2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Debuts With Robust Hybrid Powertrain, Elegant Styling & New Comfort Tech

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Summary Points

Bentley has unveiled the 2025 Continental GT Speed, the fourth-generation variant of the British automaker’s revered grand touring performance car.

For the first time in history, the all-new GT Speed coupe will debut alongside its drop-top equivalent, the Continental GTC Speed.

Under the hood is a hybridized twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 771 horsepower, making the 2025 Continental GT Speed the most powerful Bentley in company history.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed Powertrain

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed and its GTC Speed convertible brethren are now the most powerful road-going Bentleys in the automaker’s 100-plus years of existence. Under the hood is what Bentley calls an Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain with a 400-volt electrical architecture that boasts three essential components.

Gas Engine

The first is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 gas engine that eschews a traditional vacuum system while gaining a 350-bar (5,076 psi) fuel injection system. It produces 584 horsepower and 590 lb-ft. of torque.

Electric Motor

Next is an electric motor within the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It adds 187 horsepower and 332 lb-ft. of torque to the setup. The e-motor delivers torque-fill at low engine speeds and during gear shifts.

Battery

The third element is a 25.9 kWh battery positioned behind the rear axle, allowing a near-excellent 49:51 front/rear weight distribution. It enables the Continental GT Speed to run in full electric mode for about 30 miles at speeds up to 87 mph.

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain collectively churns out 771 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque (for context, the previous Continental GT Speed with the monstrous W12 engine has 650 horsepower and 664 lb-ft. of torque).

Power Delivery

Power is delivered to all four wheels via the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD). As described by Bentley, the system uses active torque vectoring front to rear through a center differential and precision vectoring across each axle using the brakes.

“Due to the combination of the V8 engine and electric power, Bentley’s engineers have been able to deliver improved power and torque across the full rev range,” the automaker wrote in its press release on the Continental GT Speed. “This includes a vital boost from the electric motor for strong acceleration from low speeds and throughout the mid-range, combined with increased performance from the V8 engine at higher speeds.”

Zero to 60 Times

The coupe variant is slightly quicker than the convertible, but the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed could still rush like nobody’s business despite tipping the scales at 5,421 lbs. The coupe goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and has a 208 mph top speed.

Meanwhile, the Continental GTC Speed weighs 390 lbs. more than the coupe but can still hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds. The top speed is 177 mph.

Charging Times

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed’s 25.9 kWh hybrid battery could recharge in under three hours using an 11 kW Level 2 AC charger.

The Continental GT Speed receives Bentley’s “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain, which combines a twin-turbo V8, an electric motor within the transmission housing, and a 25.9 kWh battery behind the rear axle. This color is known as Tourmaline Green. Photo: Bentley Motors.

Chassis & Driveline Enhancements

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed didn’t stray far from its predecessor’s indisputable high-performance formula.

The chassis and driveline feature what Bentley calls a “Performance Active Chassis,” comprising an active all-wheel drivetrain, an electronic limited-slip differential, all-wheel steering, front-to-rear torque vectoring, an anti-roll system, and updated ESC software. All work in unison to make the Continental GT Speed comfier in comfort mode and sportier in sport mode.

Furthermore, the suspension includes dual chamber air springs and new dual valve dampers with independent compression and rebound damping. The anchors are 16.5-inch cast-iron front discs with 10-piston calipers and 14.9-inch rear discs with four-piston calipers. Carbon-silicon-carbide brakes with more oversized rotors remain optional.

Vintage Styling

Previous generations of the Bentley Continental GT had noble silhouettes that hinted at the power beneath. The fourth-gen model retains the old car’s imposing façade or “resting beast” stance but with more rounded curves and cleaner detailing.

The most prominent change is the single-round headlight design. It’s the first time since the late 1950s (1959 S2 to be exact) that a Bentley has not worn double-round headlamps, and the new ones feature crystal-cut “eyebrows” and matrix LED technology. Each headlight has 120 separate LEDs with digital controls to optimize the low and high beam patterns.

Meanwhile, the redesigned taillamps have 3D diamond patterns and molten lava-like visual effects. The changes include a new rear bumper, an aerodynamic trunk lid, and reshaped muffler tips. The newest Continental GT Speed rides on redesigned 22-inch wheels with a claw-like directional pattern and polished accents.

Ultra Posh Cabin

The interior features quilt embroidery, sculpted quilting, and fading perforations that befit an ultra-luxurious grand tourer. The 20-way power-adjustable front seats include optional postural adjustment and automatic climate controls for maximum relaxation and comfort. Laminated acoustic glass for the windscreen and side windows reduces exterior noise by up to nine decibels.

Clients have three audio systems to choose from. The standard stereo has 650 watts of power and 10 speakers. The optional Bang & Olufsen 1,500-watt stereo has 16 speakers and illuminated grilles. Audiophiles should go for the Naim 2,200-watt system with eight sound modes, 18 speakers, and active bass transducers in the front seats.

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed retains the quirky three-side rotating display that houses a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, three analog dials, and a handcrafted veneer on each side. Bentley’s Mulliner division will allow clients to personalize every aspect of the car, including bespoke paint colors and interior materials.

Air Ionizers & Cabin Pre-Conditioning

Debuting in the 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed is an “environment display” projected in the digital instrument cluster. It enables semi-assisted driving while showing the driver how the vehicle reacts while moving in traffic. The system includes intelligent park assist with speed control.

Moreover, the air conditioning has a particulate matter filter and air ionizers, which are helpful if you suffer from occasional seasonal allergies or have ongoing sinus flare-ups. The A/C could also display the air quality inside and outside the car while it syncs with the navigation system to determine the best moments to improve the interior air, for example, by recirculating the cabin air when driving through a tunnel or in heavy traffic.

Bentley’s remote cabin pre-conditioning feature can set the climate inside the Continental GT Speed ahead of time and turn on the heated seats. Other standard features include over-the-air updates, remote charging status, and remote park assist, where the driver can remotely park or summon the car using a smartphone.

New for the 2025 Continental GT Speed is the My Bentley app studio that lets clients download vehicle and third-party apps to the infotainment system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed MSRP

The 2025 Bentley Continental GT Speed will arrive at dealerships in Q3 2024. Every 2025 Continental GT Speed will be hand-built at the Bentley Dream Factory in Crewe, England. The official starting MSRP remains forthcoming, but we expect base prices to begin at $250,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Bentley Motors.