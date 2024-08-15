2025 BMW M5: Seventh-Gen M Car Debuts With Hybrid Powertrain, Tech-Laden Cabin & Integral Active Steering

2025 BMW M5 Summary Points

The 2025 BMW M5 features the automaker’s fifth-generation hybrid powertrain, which supports a twin-turbo V8 for a max system output of 717 horsepower.

Combined with a 14.8 kWh battery that powers an electric motor inside the eight-speed gearbox, the new BMW M5 could travel up to 25 miles on all-electric power.

BMW’s Sky Lounge Panorami Roof is standard, although an optional M Carbon roof reduces the M5’s overall weight by more than 66 lbs. The roof is part of the M Carbon package, which also includes exterior mirror caps and a rear spoiler.

2025 BMW M5: What’s New?

When BMW unveiled the all-new G60 5-Series not too long ago, you could have bet the house that an all-new M5 was right around the corner. Now in its seventh generation after four decades, the 2025 BMW M5 has brought an electrified drive system into the equation for the first time. The addition makes it the most powerful ever to wear the M5 badge.

The 2025 M5 is the portliest in its lineage, a potential drawback and a potential area of debate among performance car enthusiasts. Tipping the scales at around 5,400 lbs. (2,435 kg), the G90 M5 is about 1,100 lbs. (500 kg) heavier than the old F90 M5—naturally, the new 14.8 kWh lithium-ion battery accounts for the majority of the weight gain.

Buyers can choose from one solid and nine metallic exterior colors, including M-exclusive colors like Isle of Man Green, Marina Bay Blue, and Frozen Deep Grey. New for the interior is a three-spoke design M leather steering wheel with a flat-bottomed rim and a red center marker in the 12-o’clock position.

Other standard features include a 655-watt Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System with 18 speakers, Aluminium Rhombicle interior trim, a welcome animation light sequence, and BMW’s Sky Lounge Panorami Roof, a fixed glass panel that extends in a single section from just behind the windshield to (almost) the rear window.

According to BMW, the Sky Lounge Panorami Roof is 33 inches long and 32 inches wide, providing an aperture that is nearly 90 percent larger than that of a conventional sunroof.

The S68B44T0 V8 engine of the 2025 BMW M5 is complemented by an electric motor, which, like the power electronics and high-voltage battery of the plug-in-hybrid system, are part of the fifth generation of BMW’s eDrive technology. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

BMW M Hybrid System

Underneath the new BMW M5’s monolithic body shell is a 4.4-liter gas-fed V8 with two twin-scroll turbochargers, a cross-bank exhaust manifold, and indirect charge air cooling to produce 577 horsepower (5,600 rpm to 6,500 rpm) and 553 lb-ft. of torque (1,800 rpm to 5,400 rpm). The engine’s rev limit is 7,200 rpm.

The hybrid part is a permanently excited synchronous electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission that draws power from a 14.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack (located under the M5 to save space, prevent cabin intrusion, and lower the center of gravity). According to BMW, the electric motor contributes up to 194 horsepower and up to 207 lb-ft. of torque to the maximum system output.

Combined with the V8 gas engine, the 2025 BMW M5 has a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque.

Power goes to all four wheels via a standard M xDrive all-wheel drivetrain. It features an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch, a more efficient transfer case, and an Active M Differential to deliver fully variable torque distribution between the left and right rear wheels.

Moreover, the all-wheel drivetrain features a rear-biased 4WD Sport setting or a 2WD mode to unleash tail-happy, rear-wheel drive action like the good old days. On a saner note, the plug-in hybrid system enables up to 25 miles of silent, all-electric driving.

The S68B44T0 V8 engine utilizes the thermodynamic benefits of a cross-bank exhaust manifold, a reinforced crankshaft drive, and turbochargers mounted close to the exhaust manifold. Indirect charge air cooling, an electrically controlled blow-off valve, a vane-type oil pump, and a weight-minimized plastic oil sump all contribute to the engine’s efficiency. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

How Fast Is The 2025 BMW M5?

The 2025 M5 remains bloody quick despite the weight gain.

BMW claims zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds with a 155 mph top speed (190 mph with the optional M Driver’s Package). The hybrid system has a Boost Control function that unleashes a “nearly instantaneous burst of speed” at 20 to 90 mph. Drivers engage it by pulling on the left paddle shifter for over a second, at which time the powertrain and chassis systems switch to their sportiest setting, according to BMW.

“An alert on the information display indicates that this function has been initiated,” the automaker wrote in its press release of the 2025 M5. “When the driver pushes down hard on the accelerator, the M5 responds with immediate and truly ferocious acceleration.”

Upon last checking, the old F90 M5 is a tad faster and only takes 3.2 seconds to go from zero to 60 mph. And since it is lighter, the 2025 M5 lags behind the F90 M5 in the power-to-weight-ratio department (299 versus 335 horsepower per ton).

Stiffer Architecture

The 2025 BMW M5 benefits from M-specific bracing elements in the front and rear of the chassis, including shear panels that connect the strut towers with the bulkhead and custom tower-to-front-end struts. It has an aluminum-intensive double-wishbone front and a five-link rear suspension with electronic adaptive M dampers.

The shocks feature electromagnetic control valves with sensors that monitor the steering, road condition, and body movements to deliver optimum damping forces for each wheel. As described by BMW, the basic damper setting can be altered in the M Setup menu, while the responses of the Integral Active Steering system (covered below) are adjusted together with the dampers.

The 2025 M5 has 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels wrapped in performance or high-performance rubber. The standard brakes are 16.1-inch drilled discs with six-piston calipers in the front and 15.7-inch discs with single floating calipers in the rear. BMW’s M Carbon ceramic brakes remain optional.

The track control arms, camber control arms, and guide arms of the rear axle were developed for high longitudinal and transverse dynamics. Stiffer mountings for the rear axle subframe help enhance the structural rigidity and agility of the 2025 BMW M5. The large supporting base of the rear axle subframe dampens powertrain vibrations, while model-specific elastokinematics improve on-road comfort. Both have a positive effect on comfort levels over long journeys, according to BMW. Photos: BMW of North America, LLC.

Integral Active Steering

The 2025 BMW M5 has the brand’s Integral Active Steering or four-wheel steering. The system could tilt the rear wheels up to 1.5 degrees in the opposite direction as the front wheels to reduce the vehicle’s turning circle when parking or maneuvering.

However, the system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front at higher speeds to improve stability and cornering agility. It works with the standard, speed-sensitive electric power steering that delivers a variable steering ratio to enhance comfort and feedback when needed.

As described by BMW, the steering has a rigid rather than elastic connection with the front axle subframe to ensure optimal feedback and directional accuracy. Drivers can choose from two settings for steering assistance (comfort or sporty) via the M Setup menu.

Dynamic & Functional Styling

We’re happy the new BMW M5 makes do without those awkward giant kidney grilles while retaining its predecessors’ flared wheel arches, athletic presence, and dignified vibe. It has standard adaptive LED headlights with cornering lights and a high-gloss front grille with an optional illuminated frame.

The 2025 BMW M5 is broader than a standard 5 Series (three inches wider in the front and 1.9 inches in the back). The rear apron, diffuser, M rear spoiler, and twin exhaust tips further enhance the backend’s monolithic presence.

BMW Curved Display & iDrive

As expected from a flagship grand touring sports sedan, the M5’s cabin is brimming with technology. The Curved Display comprises a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen with M-specific displays and graphics powered by the latest BMW Operating System 8.5. The center display enables video streaming and AirConsole gaming.

BMW iDrive operates in a number of ways: using the touchscreen, voice commands, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, the controller on the center console, or through the heads-up display. The updated system works with the Intelligent Personal Assistant to adjust the seating position or engage the automatic park function using natural speech.

Cloud-based navigation with an augmented view function is also standard.

In-Vehicle Connectivity & My BMW App

The 2025 BMW M5 is standard with a 5G antenna, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Personal eSIM that enables drivers to use the communication and connectivity functions covered by their mobile provider inside the car. The Personal eSIM synchronizes with the owner’s BMW ID.

Drivers can use the My BMW App to remotely lock and unlock the doors, view the M5’s surroundings, see the remaining range, or access the AI-powered Proactive Care to monitor any servicing requirements.

Individually Adjustable Driver Assistance

The 2025 BMW M5 comes loaded with the latest advanced driver assistance systems. The standard list includes forward collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist, active blind spot detection, speed limit assistance, and a parking assistant that integrates the backup assistant with a rearview camera.

New to the BMW M5 is the ability to configure the driver assistance systems individually. For instance, Sport mode cancels all braking and steering interventions while retaining forward collision mitigation. In Track mode (with the optional M Drive Professional), the system deactivates all the safety systems.

BMW Factory Warranty

The 2025 M5 has a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, including powertrain coverage. Complimentary factory maintenance is provided for up to three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. If you have questions about BMW’s extended maintenance plans, see this comprehensive guide.

2025 BMW M5 Starting MSRP

The 2025 BMW M5 starts at $120,675, which includes the $1,175 destination charge. If you have questions about new vehicle financing, our Auto Loans 101 guide will point you in the right direction.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.