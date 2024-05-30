2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Potent Hybrid Powertrain, 4MATIC+ AWD & Agile Rear-Wheel Steering

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe Summary Points

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe will debut as a more hardcore version of the all-new CLE unveiled in late 2023.

Like the standard CLE Coupe, the AMG CLE slots neatly between high-performance iterations of the new C-Class and E-Class, particularly the AMG C 43 and AMG E 53 Hybrid.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe is a hybridized 3.0-liter inline-six with an exhaust gas turbocharger and electric-driven compressor.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE: What’s New?

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has interspersed some AMG magic into its newest grand touring coupe, the CLE, and is now calling it the AMG CLE 53. Similar to a regular CLE, the AMG CLE melds the best of both worlds, combining the “agility and sportiness of the AMG C-Class with the elegance of the AMG E-Class,” said Mercedes-AMG, all while looking the part.

There’s always been a sense of hooliganism with every Mercedes-AMG, and the CLE 53 variant in its Euro-spec dark matte paint has given it an old-school muscle car vibe. The shark-nose front end is more prominent with the CLE 53’s long, bulging hood, while the wider stance is not merely the result of fender flares. The wider track extends 2.3 inches at the front and three inches at the rear compared to a non-AMG CLE coupe.

Meanwhile, the standard 19-inch wheels look fantastic, although there are larger 20-inch rollers on the options list. Further customization options include two AMG Night packages, two AMG Carbon Fiber packages, and an AMG Performance Studio Package that adds aero-optimized appendages like flics, a rear spoiler, and a rear diffuser.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe. Photo: MBUSA.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Powertrain

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 has a 3.0-liter M256M inline six-cylinder engine with optimized combustion chambers, updated piston rings, reconfigured inlet and outlet channels, and augmented injection. A beefier exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor are also among the engine’s hallmarks.

As a total package, the engine upgrades, exhaust gas turbocharger, and electric auxiliary compressor enable a 22 psi boost pressure that unleashes 413 lb-ft. of torque or up to 443 lb-ft. (at 2,200 to 5,000 rpm) via a 10-second overboost.

“The improved electric auxiliary compressor can now be operated almost continuously over a longer period of time to provide higher torque at a wider range of engine speeds and enhance overall responsiveness of the engine,” Mercedes-AMG said in a statement. “In addition, this allows for a larger exhaust gas turbocharger to be fitted for higher peak performance.”

Helping the gas engine is a second-generation 48-volt integrated starter generator (ISG) that rests neatly in the gearbox bell housing, unlocking 23 more horsepower and 151 lb-ft. of torque. The ISG enables mild-hybrid functions, energy recovery, load point shifting, and the start-stop function.

All told, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe has 443 horsepower, which is just enough to outrun the AMG C 43 while not outpacing the 577-horsepower AMG E 53 Hybrid.

Zero to 60 Times

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe can rocket from zero to 60 mph in four seconds and achieve a top speed of 155 mph. As expected, the acceleration figures slot between the AMG C 43 (4.6 seconds) and AMG E 53 Hybrid (3.7 seconds).

4MATIC+ Fully Variable All-Wheel Drive

The AMG CLE 53 owes part of its sprightly demeanor to its nine-speed transmission and 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The gearbox promises shorter shift times, quicker responses, multiple downshift functions, and double-declutching to guarantee enthusiasts don’t miss the glory days of V8-powered AMGs!

Rear-Axle Steering

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe has three-stage steering that adapts to the driver-selectable AMG drive program, providing more feedback in the Sport and Sport+ suspension settings.

The standard rear-axle steering (i.e., the rear wheels turn in the opposite direction of the front wheels) operates with a maximum steering angle of 2.5 degrees at speeds up to 60 mph. This “virtual shortening” of the wheelbase makes the 2024 AMG CLE 53 Coupe more agile and maneuverable, with less steering effort exerted by the driver.

At speeds above 60 mph, the rear wheels turn parallel to the front wheels up to a maximum of 0.7 degrees.

AMG Dynamic Select Drive Programs

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe has the typical hardware of modern AMGs. It has an AMG Ride Control suspension with steel springs and adjustable dampers with Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ settings.

The AMG Dynamic Select system governs the engine, transmission, drivetrain, steering, and suspension, allowing the driver to switch between Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, and Individual driving modes.

Furthermore, AMG Dynamics software adds Basic, Advanced, or Pro levels that proactively adjust the stability control and AWD settings based on sensor data and prevailing road conditions.

Fanciful Cabin

Inside the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe are an MBUX 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The latter offers three configurable display themes: Classic, Sport, and an AMG-exclusive SuperSport graphic with a central round tachometer and horizontal displays on both sides of the rev counter.

The standard equipment includes 64-color ambient lighting, premium microfiber upholstery with red stitching, AMG-specific graphics, and a double-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel with buttons to control the driving modes.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe interior layout. Photo: MBUSA.

Dynamic Plus Package

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 has an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package that adds more performance-minded goodies, including Race and Drift modes, active engine mounts, a microfiber steering wheel, red brake calipers, and AMG lettering on the front and rear axles.

2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Starting MSRP

The official starting MSRP for the 2024 Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe remains forthcoming, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the base price wanders upwards of $82,000.

Alvin Reyes is an Automoblog feature columnist and an expert in sports and performance cars. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

