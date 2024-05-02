Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Crash Course: 2024 Toyota RAV4 Review

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 upholds the tradition of unmistakable looks.

Drivers can look forward to good standard safety systems on this model.

As alway, the 2024 RAV4 is a practical and reliable option.

The Toyota RAV4, the reliable auto that pioneered car-based SUVs, continues in 2024 as one of America’s most popular vehicles – and with good reason.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Look and Feel

Our team checked out every facet of the 2024 Toyota RAV4 to answer questions about the overall feel of the vehicle. We played with the controls, sat in each seat, opened and closed storage compartments, and even kicked the tires to gain a well-rounded understanding of this model.

Exterior

The 2024 Toyota RAV4’s chiseled, slab-sided wardrobe has a rugged look about it, although that doesn’t mean this is a true boulder-bashing, off-road warrior. Still, it offers a whole lot of utility thanks to its available roof rails and standard 1.25-inch rear activity mount, which accommodates a cargo carrier or tray-style bike rack. Beyond utility, there are new two-tone paint options, Army Green or Ice Cap, both of which come with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

You can also opt for the Woodlands Edition, which dresses the RAV4 with a decidedly off-road flair thanks to front and rear mudguards along with black badges, side mirrors, door handles, rear hatch trim, and dual black chrome-tipped exhaust. It’s shod with 18-inch, bronze-colored six-spoke TRD alloy wheels with Falken WildPeak AT tires.

Overall, the 2024 RAV4’s unique visual charisma helps it stand apart from its many rivals.

Interior

Bold shapes and many hard surfaces speak to the RAV4’s durability rather than its refinement. But there are some soft-touch surfaces, along with a padded instrument panel and contrast stitching to give the cabin a funky vibe. Yet like many Toyotas, the switchgear has a quality feel to it.

The seats are firm and supportive. Head and leg room are generous considering the size of the vehicle. Some may find the center console a bit tall and intrusive. But overall, the cabin is roomy, particularly when it comes time to haul. That’s when you’ll appreciate the RAV4’s expansive 37.5-cubic-foot cargo area, ensuring there’s more than enough space to swallow a weekend Costco run.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Performance

After obtaining a thorough picture of how this model looks and feels, our team tried out the 2024 RAV4 in its true environment: on the road. We paid close attention to factors like acceleration, responsiveness, and noise.

Powertrain

Available in ascending LE, XLE, XLE Premium, Adventure, TRD Off-Road, and Limited models, all trims come with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive – except on Adventure and TRD Off-Road models, where all-wheel drive comes standard.

Conventional gas-powered models come with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.

There’s also a hybrid model powered by the same gas engine, but assisted by two electric motors and matched with a continuously variable transmission. All-wheel drive is standard, and the combined power output is 219 horsepower. You can also choose the RAV4 Prime, a plug-in hybrid with an 18.1-kWh battery pack that provides an EPA-estimated 42-mile electric-only driving range.

The 2024 RAV4 Hybrid is EPA-rated at 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving with front-wheel drive, and 28-29 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The Hybrid returns 40 mpg combined and the Prime plug-in hybrid returns 38 mpg combined and 94 MPGe when running purely on electricity.

Having sampled both the conventional RAV4 and the RAV4 Hybrid, the Hybrid seems a better bet if you can afford its higher price. It seems livelier and more responsive than its conventionally-powered counterpart.

The gas engine proves vocal when prodded, which combines with road and tire noise to make the cabin a fairly noisy place. The Hybrid quiets the din somewhat.

Regardless of model, handling is agile, but not sporting. It never feels involving, as the RAV4’s bouncy reaction to bumps reminds you that this is a compact SUV. It’s more of a transportation device than a fun-to-drive truck.

Features and Technology

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 comes with an impressive roster of standard safety gear, including forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert with steering assist, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, road sign assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, electronic brake-force distribution, brake assist, anti-lock braking system, and rear cross traffic alert.

When it comes to infotainment, RAV4 Limited and TRD Off-Road trims have a 10.5-inch touchscreen, while lower-priced RAV4s come with an 8-inch display. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is standard on the Limited, and optional on the XLE Premium and TRD Off-Road.

Toyota fits the RAV4 with a 4G LTE mobile hotspot as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A navigation system, wireless smartphone charging pad, and a JBL sound system are available.

2024 Toyota RAV4 Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Toyota RAV4:

Price $28,465-$46,960, plus $1,350 destination charge Dimensions Length: 180.9 inchesWidth: 73 inchesHeight: 67.2 inchesWheelbase: 105.9 inches Weight 3,640 pounds Powertrain 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine8-speed automatic transmissionAll-wheel drive Fuel economy 25 mpg city33 mpg highway28 mpg combined Performance specs 203 horsepower184 lb.-ft. of torque On-sale date Later this year

2024 Toyota RAV4: The Wrap-Up

The 2024 Toyota RAV4 remains what it’s always been, a stylish, practical, compact crossover and adept foul-weather friend. It delivers a variety of driveline options at different price points. And with prices starting at less than $30,000, it’s relatively affordable as well. It’s the perfect vehicle for a wide range of buyers.

That said, unless your budget doesn’t allow it, skip the base LE due to the basic nature of its cabin. Opt instead for the XLE, as it brings with it a bit more comfort and nicer fittings.

2024 Toyota RAV4: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Toyota RAV4:

Will there be any changes to the 2024 RAV4? There aren’t any notable changes for the 2024 RAV4 lineup. How much will the 2024 RAV4 cost? Prices start at $29,825. Is the 2024 RAV4 hybrid a plug in? The 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid variant of the standard five-passenger RAV4 compact SUV.

*Data accurate at time of publication.