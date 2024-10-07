2025 Bentley Flying Spur: Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain, Active Chassis & Wellness Seating

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Summary Points

British luxury automaker Bentley has lifted the curtains on its fourth-generation Flying Spur, eschewing the outgoing model’s colossal W12 gas engine for a V8 hybrid powertrain.

Bentley now calls the Flying Spur a “four-door supercar” that rushes from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds while delivering around 47 miles of all-electric range.

Debuting in the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur is the optional Wellness Seating Specification on all four seats, including auto climate and postural adjust.

Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain

The news grabber is not the 2025 Flying Spur’s styling or immaculately luxurious interior. Bentley was the first to admit its newest flagship “largely retains the familiar, muscular yet elegant design of the third-gen Flying Spur” that debuted in 2019. Instead, Bentley wants all the attention on the new Flying Spur’s Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain.

So potent is Bentley’s hybrid powertrain that it went as far as calling the new Flying Spur its first four-door supercar. Gone is the legendary W12 gas engine that powered the 2025 Flying Spur’s predecessors. Taking its place is the aforementioned Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain, the same propulsion system found in the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed.

As a proper sendoff, Bentley made 120 units of the Speed Edition 12, the swansong of the W12. Going forward, however, the Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain is the centerpiece for the iconic British coachbuilder.

Gas Engine

The new Flying Spur has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque. The engine has no conventional vacuum system but runs on a 350-bar direct fuel injection system (raised from 200 bar) and twin single-scroll turbocharging.

Electric Motor

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has an electric motor inside its eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, producing 188 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque. It enables the Flying Spur to deliver higher torque from lower engine speeds and higher power output throughout the rev range.

According to Bentley, in pure EV mode, the electric motor should allow drivers to “keep up with traffic in most situations.”

Battery

The electric motor draws juice from a 25.9 kWh battery, enabling the new Flying Spur to run in full-electric mode for about 47 miles. Said all-electric mode can be activated at speeds up to 87 mph. It’s worth noting that the Continental GT Speed leverages Bentley’s Ultra High-Performance Hybrid Powertrain and 25.9 kWh battery, but its all-electric range is only 30 miles.

The battery replenishes fully in about two hours and 45 minutes using an 11kW EV charger. It could also recharge in “Charge” mode, where the V8 engine drives the wheels and recharges the battery simultaneously.

Combined Output & Range

The combined output of the twin-turbo V8 and electric motor is 771 horsepower (782 PS) and 737 lb-ft. of torque (1,000 Nm), making the new Flying Spur the most powerful Bentley sedan to leave the manufacturing gates at Crewe. Compared to the signature W12, the Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain produces 19 percent more horsepower and 11 percent more torque.

The 2025 Flying Spur has a combined range of 515 miles (829 km) on a full tank of gas, thanks to its Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain.

Bentley claims the new Flying Spur could rocket from zero to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds, half a second quicker than the previous W12 Flying Spur. The numbers are adept for a “four-door supercar,” proof that the electrified, hybridized era is rewriting the definition of what’s possible.

According to Bentley, since the e-motor minimizes turbo lag, twin single-scroll turbochargers have been utilized for the Ultra Performance Hybrid Powertrain. As such, no cylinder deactivation hardware is required, as the engine can be switched off entirely when using the electric motor. Photo: Bentley Motors.

Performance Active Chassis

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur will initially debut in its Speed configuration, coming standard with the brand’s Performance Active Chassis. It starts with a 48.3/51.7 rear-biased weight percentage distribution and dynamic ride suspension with new twin-valve dampers that separately control rebound and compression. It gives the Flying Spur sharper performance in Sport mode or a smoother ride in Comfort mode.

In addition, the Flying Spur has standard all-wheel drive, all-wheel steering, optimized stability control (ESC) software, and an electronic limited-slip differential (e-LSD). The drivetrain features front-to-rear active torque vectoring and “precision vectoring” across the front and rear axles (using the brakes) for optimum handling.

Refreshed Styling

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur may not resemble an all-new, next-generation model for the initiated. However, Bentley has revised a few styling points to keep it looking fresh.

The body has dark-tinted brightware, a restyled front bumper, a rear diffuser, and a Speed-specific front grille. There’s an available aero package that adds body color or carbon fiber trim.

The Flying Spur comes standard with 22-inch Ten Swept Spoke wheels in a bright gray machined or black finish. Two custom 22-inch wheel designs are available in satin, black, or painted finishes.

Deluxe & Bespoke Interior

The 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has a supremely decadent cabin befitting a flagship model. It has acoustic laminated glass for the windscreen and front windows to reduce wind noise by up to nine decibels. The seats feature Bentley’s 3D diamond quilting with revised perforations. Meanwhile, the door inserts and B pillars feature 3D diamond leather.

The Bentley Rotating Display takes the stage front and center, allowing drivers to modernize or retain the old-school vibe of their big Bentley. The system has three faces: a plank of handcrafted veneer, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, or three analog dials.

Bentley’s Mulliner arm is open to suggestions and customization options “beyond the infinite realm of possibility.” Buyers could select from over 101 paint colors, 22 primary leather colors, 11 secondary shades, four color splits, and more than 700 hide combinations with custom stitching, piping, and embroidery.

In addition, the Flying Spur has three audio system options. The standard is a 650-watt stereo with 10 speakers. Optional are a 1,500-watt Bang & Olufsen stereo with 16 speakers and a 2,200-watt Naim audio system with 19 speakers.

Wellness Seating Specification

Bentley’s wellness seating option for all four seats is available for the 2025 Flying Spur.

The system includes Seat Auto Climate and Postural Adjust that uses zoned heating and ventilation to measure and maintain the ideal body temperature. At the same time, light pressure and massage are applied to drivers and passengers to increase comfort and lessen fatigue when traveling.

In addition, the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur has a new air conditioning system with air ionizers and a particulate matter filter. Everything synchronizes with the satellite navigation to recirculate the cabin air in certain areas while on the go.

Connected Technologies

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air (OTA) map updates, and a host of connected car services using the My Bentley App Studio are standard. When connected to the Flying Spur with their phone, drivers can use three features: charging status, park assist, and cabin pre-conditioning.

The remote charging status lets owners monitor and control the Flying Spur when it’s charging, while park assist allows the car to be parked or summoned remotely from a phone. Cabin pre-conditioning sets the climate in the Flying Spur ahead of time.

2025 Bentley Flying Spur Starting MSRP

Expect the 2025 Bentley Flying Spur to start at around $280,000, climbing to as high as $325,000, depending on bespoke additions to the car. Bentley artisans will build each Flying Spur by hand at the automaker’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.