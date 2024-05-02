2024 Nissan Altima Review

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Crash Course: 2024 Nissan Altima Overview

The 2024 Nissan Altima is a reliable midsize sedan that offers all-wheel drive.

Benefits of the 2024 Altima include a roomy cabin and a spacious trunk.

Overall, this vehicle is a solid choice that’s more likely to reassure drivers than excite them.

The 2024 Nissan Altima continues to offer the space and comfort that this midsize sedan is known for – just don’t expect a whole lot of driving fun.

2024 Nissan Altima Look and Feel

Our team surveyed the dimensions, sat in the seats, and checked out every cubby and storage compartment of the 2024 Nissan Altima to gain an understanding of not just how this car looks close-up, but also what drivers can expect when they get in one.

Exterior

The Altima’s front end was updated for 2023 with a new V-Motion grille and brand emblem, making it still recognizable, but stylish. Depending on the trim, the “black chrome” grille treatment of the SR grade has a different appearance. LED headlights are now standard, and the sedan boasts integrated turn signals and daytime running lights, coupled with new wheel designs and exterior colors.

The rest of the car’s external styling stays unaltered, especially the blackout roof pillar, which swoops over the back window to give the impression that it is moving and enhances the upswept lip of the trunk lid.

Interior

The updated instrument panel features dual stitching and an upgraded infotainment system. The controls are simple to use and comprehend.

The driver’s seat has eight-way power and leather trim options. The SR trim’s sporty seats were soft and flat in the front, with minimal side support in the corners.

For the price, the cabin appears to be well-equipped – there is lots of room in the front and back. Despite the gooseneck trunk hinges encroaching on trunk capacity, cargo room appears greater than its 15.4 cubic foot rating.

2024 Nissan Altima Performance

The 2024 Nissan Altima is visually appealing and feels comfortable to sit and move around in, but how does it do on the highway or the backroads? Our team tested the Altima out at various speeds and different road conditions to find out.

Powertrain

2024 Nissan Altima S, SV, SR, and SL trims are powered by a 2.5-liter four that generates 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque with front-wheel drive, and 187 hp. and 178 lb.-ft. with all-wheel drive, although it’s not available on base S models. Opting for the top-of-the-line 2.0 SR trim with Nissan’s turbocharged 2.0-liter variable compression, or VC-Turbo four-cylinder engine, delivers high performance and good fuel economy. A continuously-variable automatic transmission is standard. Payload capacity is 980 pounds.

The variable compression turbo engine’s exotic engineering does provide slightly better fuel economy while furnishing an extra 40 horsepower. It handles reasonably well once used to its modest turbo lag and slow-reacting CVT. But occasionally, you need a rapid power boost, and the Altima can’t deliver that sudden, intense power spike quickly enough. Considering the VC-Turbo’s horsepower, the steering seems slow. Although there is some body lean when cornering, general body movements are well-controlled whether cratering through potholes or cornering. For the most part, the ride is fairly comfortable.

Most buyers will be perfectly satisfied with the conventional four-cylinder driveline, which brings with it a lower price. Acceleration is adequate and fuel economy reasonable.

Although it’s not a hands-free system, Nissan’s Advanced Drive-Assist package is optional. It uses radar sensors and forward-facing cameras to keep the car centered in its lane. In addition to keeping up with traffic, the active cruise control can stop the car if necessary. Advanced driver assistance features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high-beam assist, lane-departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automated rear braking, and blind-spot warning are all included on Nissan’s standard Safety Shield 360 package.

Features and Technology

With a new 12.3-inch HD color multimedia screen, navigation system, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless phone charging pad, and Wi-Fi hotspot, the tech package is first-rate. The nine-speaker Bose Premium Audio system with Active Noise Cancellation is offered as an option.

The only change for 2024 is that the Nissan Altima now comes with a three-year trial rather than a six-month trial for Nissan Connect Services, which makes services like remote locking, remote engine starting, and emergency phoning possible.

2024 Nissan Altima 2.0 SR VC-Turbo Specifications

In the table below, you’ll find the manufacturer specs for the 2024 Nissan Altima 2.0 SR VC-Turbo:

Price Base price: $35,430As tested: $37,500 including $1,095 destination charge Dimensions Length: 192.9 inchesWidth: 72.9 inchesHeight: 56.8 Weight 3,490 pounds Powertrain 2.0-liter turbo variable compression four-cylinder engineContinuously variable transmission Front-wheel drive Fuel economy 25 mpg city34 mpg highway29 mpg combined Performance specs 248 horsepower273 pound-feet of torque On-sale date Now

2024 Nissan Altima: The Wrap-Up

With prices starting at $25,630, and topping out some $10,000 higher, the 2024 Nissan Altima is a solid, sensible choice in a midsize family sedan. Its price isn’t unreasonable, and it delivers space, comfort, and decent fuel economy. But driving enthusiasts will want to look elsewhere, as the Altima lacks the sort of driving thrills such buyers would want. For the rest of us, it’s worth comparing against its Asian rivals.

2024 Nissan Altima: FAQ

Here are some frequently asked questions about the 2024 Nissan Altima:

Is Nissan going to stop making the Altima? Yes, production is expected to end in 2025. Is the Nissan Altima getting redesigned? No, it received a makeover for the 2023 model year. What is the difference between the 2024 and 2023 Nissan Altima? Only the length of the trial period for Nissan Connect Services differentiates these model years – otherwise, the vehicle is unchanged.

*Data accurate at time of publication.