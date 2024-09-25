2025 Audi S6 & S7 Nardo Sport Edition: Custom Leather Seats, Bespoke Gray Paint & Electric-Powered Compressor

2025 Audi S6 & S7 Summary Points

Facing stiff competition from fellow German rivals like the sixth-gen Mercedes E-Class and eighth-gen BMW 5 Series, Audi has updated its high-performance S6 and S7 twins with a new Nardo Sport Edition Package for 2025.

Inspired by the colors, graphics, and motifs of Audi Sport, the Nardo Sport Edition package imbibes the S6 and S7 with subtle yet aggressive styling.

The Nardo Sport Edition Package is available to order now and through the 2025 model year, starting at an additional $9,700 for the S6 and $11,200 for the S7.

Inspired by Audi Sport

Audi founder August Horch gained notoriety when his team in Audi cars won the Austrian Alpine Run three times in a row, clinching the checkered flag between 1912 and 1914.

Audi Sport gained prominence in the 1980s when it made waves in the World Rally Championship. Audi’s Sport racing department has since garnered 12 DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) titles and 13 wins at Le Mans.

Audi Sport’s illustrious racing history motivated the Nardo Sport Edition package for the high-performance S6 four-door sedan and S7 five-door liftback. It includes 21-inch gloss black Audi Sport wheels with a five-V spoke design (S6) or a five-V spoke trapezoidal design (S7).

The exterior updates include bespoke Nardo Gray paint, a black roof, dark-hued headlights, and carbon fiber mirror caps.

Nardo Sport Interior

The 2025 Audi S6 and S7 Nardo Sport Editions include a custom interior treatment with bright red trimmings. There’s sumptuous Jet Gray and black leather with Crimson Red stitching and red seatbelts, while premium leather lines the armrest, center console, and dashboard.

Meanwhile, the S7 receives a black Dinamica headliner. It remains uncertain why the S6 didn’t get the same, but it may have to do with the S7’s more premium target market.

2025 Audi S6 Nardo Sport Edition (top) and S7 Nardo Sport Edition (bottom). Photos: Audi of America.

Electric-Powered Compressor

The Nardo Sport Edition package doesn’t add power and torque, but it’s not like the S6 and S7 are short on oomph. Under the hood is a 2.9-liter bi-turbo TFSI V6 with 444 horsepower and 442 lb-ft. of torque. Power goes to all four wheels using quattro all-wheel drive and an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

The twin turbochargers get an additional ally, an electric-powered compressor, or EPC for short. Audi’s EPC is essentially an electric turbo that assists the conventional turbochargers in producing boost while reducing turbo lag. The EPC itself is an electric motor with a small turbine that is always operational, from idle to full throttle.

As described by Audi, when the S6 and S7 are moving at higher speeds, a valve for the EPC system closes, leaving a parallel path for air to move through the engine. Located “downstream” of the engine’s parallel twin turbochargers and “upstream” of the air-to-water intercooler, the EPC pushes cooler air through the engine’s two throttle bodies and into its cylinders with higher force.

Ultimately, the EPC can spin to 70,000 rpm, enabling the V6 twin-turbo to produce linear waves of torque like a naturally aspirated engine.

The EPC leverages Audi’s 48V mild hybrid electrical architecture, supplying electric energy generated during coasting and recuperation to the 9.6 Ah lithium-ion battery. From there, the battery provides the electric motor of the EPC with the necessary energy to accelerate the turbine.

Connected Services

The standard 10.1-inch MMI infotainment touchscreen has an Audi app store to download music, video, navigation, gaming, weather, productivity, and news apps. The infotainment system is compatible with third-party apps like TikTok, Yelp, Spotify, Webex by Cisco, and The Weather Channel.

Advanced Driving Aids

The 2025 Audi S6 and S7 feature advanced driving assistance technologies like traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and parking sensors.

Starting MSRP & Factory Warranty

The 2025 Audi S6 starts between $77,195 and $85,395, depending on the trim level (Premium, Premium Plus, Prestige). The Nardo Sport Edition Package is an additional $9,700 above the MSRP. On the other hand, the 2025 Audi S7 starts between $86,995 and $94,395, with the Nardo package adding $11,200 more.

The price figures above include the $1,295 destination and delivery charge.

Audi’s factory warranty provides bumper-to-bumper protection for four years or 50,000 miles and includes a 12-year/unlimited miles corrosion warranty. Options are available to extend that coverage if needed.

