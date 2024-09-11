2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: Flagship Grand Tourer Offers V12 Power, e-Diff Technolgy & Distinctive Styling

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Summary Points

British luxury automaker Aston Martin has resurrected the Vanquish nameplate, the third-generation variant of the brand’s flagship grand touring sports car.

Under that dramatically stretched hood is a twin-turbocharged V12 that delivers the highest specific power output in an Aston Martin production car.

“Vanquish is the truest of Aston Martins. Immaculately designed and impeccably engineered, it sets extraordinary new standards of performance, style, and luxury for a new generation of connoisseurs.” ~ Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Executive Chairman.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish: What’s New?

Hot on the heels of the new DB12 and Vantage, the 2025 Vanquish reclaims the throne of Gaydon with a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine of “monumental potency.” So potent, in fact, that Vanquish’s V12 produces the highest specific power output of any powertrain in Aston Martin’s 100-plus-year history (160PS/liter).

“It was inconceivable that a new Aston Martin flagship should be powered by anything other than a state-of-the-art V12,” said Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin’s Chief Technical Officer. “To this end, our engineering team completely reworked our existing 5.2-liter twin-turbo engine from block casting to cylinder heads.”

Aston Martin engineers strengthened the cylinder block and connecting rods, redesigned the cylinder heads to incorporate the reprofiled camshafts, repositioned the spark plugs along with the higher flow fuel injectors, and developed reduced inertia turbochargers. According to Aston Martin, the new turbochargers have a 15 percent higher maximum speed, while the fuel injectors have a 10 percent higher flow rate.

“With ambitious targets for gains in power and torque, plus equally tough goals for improvements in driveability, efficiency, and global emissions compliance, the result is a modern masterpiece—one which delivers performance characteristics unmatched by any other car in its category,” Fedeli said.

At the end of the day, the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish dumps 823 horsepower (835 PS) and 738 lb-ft. of torque (1,000 Nm) to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic.

“With the introduction of Vanquish, we have crowned Aston Martin’s next-generation sports car portfolio.” ~ Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Executive Chairman.

Boost Reserve

Aston Martin was the first to admit that the 2025 Vanquish was not built for track day outings, but they gave it some cool features that would have been great to use on a racetrack. For instance, the new twin-turbocharged V12 has a Boost Reserve function to ensure maximum power and thrust are accessible at any speed or throttle position.

Boost Reserve starts working at part-throttle. The system utilizes clever electronics to balance the throttle flap and the turbocharger’s wastegate to increase the turbo pressure above the required amount at any given throttle position. The system unleashes the accumulated boost pressure when a heavy right foot lands on the accelerator, making the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish as fast as lighting.

“A true halo model in every respect, Vanquish makes an emphatic statement,” said Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin Executive Chairman. “One that further delivers on our mission to create the most potent, most beautiful, and most exciting cars in the ultra-luxury sports car market.”

How Fast Is The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish?

With 823 horsepower on tap, the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish is approaching Ferrari Dodici Cilindri (12 Cylinder) territory. Aston Martin claims zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a 214 mph top speed, the highest maximum velocity of any production Aston Martin. The ZF eight-speed transmission, with its 2.93:1 final drive ratio, is optimized for speed.

Although it’s not quick enough to shame Ferrari’s newest V12 (zero to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, 217 mph top speed), anything that does zero to 60 mph in three or so seconds is excellent in our book.

Electronic Rear Limited Slip Differential (e-diff)

While the 2025 Vanquish is Aston Martin’s fastest production car, it’s also the first to have an electronic rear limited-slip differential or e-diff. According to Aston Martin, the e-diff reacts quicker than a mechanical unit and can transition from fully open to fully locked in 135 milliseconds.

Other advantages of the e-diff versus a mechanical limited-slip differential include better low-speed agility and high-speed stability and more effective operation over “variable grip surfaces,” like snow or wet pavement.

The e-diff works with the electronic stability control to allow better wheel slip management in the rear axle, helping maximize traction in all driving conditions. Integrated with Aston Martin’s progressive dynamic control technology, the system is designed to avoid abrupt interventions while still being able to react to momentary losses of traction or instability.

Aston Martin’s technology uses a suite of intelligent controllers and software models that continually assess the inputs from a six-dimensional accelerometer, wheel speed sensors, steering angle, and pedal angle sensors. This enables the system to build a live digital scenario in the master control unit, making minor adjustments when necessary that are unnoticed by the driver.

The system offers four pre-defined ESP modes (On, Track, Off, Wet), selectable via the ESP button on the center console.

With the assistance of the electronic stability control system, the e-diff effectively “shortens” the Vanquish through tighter corners by giving it more “rotational response to steering inputs” while also providing stability through faster, sweeping curves.

Aston Martin’s carbon ceramic braking system is about 60 lbs. lighter than a traditional cast iron system. The 2025 Vanquish has 16.14-inch discs in the front and 14.17 inches in the rear. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Rigid Underpinnings

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish sits on a bonded aluminum architecture that boasts a 75 percent increase in lateral stiffness over the brand’s previous benchmark, the DBS 770 Ultimate. The chassis features a new front undertray, a reinforced front cross member, and a thicker rear undertray.

In terms of functionality for the 2025 Vanquish, the front undertray supports the front subframe’s horizontal stiffness (for improved steering feel and response), while the rear undertray improves the horizontal stiffness of the rear subframe, thereby increasing rear axle stability.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish features a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with bespoke Bilstein DTX dampers first utilized in the DB12. The shock absorbers deliver quicker damper response times for a smoother ride in GT mode or a firmer, sportier driving feel in Sport and Sport+ modes.

“This sense of boundless propulsion had to be matched by an equal level of control and finesse, something we have achieved by further exploring the tremendous scope of the new Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, e-diff, and latest generation electronics,” said Simon Newton, Aston Martin’s Director of Vehicle Performance. “We’ve also worked closely with Pirelli, developing a bespoke tire tailored specifically to Vanquish.”

The Vanquish rides on 21-inch forged alloy wheels garbed in custom Pirelli P Zero tires with noise-canceling technology that cuts road noise by half. The bespoke tires are available in summer or winter configurations. Larger diameter anti-roll bars, a non-isolated steering column, and electric power steering with variable speed-sensitive assistance are standard.

The 2025 Vanquish is the first of Aston Martin’s new-gen sports cars to have Corner Braking 2.0. The system utilizes “predictive optimizing” and works with the Integrated Brake Slip Control and Integrated Vehicle Control modules, enabling the Vanquish to hold a tighter line into a corner without sacrificing stability.

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish received a new front bumper, fender, and grille design to elevate the car’s overall road presence. New outer bumper vents channel air around the nose, directing cool air into the front wheel arches to assist with brake cooling. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Distinctive Styling

The 2025 Vanquish is like any Aston Martin before it in the styling department: Sublimely beautiful at any angle. The front is typical Aston Martin but with a 13 percent larger front grille versus the DBS 770 Ultimate to provide additional cooling for the 5.2-liter V12.

Aston Martin aficionados will notice the nose is elegantly longer, with a stretched wheelbase and a front axle extending 80 millimeters from the A-pillars, which produces a teardrop-like silhouette. The long, sculpted bonnet and F1-inspired louvers point to the brand’s racing DNA, while the utterly distinctive Kamm Tail reduces drag.

“Our team demonstrated bravery and curiosity in their quest to deliver unexpected design ideas throughout,” said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin’s Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer. “We have combined next-level, ultra-luxury performance with British-cool sports car styling to deliver a crowning Aston Martin V12 flagship for the ages.”

The rear LED light blades are inspired by the taillamps of the Valkyrie, while a stainless steel exhaust system with quad tailpipes is standard. A lighter titanium exhaust is optional, which drops about 23 lbs. from the car’s overall weight. Other subtle but unique features include the aerodynamic frameless door mirrors and door handles, which now electronically deploy toward the driver’s hand.

“Vanquish is an iconic halo model for our sports car portfolio, and we’re always designing beyond the expected, rational, and thoughtful,” Reichman said. “We captured the immensity of its performance and the imperiousness of its intended purpose while tempering the drama of Vanquish with a rare and unmistakable sense of elegance.”

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish features a panoramic glass roof. The oversized glass panel is factory-tinted with a special e-coating to block UV-A and UV-B rays. Photo: Aston Martin The Americas.

Posh Two-Seat Interior

The 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish has a strict two-seat cabin with a lowered center console, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an illuminated glass engine start/stop button, and an in-house developed 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with all the necessary solid metal rotary dials, rollers, and switches.

The standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay, navigation with 3D mapping and a satellite view, new quilting patterns, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Connected Services

Aston Martin designed the new Vanquish infotainment system around a connected ecosystem consisting of the car, the Aston Martin mobile app, and the automaker’s secure data servers. The app will allow Vanquish owners to locate, monitor, or protect their cars, manage account details, or share media feeds with the Aston Martin community.

Featuring a standard e-SIM and 4G LTE connectivity, potential owners could engage and interact with the vehicle using personalized content and connected subscription packages. The latter is free for the first three years.

2025 Aston Martin Vanquish Starting MSRP

Aston Martin will limit production of the 2025 Vanquish to no more than 1,000 units a year. The official starting MSRP remains unannounced, but we expect the base price to start at around $450,000. The first customer deliveries should arrive near the end of 2024.

Additional customization options are available via Q by Aston Martin, which allows clients to create a personalized, one-off model using fully bespoke materials and styling elements.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Aston Martin The Americas.