unique entry and exit lighting.

The posh theme continues inside, but there’s further emphasis on sustainability. The paper wood veneers are made of tulipwood and recycled newspapers, while the fabrics are derived from 100 percent recycled materials.

“OPTIQ’s bold design leverages the Cadillac standard for luxury while remaining youthful, sporty, and innovative,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director of Cadillac Design. “Its expressive detailing, integrated technology, and welcoming interior give drivers a truly immersive experience.”

The Optiq has a 33-inch diagonal LED display for the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, now boasting Google Built-In compatibility. Moreover, there’s a standard AKG stereo with Dolby Atmos and 19 speakers for your favorite tunes and podcasts.

Super Cruise

All 2025 Cadillac Optiqs will come standard with three years of Super Cruise. With an attentive driver and under the proper conditions, Super Cruise can permit the hands-free operation of the Optiq on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roadways in the United States and Canada. According to Cadillac, the network of compatible roads is expected to increase to 750,000 miles in 2025.

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq also has an extensive list of advanced driving aids, like adaptive cruise control, enhanced automatic parking, blind zone steering assist, forward collision alert, and more.

If Super Cruise detects that drivers may not be paying attention to the road, the steering wheel light bar flashes green. The steering wheel will illuminate in red if the green light is ignored. If that warning is ignored, the Optiq will slow in its lane and eventually stop, prompting an OnStar Advisor to call and check on the driver. Photo: Cadillac.

2025 Cadillac Optiq Starting MSRP

Production for the 2025 Cadillac Optiq begins later this fall. There are two trim grades available: Luxury and Sport. The official MSRP figures remain forthcoming, but Cadillac said the Optiq Luxury will carry a $54,000 base price.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Cadillac.