2025 Audi A6 e-tron Comes to Life With New Styling, Efficient Aerodynamics & AI-Powered Infotainment

2025 Audi A6 e-tron Summary Points

The all-new Audi A6 e-tron EV is launching in Europe in Sportback (four-door coupe) and Avant (station wagon) body styles, although all U.S.-bound models will be Sportbacks.

The high-performance Audi S6 e-tron Sportback produces 543 horsepower from two electric motors and hits 60 mph in 3.7 seconds (with launch control).

Some of what is detailed below is for the Audi A6 e-tron intended for other global markets, which may differ from the final U.S.-spec variant.

Audi A6 e-tron Powertrain Options

We were right in declaring the A6 e-tron concept that Audi debuted in 2021 as “The Magnificent Return of Vorsprung Durch Technik.” Now, the similarly-named A6 e-tron has taken shape with concept styling cues, a stylish persona, a tech-filled cabin, and three electric powertrain options.

The standard A6 e-tron RWD Sportback has a single rear-mounted electric motor that produces 362 horsepower. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds and has a 130 mph top speed. Meanwhile, the A6 e-tron quattro Sportback has two electric motors (one for each axle) that produce 422 horsepower. It rushes from zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and has a 130 mph top speed.

The hot-rod S6 e-tron Sportback has two electric motors that produce 496 horsepower or up to 543 horsepower with launch control. It reaches 60 mph from a standstill in 3.7 seconds and has a 149 mph top speed.

Audi S6 Sportback e-tron. Photo: Audi of America.

Battery, Range & Charging

All Audi A6 e-tron Sportbacks have a custom-developed 100 kWh lithium-ion battery pack resting neatly on the flat floor of the brand’s 800V Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. Credit goes to the Porsche Macan EV for being the first to market using the PPE platform, but the A6 e-tron was the first to use PPE, albeit in concept form.

The official EPA-approved range numbers remain forthcoming, but Audi has revealed the WLTP range figures. The A6 Sportback e-tron delivers 466 miles (750+ km) in the WLTP cycle, while the S6 Sportback e-tron provides over 416 miles (670+ km).

All A6 e-tron Sportbacks are compatible with 270 kW DC fast charging stations to replenish from 10 percent to 80 percent in 21 minutes. The 800V architecture is also compatible with 9.6 kW (240V) Level 2 chargers.

Braking & Energy Recovery

The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron has a two-stage energy recuperation system that the driver can adjust via paddles on the steering wheel. The system includes a coasting feature allowing the vehicle to roll with no additional drag and a “B driving mode,” similar to one-pedal driving. As described by Audi, the B driving mode can handle almost all deceleration without using the brake pedal.

In total, the Audi A6 e-tron recuperates up to 220 kW of energy, with the B mode offering the best levels of recuperation.

Furthermore, A6 e-tron variants feature an enhanced integrated brake system (iBS), an Audi first. The system allows axle-specific brake blending between the mechanical friction brakes and regenerative braking via the electric motors across all four wheels.

Cutting-Edge Aerodynamics

The Euro-spec Audi A6 e-tron Sportback has a low 0.21 drag coefficient, making it the most aerodynamic Audi to enter production and the most aerodynamic vehicle in the VW Group. It’s all thanks to bespoke aero-optimizing elements like the wheel covers and virtual exterior mirrors.

Then again, all U.S.-bound A6 e-tron variants will not have the fancy aero wheels and virtual exterior mirrors. It also means they won’t be as slippery through the wind as their Euro-bound counterparts. However, they still receive aero-enhancing components like a cold-air intake beneath the Singleframe front grille, a rear diffuser, and a sealed underbody.

Aerodynamics aside, what we love most about the A6 e-tron is how it morphed from concept to production almost unchanged. The front retains the slim daytime running lights and wide Singleframe grille, making the car seem broader and flatter. The production variant gained a set of headlight clusters underneath the DRLs, giving it the look of a sentient being from another galaxy.

Signature Lighting Technologies

Brilliant lighting is part of Audi’s DNA. The R8 was the first production car with all-LED headlights in 2008 and dynamic turn signals in 2012. In the A6 e-tron, Audi wants to take it further with three-dimensional headlights and taillights with optional digital OLED rear lights. The latter has 10 OLED panels with 450 segments that use algorithms to generate a new image several times per second, essentially turning it into a screen.

Audi’s latest lighting technology allows the car to communicate with its surroundings (car-to-x), warn other road users of breakdowns or accidents, or display warning symbols. However, certain lighting functionalities like adaptive matrix LED headlights, car-to-x communications, and active digital light signatures won’t make it to U.S.-bound Audi A6 e-tron models due to regulations.

AI-Integrated Infotainment

Typical of a modern Audi, the A6 e-tron’s cabin bristles with technology. The MMI panoramic display is standard and consists of an 11.9-inch Audi virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, an augmented reality heads-up display (AR HuD), and a 10.9-inch front passenger screen. The latter has an active privacy mode that uses an intelligent control unit to make the screen visible to all or only the front passenger.

Powering the infotainment system is Android Automotive OS with an enhanced e-tron route planner, YouTube, and downloadable third-party apps for music, gaming, navigation, weather, and news. Standard over-the-air (OTA) updates ensure all the apps are constantly updated.

Audi said the A6 e-tron would soon come with ChatGPT integration via the Audi assistant. The system will allow drivers to interact with the vehicle using natural language and listen to any information resulting from their query while driving. Audi said the system would only forward queries to ChatGPT when the Audi assistant cannot answer general knowledge questions. Moreover, ChatGPT has no access to vehicle data, and the system deletes all questions and answers after processing.

PDLC Panoramic Glass Roof

Optional to the 2025 Audi A6 e-tron is a panoramic glass roof with polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) technology, enabling the glass surface to switch from transparent to opaque. The roof sections are individually configurable, and there are four custom presets.

The standard audio system is a Bang & Olufsen stereo with 20 speakers, including midrange speakers and front seat headrest speakers for navigation announcements or phone calls.

Driver Assistance Systems

The 2025 Audi A6 e-tron has an adaptive driving assistant plus feature that supports the driver with lane guidance, accelerating, braking, or maintaining a set speed or distance to the vehicle ahead. The system uses sensors, high-resolution maps, and swarm data from other vehicles aggregated in the cloud. As described by Audi, with this collective information, the A6 e-tron calculates the route ahead for a comfortable driving experience across the entire speed range, including traffic jams.

Audi’s Park Assist Plus, a camera-based traffic sign recognition system, a traffic sign-based speed limiter, adaptive cruise control, and a distracted driving and drowsiness warning system are all standard.

2025 Audi A6 e-tron Starting MSRP

Audi has not revealed the official MSRP figures for the 2025 A6 e-tron. We expect the base prices to start at around $82,000 for the e-tron Sportback RWD variant and up to $105,000 for the S6 Sportback e-tron. In the meantime, if you have questions about vehicle financing, see this helpful video from our YouTube channel. A standard Audi warranty lasts four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Audi of America.