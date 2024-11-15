2025 Acura ADX Debuts With Turbocharged Powertrain, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound & Advanced Safety Features

2025 Acura ADX Summary Points

Acura has unveiled its first-ever compact luxury SUV, the ADX, based on the architecture and powertrain of the newly launched Integra and Civic Hatchback.

“ADX will hit the heart of the compact SUV segment, which has grown significantly over the past few years,” said Mike Langel, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales.

The all-new Acura ADX will hit dealership lots in early 2025.

2025 Acura ADX Powertrain

It’s easy to pinpoint the 2025 Acura ADX as a rebadged and upgraded Honda HR-V. However, instead of having a 2.0-liter four-cylinder like the latter, Acura’s newest entrant in the premium compact SUV segment has its powertrain lifted from the Integra.

Under the hood of the Acura ADX is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gas engine with a high-response turbocharger, low-pressure-loss turbocharger piping, VTEC variable valve timing on the exhaust side of the twin-cam head, and a 4-2 exhaust port cylinder head.

In a press release detailing the 2025 ADX, Acura indicated the 1.5-liter VTEC engine is designed to maintain peak power over a broad rpm range for increased response without sacrificing fuel efficiency.

Acura has yet to disclose the horsepower and torque figures of the ADX’s 1.5-liter turbo engine. Still, we reckon it’ll produce similar numbers as the Integra, around 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft. of torque, give or take.

Acura’s Integrated Dynamics System comes standard in the ADX and offers four driving modes: Snow, Comfort, Normal, and Sport. Each mode has specific mappings for the throttle response, transmission, steering, cabin sound, and “gauge coloration,” said Acura.

The ADX A-Spec with Advance Package adds an “Individual” driving mode with customizable settings.

The 2025 Acura ADX has active grille shutters, a front lip spoiler, and an underfloor cover designed to enhance fuel efficiency. Meanwhile, curtain inlets route air through the bumper and around the front wheels, improving aerodynamic efficiency. Photo: Acura.

CVT Transmisison & Available AWD

Power goes to the front wheels using a sport-tuned continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It has paddle shifters and Acura’s Step-Shift programming, which simulates gear changes when pressing hard on the go-pedal.

All ADX trim variants are available with Acura’s all-wheel drive (AWD) system that could send up to 50 percent of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels for better traction and grip.

Interior Room & Cargo Space

The 2025 Acura ADX has dimensions similar to the 2025 Honda HR-V.

Both have a 104.5-inch wheelbase, but the ADX is six inches longer despite sharing a five-seat, two-row interior as the HR-V. This enables the 2025 Acura ADX to offer up to 37.7 inches of rear seat legroom.

Meanwhile, the cargo room is 24.4 cubic feet behind the 60/40 split-folding second-row seats. Folding the second row frees up 55.1 cubic feet of storage space. The ADX’s low liftover height (27 inches) should make loading heavy items a little easier.

Acura’s “Walk Away Close” power tailgate is standard for the 2025 ADX.

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec interior layout. Photo: Acura.

Proprietary ACE Body Structure

The 2025 Acura ADX sits on top of parent company Honda’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure. ACE features lightweight materials, various grades of high-strength steel, and structural adhesives to meet or surpass future frontal collision standards.

The ADX benefits from a weight-optimized aluminum subframe, acoustic spray foam insulation, sound-deadening fender liners, sound-insulating carpets, wheel resonators (19-inch wheels), and Active Noise Control to mitigate road and wind noise.

2025 Acura ADX Trim Variants

The 2025 Acura ADX will go on sale in Standard, A-Spec, and A-Spec with Advance Package trim guises. Below is a breakdown of the standard equipment for each model.

Every 2025 ADX receives three years of complimentary remote services via the AcuraLink mobile app.

ADX Standard

The entry-level ADX has 18-inch wheels, a gray metallic lower body trim, a 10.2-inch digital instrument display, a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, and an eight-speaker stereo.

Other standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging, and 5G connectivity.

ADX A-Spec

The ADX A-Spec has Ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching, a flat-bottom steering wheel covered in perforated leather, ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, ambient lighting, and rear USB-C charging ports.

Other standard goodies include 19-inch wheels with resonators to reduce road noise, LED fog lamps, and a panoramic moonroof.

ADX A-Spec with Advance Package

The top-of-the-line ADX A-Spec with Advance Package has power folding wing mirrors, a heated steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, remote start, a 12-way power driver’s seat with memory and lumbar settings, front and rear parking sensors, and a surround-view camera.

The Advance Package adds a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google and Alexa built-in. It also includes a Bang & Olufsen premium stereo with 15 speakers, an 8.8-inch subwoofer, and a 16-channel amplifier.

The 2025 Acura ADX has an electric power steering system and sport-tuned independent suspension (front MacPherson strut and multi-link rear). Photo: Acura.

Safety Features

Every 2025 Acura ADX has AcuraWatch, an advanced driving assistance package that includes blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, road departure mitigation, traffic jam assist, traffic sign recognition, and rear cross-traffic monitoring.

Acura fitted the ADX with front airbags designed to reduce head rotation in forward or oblique collisions. Other standard safety technologies include a rear seat reminder system and a driver attention monitor.

Acura said the ADX is pursuing a five-star overall safety rating from NHTSA and a Top SafetyPick+ designation from the IIHS.

2025 Acura ADX Starting MSRP

Acura has yet to announce the official MSRP for the 2025 ADX, although we reckon the base prices will start around $35,000 to $41,000, depending on the trim level. If you have questions about vehicle financing, see our helpful Auto Loans 101 guide.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Acura.