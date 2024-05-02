2024 Volkswagen Atlas Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Crash Course: 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Overview

For the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas, an interior redesign makes it far more appealing than the 2023 model.

Premium manners and ambience in a mainstream SUV – that’s what you’ll find in the 2024 Atlas.

The roominess of this model remains one of its strongest assets.

For the 2024 model year, the Volkswagen Atlas gets a significant redesign that proves transformative, exchanging a harsh interior for sophistication.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Look and Feel

Our team took a deep dive into the look and feel of this model, surveying the dimensions, sitting in all the seats, and checking out every storage compartment. In doing so, we gained an understanding of not just how the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas looks close-up, but also what drivers can expect when they get inside one.

Exterior

Strong and broad-shouldered, the Atlas has always had a polished look, but the redesign brings with it a distinct touch of erudition. Up front, there’s a new adaptive lighting system with LED headlights and an illuminated emblem in the middle of the redesigned grille. The back illumination has been updated just enough to give the Atlas’ classic appearance a classic modernity.

Even so, don’t be fooled by the new outdoor-focused Peak Edition trim package. The Atlas appears to be more of a suburban bad-weather buddy than a reliable boulder basher, considering its 6.3-inch ground clearance. But its handsome style has a classic demeanor that should age well, like a great Burberry raincoat.

Interior

The more transformative change occurs inside, where hard plastic surfaces have been banished. In their place are soft-touch materials, even on the center console where it comes in contact with a driver’s leg. Yes, quilted leather seats are available, as is ambient lighting. And its cabin comes trimmed in wood, brushed metal, or imitation carbon-fiber.

But you don’t have to splurge to get a lot of gear. All Atlas trims have standard automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a height-adjustable passenger seat and voice control for vehicle functions. The Atlas’ buttons and knobs have been replaced with capacitive touch-sensitive controls, which some buyers may not like. We do, as it imparts a high-tech, modern feel to the proceedings.

Thoughtfully, designers opened up space beneath the center console for stashing a handbag or briefcase. It lends the front row an impressively spacious feel. The second row is available as a bench seat or as captain’s chairs.

But the Atlas’ best feature hasn’t changed: its outrageously roomy cabin. Need proof? Do what you would never do otherwise: sit in the third row. Surprisingly, it easily holds adults. Behind the last row is 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space, expanding to 96.6 cubic feet with both rows folded. Payload is 1,091 pounds on front-wheel-drive models, 1,135 for all-wheel drive models.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Performance

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is visually appealing outside and feels roomy and refined inside, but how does it perform on the road? Our team took a look under the hood, then tested the Atlas out on various roads and at different speeds to find out.

Powertrain

Offered in SE, SE with Tech, Peak Edition SE with Tech, SEL, Peak Edition SEL, and SEL-Premium R-Line trim, all-wheel drive is standard, although the SE and SE with Tech are offered with front-wheel drive.

Under the hood, you’ll find a new turbocharged and intercooled 16-valve 2.0-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine rated at 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It’s mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity is rated at 5,000 pounds and a tow hitch is standard on all but the base SE.

The turbo four feels capable. There’s not a hint of vibration in the engine, which is quiet, refined, and smooth. You won’t hear it unless you’re in the sport driving mode, and even then, it’s a muted growl. The Atlas’ cabin is much quieter than before, even though officials claim no extra steps were taken to make it quieter.

It easily absorbs road shocks without transferring them to the cabin. Steady and confident, the Atlas has the feel of a premium vehicle.

Features and Technology

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas’ standard driver assistance systems consists of Travel Assist (VW’s semi-automated driving assistance system), active side assist, lane assist, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, emergency assist, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, blind spot monitor, lane keeping assist, exit warning, automatic post-collision braking, and rear cross traffic alert.

But if you want park distance control, parking steering assist, dynamic road sign display, head-up display, predictive adaptive cruise control, light automatic high beam control, or an overhead view camera, they only come as options.

When it comes to tech, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch touchscreen come standard. Also standard are wireless charging, six USB-C ports with 45-watt fast charging, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink compatibility.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas:

Price $39,075-$53,805, including $1,350 destination charge Dimensions Length: 200.7 inchesWidth: 78.3 inchesHeight: 70.4 inchesWheelbase: 117.3 inches Weight 4,343-4,663 pounds Powertrain 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine8-speed automatic transmissionAll-wheel drive Fuel economy 19 mpg city24 mpg highway21 mpg combined Performance specs 269 horsepower273 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Now

2024 Volkswagen Atlas: The Wrap-Up

In contrast to the 2023 model, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas is a superbly balanced and sophisticated vehicle in every way. Its design update eliminates the harsh, unwelcoming interior that once turned off purchasers, making it significantly more competitive in the market.

2024 Volkswagen Atlas: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas:

Does the 2024 Atlas come with captain seats? Yes, in the second row, which can be fitted with a bench seat instead. Does the 2024 Atlas require premium fuel? No. How many miles does an Atlas get on a full tank? More than 400.

*Data accurate at time of publication.