2025 Acura RDX: New Styling Updates, Widescreen Connectivity & AcuraWatch Safety Features

2025 Acura RDX Summary Points

The 2025 Acura RDX receives a mild redesign for the new model year. The changes include a frameless grille, updated wheel designs, and fresh paint colors.

A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package options provide a sportier exterior appearance. On the inside, drivers can now access a new widescreen mode for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“This is the most premium RDX we’ve ever made,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. “Our Acura performance SUV lineup has never been stronger as we continue to deliver on our commitment to advancing Precision Crafted Performance throughout the Acura lineup.”

2025 Acura RDX: What’s New?

The Acura RDX is enjoying similar levels of success as its CR-V platform-mate, and it’s not hard to fathom why. More than just a posher CR-V, the RDX has one of the most potent standard engines in the segment paired with Acura’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system that delivers genuine torque vectoring.

The 2025 Acura RDX remains part of the third-generation variant that debuted in 2019. It has received a mild facelift to give it a sportier look for the new model year. The frameless Diamond Pentagon Grille has a groovier mesh design, while every 2025 RDX receives new wheel designs, including the standard Berlina Black 19-inch wheels.

Three new paint colors are available: Urban Gray Pearl, Canyon River Blue, and Solar Silver Metallic. If the colors seem familiar, it’s because you can get the same hues when ordering the also-redesigned 2025 Acura MDX.

2025 Acura RDX. Photo: Acura.

2025 Acura RDX Powertrain

All Acura RDX models have a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine under the hood. It produces 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft. of torque. The VTEC engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic.

Power goes to all four wheels through Acura’s reputable Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system. The rear-biased all-wheel drivetrain could send up to 70 percent of the torque to the rear axle and split up to 100 percent of the available twist to the outside rear wheel. It simultaneously provides better traction and sportier handling for the 2025 RDX.

Moreover, all RDX models get a sport-tuned suspension (adaptive dampers with three damping profiles are optional) and a four-mode Integrated Dynamics System (with Normal, Sport, Comfort, and Snow driving modes).

Max Towing & Fuel Economy

The 2025 Acura RDX could tow up to 1,500 lbs. when properly equipped.

Meanwhile, we expect the 2025 RDX to return EPA fuel economy numbers similar to the 2024 model. 2024 RDX A-Spec models have an EPA-estimated rating of 21 in the city, 26 on the highway, and 23 combined.

Advance & A-Spec w/ Advance Packages

While 19-inch wheels in a Berlina black finish are standard for the 2025 RDX, the Advance Package includes machine-finished Berlina Black 19-inch multi-spoke wheels. Further enhancements for the Advance Package include the body-color lower exterior trim.

The RDX A-Spec has new 10-spoke Shark Gray wheels, while the A-Spec Advance Package includes exclusive 20-inch Berlina Black wheels. Full-leather upholstery and interior ambient lighting for the center console and front- and rear-door speaker cones are standard as part of the Advance Package and A-Spec with Advance Package.

Interior Treatments & Widescreen Mode

New for the 2025 Acura RDX is a redesigned center console with a 10.2-inch infotainment touchscreen display, more cubby holes, a wireless smartphone charger, and more voluminous cup holders.

The new 10.2-inch display has a widescreen mode to facilitate standard connectivity features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Optional features include 16-way power front seats, open-pore wood trim, a 710-watt ELS Studio 3D audio system with 16 speakers, and Milano leather upholstery.

Every 2025 RDX has three years of AcuraLink Security and Remote packages at no added cost.

The standard 10.2-inch HD center display now includes a new widescreen mode for more intuitive operation of the 2025 RDX’s connectivity features, including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Photo: Acura.

AcuraWatch & ACE Safety Features

The AcuraWatch package of driving assist features is standard for the 2025 RDX. The package includes adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

Furthermore, the RDX benefits from Honda’s proprietary ACE body structure, also known as Advanced Compatibility Engineering, that utilizes front frame structures to absorb and deflect the energy from a frontal collision.

Acura Warranty

Every 2025 RDX leaves the Ohio factory with a four-year/50,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty. There are options to extend the factory warranty on any new Acura vehicle, including the RDX.

2025 Acura RDX Starting MSRP

Manufactured at the Acura East Liberty Plant in Ohio, the 2025 RDX crossover will arrive at dealerships in the fall of 2024. Acura will announce the official pricing information for the 2025 RDX nearer the intended launch date.

We’re expecting the base prices to rise slightly from the 2024 model, starting at around $46,500 to $57,000, depending on the trim level.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Acura.