2025 Audi Q5 & SQ5: Turbocharged Powertrains, PPC Platform, Standard AWD & Cool Digital Stage Dashboard

2025 Audi Q5 & SQ5 Summary Points

Audi is launching the third-generation Q5 and SQ5 premium crossovers, powered by a duo of turbocharged gas engines with a standard quattro all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

“The Audi Q5 has been our most successful and most important SUV model in the midsize class for more than 15 years,” said Gernot Döllner, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi AG. “The new edition is a further development of its proven characteristics.”

The Audi Q5 and SQ5 will arrive at dealerships in mid-2025.

2025 Audi Q5 & SQ5 Powertrain

The Audi Q5 and its SQ5 performance sibling are all-new for 2025. The more aggressive style combines with the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture, the second production Audi following the A5 to utilize the German automaker’s proprietary ICE platform.

However, the powertrains might already be familiar to fans and followers of Audi and the VW group.

Powering the 2025 Audi Q5 is a 2.0-liter TFSI turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine that pulls double duty on the Porsche Macan and Volkswagen Golf GTI. It produces 268 horsepower and sends power to all four wheels via a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission and a standard quattro all-wheel drive system.

Meanwhile, the SQ5 has a 3.0-liter turbocharged TFSI V6 with 362 horsepower, 13 more horses than the previous V6-powered SQ5. It now sends power to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (the previous SQ5 had an eight-speed automatic) that turns all four wheels using quattro AWD.

The 2025 Audi Q5 is standard with a “dynamically tuned” steel suspension and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) shock absorbers. Audi said the FSD dampers reduce the damping forces at high frequencies (i.e., rougher surfaces) and maintain higher damping forces at lower frequencies (i.e., changing lanes). An air suspension remains optional, and adaptive damper control is available with the air suspension system. Photo: Audi of America.

Athletic Silhouette

The 2025 Audi Q5’s more purposeful exterior design is only a slight, not a radical, departure from the familiar shape of the brand’s popular crossover, which launched in 2008.

“All the defining design elements are positioned one level higher than in the predecessor model,” said Audi in its press release to highlight the specific design changes of the all-new Q5 and SQ5.

The shoulder line is slightly higher and connects the front and rear lights, which makes the SUV appear longer, according to Audi. The signature Singleframe grille sits higher in the front, too, and there are wide-opening, functional air curtains on both sides of the grille to complete the SUV’s more aggressive look. The Q5 has 18 to 20-inch wheels wrapped in run-flat all-season tires, while the SQ5 has 20 or 21-inch wheels.

The rear design is typical of an Audi, with a clean profile and subtle hints of athleticism, like a three-dimensional light strip and an integrated rear diffuser. The Q5 has dual rectangular exhaust tips, while the SQ5 has a pair of twin round tailpipes.

2025 Audi Q5 (left) and Audi SQ5 (right). Photos: Audi of America.

Lighting Technologies

Debuting for the 2025 Audi Q5 is a projection light in the spoiler above the rear window, which is Audi’s modern interpretation of a third brake light. It projects a graphic in the upper rear window area when braking, a neat feature that increases the brake light visibility.

However, Audi didn’t clarify if the projector spoiler light would make it to U.S.-bound Q5s and SQ5s, although it did say that other cool lighting features like adaptive matrix LED headlights, car-to-X communication, and active digital light signatures (which are available in Europe) are not available in the United States due to regulations.

Instead, 2025 Q5 and SQ5 models receive LED headlights and taillights with up to eight customizable lighting signatures. “In the Audi Q5, we design not only the shape of the light in a series-production vehicle, but its entire movement,” said Cesar Muntada, Audi’s head of lighting design.

Digital Stage Dashboard

New to the 2025 Q5 and SQ5 is what Audi calls a Digital Stage via the MMI panoramic display screens. The driver has an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, while the center touchscreen is a 14.5-inch MMI display powered by Android Automotive OS. The fully-networked digital interior features an Audi assistant with AI learning support.

Optional is a 10.9-inch display for the front passenger with a privacy mode and shutter technology, enabling the user to interact with the infotainment screen without distracting the driver. The Q5 has an optional heads-up display (HUD) with configurable displays for media, navigation, driver assistance, and more.

Unique to the Audi Q5 is a dynamic interaction light that wraps around the dashboard and the doors. It provides ambient lighting and supports how the occupants interact with the vehicle, like displaying a welcome function or lighting up when locking or unlocking the doors.

Cargo Capacity & Interior Storage

The 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 will offer a larger storage compartment under the center armrest compared to the previous model and other smaller storage areas for everyday items.

An inductive and cooled wireless phone charging tray with 15 watts of power is standard for the front center console, along with two front USB-C ports and another two in the rear.

Other noteworthy interior elements include a fully adjustable second-row seat to deliver more legroom or increase the cargo capacity. Audi said the Q5 delivers up to 52 cubic feet of storage room (depending on trim variant) with the rear seats folded.

2025 Audi SQ5 interior layout. The standard Bang & Olufsen audio system has 16 speakers and works in unison with the Vehicle Noise Compensation system to reduce interior noise. Photo: Audi of America.

Driver Assistance Systems

The 2025 Audi Q5 will debut with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a rear parking aid, and an attention and drowsiness assistant. The optional Active Front Assist system combines front emergency brake assist, evasion assist, turn assist, and front cross traffic assist.

2025 Audi Q5 & SQ5 Starting MSRP

The official MSRP information for the 2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 is forthcoming. However, we reckon the base price will be around $47,000 for the Q5 and $59,000 for the SQ5.

In the meantime, if you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel. A standard Audi warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

